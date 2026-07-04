WL Bet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration WL Bet WL Bet is a gaming platform founded in 2013 and from the very beginning of its operation has managed to win over every Indian user for the opportunity to live bet on sports. A generous betting welcome offer for India players of 150% up to INR 15,000 on the first deposit is available for all new customers. Welcome bonus 150% up to INR 15,000 Promocode: No promo Join WL Bet

WL Bet Overview

WL Bet is designed to cater to the needs of Indian users, and the hallmark of the platform is its well-equipped cricket betting section and excellent odds on all tournament events, including the IPL. In addition, the casino games that you will find on the platform are unique, as they were created by providers exclusively for Wlbet, although classic variations of poker and other card games are also available. All the processes on the platform are done at the highest level so you will not have any issues with how to register and make a deposit using great payment methods using rupees, the bookmaker also supports cryptocurrency methods, the platform is fully adapted to the Indian market, as all payment transactions can be made via Indian rupees, and the site itself works in Hindi for betting on IPL. The platform offers exceptional features and functions that will make the betting process unique, and has also made every effort to make the bonuses and promotional programs extremely beneficial for both newcomers and regular players.

Quick Facts about WL Bet

In order for you to have a clear understanding of what you can encounter on the WL Bet gaming platform you can familiarize yourself with the brief characteristics that are presented in the table:

Game types Sports betting, cyber sports, online casino, poker, live casino, lotteries Founder and Founded Year 2013 License Curaçao License Welcome bonus 150% up to 15 000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bitcoin, USDT Tether, Hindi language Yes Available currencies INR Minimum deposit 500 INR Technical support for customers Live chat, e-mail, phone number

WL Bet Score

Any gaming platform has its advantages and disadvantages, which it is important to know about before you register and become a full-fledged client, we have studied all aspects of WL Bet in detail and briefly provided you with basic features:

Advantages Disadvantages More than 50 available sports for betting, including cricket Navigating the platform can cause some difficulties Daily live broadcasts with the possibility to bet in live mode Interesting VIP level program Deposits and withdrawals take no more than 5 minutes to complete Offering detailed statistics of any matches of interest right on the home page Hindi operation is supported and INR can be used for deposits

WL Bet India Review

WL Bet offers great options such as an online casino and live casino in the direction of cricket betting and casino games, and all these amusements are also available in a live format. Our Wlbet review will help you gather a clear idea of what the website is all about and what features it provides for players from India. If you are ready to bet on the cricket IPL tournament, the highest odds that don't end at 7.6 are waiting for you. And to make the gameplay even more favorable will be the bonus offers for betting and casino, the welcome bonus is offered at 150% up to 15,000 INR.

Is WL Bet Legal in India?

Gambling is not illegal in India, so when you visit the WL Bet official gambling platform you can rest assured that it is perfectly legal. Apart from the data that there are no central laws that restrict the ability to bet on sports and play games, it is important that the bookmaker has a license to operate. WL Bet is one such platform, as it has a gambling license of Curaçao No. 8048. All personal and contact data of users on the site always remain protected as the latest security technologies and end-to-end SSL encryption are used.

How to Create an Account at WL Bet?

Betting on sports and playing casino games at Wlbet can only be done by users who have completed the registration process, so below we detail how to do it in a few clicks:

1 Launch the WL Bet webpage In any browser that is convenient for you, launch the official site. In the top right corner you will see a "Registration" button, click on it. Go to Website 2 Go through the registration process In the window that opens you will need to fill in all the empty fields with the following information for successful registration: phone number, confirmation code for phone number or e-mail address, username and password to get yourself a Wlbet login. Additionally, you may be required to enter your age since you are a newbie, so enter country and place of residence. 3 Take part in the welcome offer During the registration process you will be given the opportunity to agree to participate in the WL Bet welcome offer on your first deposit, read the terms and conditions and agree if you wish. 4 Complete the registration process Double-check all the details you enter during registration, you will need to complete confirmation in the future, then confirm the completion of the process by clicking on the "Register" button.

Account Verification

The verification process on many gaming platforms is considered a mandatory procedure, as the kyc icon in front of your personal account will mean that your data is additionally secure and you will be able to withdraw your winnings without any problems, we recommend using the step-by-step instructions and pass the verification process immediately after you become an authorized player on WL Bet

Open WL Bet and go to the settings of your personal account at WL Bet. Start filling in all the empty fields, it is necessary to enter valid contact and personal information, as later all these data will need to be confirmed.

Contact the specialists from the technical support service and provide photo/scans of documents that prove your identity. The following documents may be suitable for this purpose: passport, driver's license, ID card or utility bill.

Before sending the documents, check all the data that they have with those that you entered on the platform, if everything is correct, then send and wait for a response from support, most often it takes up to 1 day, after which your account will be considered verified.

WL Bet App

For those who want to have constant access to all sports betting and casino games WL Bet provides the opportunity to download and install its own WL Bet app, which is available for both Android and iOS. To download it, you simply need to go to the official page and download the Wl bet apk file, which won't take up much space in your device's memory, but will give you access to all of WL Bet's features right on the home screen of your device. Once the app is installed it will need to be updated regularly, this can also be done via the official platform page.

Welcome Bonus

For all new users, WL Bet offers a generous welcome bonus. Thanks to it, you will be able to obtain +150% up to 15.000 INR to your balance, which will significantly improve your betting conditions. The first deposit bonus is optional only once, therefore, you should properly consider how much you deposit when using the sign up offer. Also while registering, you can activate the promo code, which will give you additional rewards.

How to Get a Bonus at WL Bet?

If you are ready to receive the WL Bet welcome offer and get 150% up to 15,000 INR as a new customer right now on your game balance, use the brief instructions:

Open the official Bet Andreas page on any browser on your smartphone;

Complete the full registration process by filling in all the blank fields with your personal details;

Find and open the bonuses and promotional offers section, which is located right on the main page in the top line;

Familiarize yourself with the conditions of receiving and wagering the welcome offer;

Replenish the game balance by making a deposit in an amount that is higher than the minimum threshold specified in the bonus conditions.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

In order for you to understand exactly whether you should participate in WL Bet's welcome bonus of 150% up to 15,000 INR we briefly provide all the important conditions for receiving and wagering it:

The bonus can only be received once;

The welcome offer cannot be combined with other bonuses and promotions from the section;

For wagering it is necessary to deposit an amount 25 times the amount of the received bonus;

The welcome offer must be wagered within 30 days.

Other WL Bet Bonuses and Promotions

Of course, the welcome bonus is not the only option at WL Bet, as the bookmaker offers you many more bonuses and promotions to pick from. More specifically, you can find these ones.

Sign In Reward

WL Bet rewards you not only for making your first deposit, but also for signing into your account daily. For that, you will be able to get up to 4249 INR each day.

Recommend Friend Bonus

Thanks to this bonus, you will get a specific referral code, which you will need to share with your friends, and for every friend that you bring that uses the code, you will get 10 lakh.

Cashback

One of the most popular bonuses of WL Bet is cashback. As the name of the bonus suggests, thanks to it, you will be receiving a certain percent of lost money back on your account depending on the VIP level you have.

WL Bet Payment Methods

The importance of good payment methods is also well-known at WL Bet, which is why it only offers you the most prominent and legit ones that deposit your money instantly and safely, while withdrawals do not take more than a few minutes. Among them are Bitcoin and USDT Tether, both of which are fully safe and legal for everyone to use.

How to Deposit on WL Bet?

If you are ready to make a deposit to your game balance at WL Bet, then use the instructions below, it is suitable for any payment method you choose:

Log in to your personal account at WL Bet using your login and password;

Find the button "Refill game balance", click on it;

From all available payment methods choose the most suitable one;

In the opened special window specify the amount you want to deposit, additionally specify the details of the account from which the funds will be debited;

Wait for the end of the operation, making a deposit takes from 2 to 5 minutes, after which the funds will be displayed on your game balance.

How to Withdrawal Money?

Once your bets or casino games have made you a profit that you will want to withdraw from WL Bet, we suggest using the step-by-step steps below:

Open the official WL Bet page;

Log in to your personal gaming account;

Find the button and click on the "Withdraw Funds" button;

From the presented payment methods choose the one through which withdrawal is most acceptable;

Specify the exact amount to withdraw funds, check if the specified amount is enough on the game balance;

Click on the "Withdraw funds" button;

Wait for the end of the transaction, and then check whether the funds have arrived to your account.

How to Place a Bet on WL Bet?

As soon as you have funded your game balance at WL Bet you have access to the full functionality of the platform, including Wlbet betting on all sporting events. In order for you to be able to place a bet right away, we have detailed each step you need to take:

Launch the official WL Bet page in any available browser; If you have not funded the game balance, then make a deposit, if the funds are displayed on the balance, then check if the amount is sufficient; Open and go to the "Sports" section; Select a sport and a specific event on which you want to register a bet; Find out information about the odds, tournament/match/event, type of bets available; Specify the amount of the bet in the special window and the previously selected odds; Agree that the bet is registered correctly; Wait until the end of the event to find out whether your bet has won or not.

Cricket Betting at WL Bet

Cricket betting is the hallmark of WL Bet as it has the highest odds. Below we present a detailed list of different live cricket betting events that you can bet on daily and in addition each of the events can be watched live and bet in live mode:

IPL;

BPL;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

Hundred;

"Women's Hundred.

Other Available Sports for Betting

If you prefer to bet on other events from the world of sports, WL Bet provides excellent options for that, as all sports are divided into sections and you will know all the necessary information about each event in advance. Betting on following sports is just as attractive as cricket, so here is the list of available sports betting destinations at WL Bet:

Football;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

Hockey;

Boxing;

Kabaddi;

Hockey;

Tennis;

Horse racing.

Betting Options at WL Bet

To make betting at WL Bet unique for every player from India the platform provides all the top features that are not always available in such quantity at competitors. If you want to know what's in store for you at WL Bet then find out more about each of the options:

IPL Betting

The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular cricket events in India, since 2008 the tournament has been held every year and has as many loyal fans as soccer. The IPL consists of 60 matches played over a period of several months - April, May. IPL is also a special favorite as all types of bets are applicable: team totals, match results, specific players, match time and many more. All bets in the cricket section and especially on IPL have the highest odds.

Live Streaming

Betting on sports has its certain risks, as many areas, including cricket, have unexpected dynamics of development, and to make the right bet it is important to see how the events of the game unfold. To prevent users from going to third-party resources on the main page of WL Bet live streaming of all current tournaments and matches are available in high definition.

Online Casino Games

In addition to betting on sports, many users prefer to spend their time playing casino games and at WL Bet you can do the same. The casino games section is presented separately on the homepage and if you go to it you will see various themed slots, classic games like baccarat, blackjack and poker. All the games run smoothly and have great graphics as they are provided by world renowned software providers.

Live Casino

The Live Casino section immerses every Indian player in the atmosphere of excitement and luxury and allows you to feel like you are sitting right at the gaming table. All the games in this section take place in real time and the same real players are sitting at the same gaming table with you, and the special advantage of the games in this section is the live dealers who lead the game and you can follow the events thanks to video cameras that are installed above the table.

Live Cricket Betting

Live cricket betting is a feature that every Indian player needs. Cricket is one of the most volatile sports where the game can change in a matter of minutes. That's why at WL Bet you will be able to place your bets directly on the course of the game.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Betting on virtual cricket is just as popular as betting on regular cricket, because you can bet on it more often and find out the results several times faster. Right at WL Bet you can watch what is happening on the virtual cricket field and almost immediately find out whether your bet has played or not. In addition to virtual cricket, other popular sports in virtual format can be found in the section.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is as popular in India as live betting. And at WL Bet you have the opportunity to place such bets daily on any sporting event, notably, almost all pre-match bets have extremely high odds.

WL Bet Casino

If you decide to visit the casino games section at WL Bet casino you will definitely not be disappointed. It contains all the games that Indian gambling fans like so much, from classic card games to themed lotteries and slots. Also, if you want to play games at an online casino from a particular provider, you can visit separate sections for each of them: Play'n GO, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, MicroGambling. Below are the sections that are available at live casino WL Bet:

Live Games;

Mini games;

Table Games;

Slots;

Lotteries;

Card Games;

Top Games;

Jackpots;

Crash Games.

Entertainment at the Casino

So that you don't spend a long time looking for casino games that you will definitely like at WL Bet we have written out the most frequently visited ones:

Crash;

Aviator;

Hot Fruits;

Magicspins;

Road Rage;

Bingo Lottery 3 minutes;

Rummy;

Sik Bo;

Baccarat;

Andar Bahar;

Speed Blackjack;

Poker.

Types of Bets at WL Bet

In order to make winning bets it is important not only to choose the right odds and events, but also the types of bets that go with them. The following are available at WL Bet:

Single

A single bet often bets on how a player's chosen event will end. If you have placed a bet and the outcome is the same as in the bet, it will be considered a winning bet.

Parlay

A type of bet, which is considered one of the most profitable, its essence is that all the profit from one winning bet must be put on the next one.

System

A type of bet that involves several expresses, which are made up of 3 or more events.

Support

The technical support team at WL Bet is ready to provide expert assistance to every Indian user at any time. They can help with any deposit problem, withdrawal issues etc., you will not have any problems as all the specialists work in Hindi and are able to find a solution to the most difficult situations in the shortest possible time. There are several ways to get in touch with the support team, which we will tell you about below on the website:

The way to contact Details 24/7 Live Chat Specify your account details and explain the question in the 24/7 live chat on the main page Telegram You can also use the Telegram bot of WL Bet to explain your situation and get assistance

SportsCafe Verdict

At the conclusion of our Sportscafe review, our final words are that you should have formed an extremely positive opinion about the WL Bet gaming platform, which is actually true. The platform is able to meet all expectations and makes a number of unique offers both in terms of features and bonus programs. At WL Bet, you can bet on cricket in real-time and try your hand at themed slots from the best providers. In addition, the processes on the platform are intuitive to go through on your own, so you will have no problems with them, as well as all new customers are waiting for a welcome offer for the first deposit of 150% up to 15 000 INR.

The Most Common Questions about the WL Bet

Below you can find answers to frequently asked questions regarding WL Bet betting company:

Is WL Bet Legal in India?

Yes, the WL Bet gaming platform is completely legal and operates under the Curacao gambling license. It is completely safe to play on the platform.

Is WL Bet Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, it is. The website, as well as the app of WL Bet, works in accordance to the gambling law of India, and is therefore completely legal.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, creating multiple gaming accounts for one user is strictly prohibited by the terms and conditions of WL Bet, if the company discovers a violation, all personal accounts of the user will be blocked without the possibility of further recovery.