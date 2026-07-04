WL Bet Mobile App Download for Android (APK) and iOS

WL Bet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP WL Bet If you are ready to become a loyal customer at WL Bet, we recommend starting your journey into the world of gambling adventures through the application, which is available for installation on all Android and iOS devices. In order for the Wlbet app to appear right on your home screen, you will need to download the Wlbet apk file. Welcome bonus 150% up to INR 15,000 Promocode: No promo Join WL Bet

About WL Bet App

If you want to know what's in store for you in the Wlbet app and realize that it's really worth installing the Wlbet apk on your device, we suggest learning more information about its main features thanks to this overview for better convenience:

Current version of the application 1.6 WL Bet file size 15 Mb Installed client size 18 Mb Supported operating systems Android, iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curaçao License No. 8048 Welcome bonus 150% up to 15 000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Bitcoin and USDT Tether

Advantages and Disadvantages

Any mobile application that provides the opportunity to bet on sports and play casino games features a number of advantages and disadvantages that customers are bound to encounter, which is why we have tested the WL Bet mobile application and identified all its positive and negative sides, which are collected in the table below:

Advantages Disadvantages The technical support team supports communication in Hindi At first glance the application may seem poorly structured One of the main currencies for transaction in the app is INR Payment methods like Visa and MasterCard are not available Welcome bonus on first deposit of 150% up to 15,000 INR Cashout feature available Cricket and virtual cricket odds have an average of 3.5 to 7.1 Obligatory receipt of kyc sign verifying account verification

WL Bet App Functionality and Design

The application of the bookie is considered to be one of the most prestigious in the entire Indian mobile market and it has been able to achieve this success due to many factors and the fact that it offers users unique sports betting and casino games, some of which you can learn about below:

Accessible and clear markets and types of bets;

More than 50 different sports are available for sports betting;

Esport bets are collected in a separate section;

High quality live streaming of all events from the world of cricket;

Casino games from top providers with unique elements;

Live betting is available not only on regular cricket, but also on virtual cricket;

Simple registration process;

Access to match statistics right on the main page;

High odds starting from 3.1 to 7.1.

WL Bet App for Android

The program is available for download and installation on all Android devices via the Wlbet apk, and for this users just need to download the Wl bet apk file and go through the installation process. The app is a particular favorite among Indian users as there are high odds available for cricket and especially for IPL, and the app has literally one-click access to them. Apart from all the basic features, if you install the app you can connect push notifications and always be aware of the results of your bets as well as all the bonus offers, the installation will take just a couple of minutes and will not take up your memory space.

System Requirements for Android

To make you realize that the mobile application is really adapted to all Android devices, you can read its system specifications to know how to use the app on your android device. The system requirements are low:

Version for downloading All devices with Android 6.0 operating system and all subsequent versions The size of apk file 114 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.4 GHz

Supported Android Devices

The app of the bookie has been tested by thousands of Indian users and each of them leaves extremely positive comments about the flawless operation of the app on their mobile device. The list below shows the models that have already been tested at the highest level on these devices and showed smooth operation:

Google Pixel 4a;

Moto G Power;

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G;

TCL 10 5G UW;

Moto G Stylus;

Xiaomi Redmi 9C;

Samsung Galaxy M12;

Realme C21-Y;

Xiaomi POCO M3;

Samsung Galaxy A12;

Samsung Galaxy A01;

TCL 10 SE;

Motorola Moto E etc.

Download WL Bet APK for Android

The process of downloading the apk file and installation are different and are separate elements that need to be completed in order for the WL Bet mobile app to appear on the home screen of your device, which is why we have detailed the entire process and provide universal instructions:

1 Go to your device's settings To download an apk file to your mobile device, you need to open the settings and find the item that allows downloading files from third-party sources and give permission against this item. Download APK 2 Open the official WL Bet page in any browser After opening the official page of WL Bet in the top line you can find the Android icon, which you need to click on after which you will get access to download the apk file. 3 Download the apk file After clicking on the Android icon you will be able to download the apk file, click and wait for the download to complete. 4 Install the apk file Once the download is complete you need to open the apk file and click on the "Install" button, wait for the process to complete after which the WL Bet mobile app icon will appear on your home screen. Go to Website

WL Bet App for iOS

The Wl bet app can be downloaded and installed on all iOS devices without any problems. The functionality of the Wlbet app is no different from that presented for Android, so you can safely install it, go through the registration process and bet on cricket in one click in the mobile application.

System Requirements for iOS

Below you can read the system specifications of the WL Bet mobile app for iOS devices and see if it's right for you:

Version for download All devices with iOS 8.0 operating system and all subsequent versions Wlbet APK size 116 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

Since the app has been tested by other players on these devices we provide a list of iOS devices on which the app runs without lags thanks to low system requirements:

iPhone 4;

iPhone 5, 5s;

iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 8;

iPhone X;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4;

iPad Mini;

iPad Air etc.

Download WL Bet App for iOS

In order for you to have no problems installing the WL Bet mobile app on all iOS devices we have created step-by-step instructions:

1 Open the official page In any browser, launch the official WL Bet web page and find the apk file to install on the iOS operating system. Sign Up Now 2 Start downloading the apk file On the homepage in the top bar find the iOS icon and click on it, click on the download button and the download will continue automatically. 3 Complete the installation of the app Once the download is complete you need to click on the "Install" button, after opening the downloaded apk file, when the installation is complete you will be able to go to the app and authorize in it.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

Any mobile program needs to be updated to the latest version and the WL Bet application is no exception. Installing an update is necessary because the program will not work correctly if you use only the old version, additionally, the bookmaker with the update of new versions corrects all the inaccuracies in the work and offers more different features that will make the gaming process even more profitable. To update the program you can use several ways, which are detailed below:

Once you receive an update notification from the WL Bet mobile app you will need to log into it;

Go to the app's settings, find and click on the "Install updated version" button;

Agree to download the update, wait for it to complete, exit the app and re-launch it.

Launch the official WL Bet page in any convenient browser, find out the information that an update for the mobile app is available;

Download the apk file of the updated app;

Find and uninstall the old version;

Click to install the new apk fil;

Once the installation is complete go to the program and log in to your personal account using your username and password.

How to Register in a WL Bet App?

In order to have full access to all sports betting and casino games, any new user needs to complete the registration process. Becoming an authorized user can be done either on the official WL Bet page or in the mobile app, below are the step-by-step steps to follow:

Launch the WL Bet mobile app;

Click on the "Register" button;

A window will appear in front of you in which you need to enter the following personal details: phone number, country and place of residence, age, username, password, confirmation code and if available, enter a promo code in the required field;

Take part in the welcome bonus on the first deposit by agreeing to the item in front of it;

Click on the "Complete registration" button for confirmation of registration.

After processing your data, in a few minutes you will become an authorized player in the mobile application WL Bet and get your own login.

Login to the WL Bet App

Once you are an authorized user and can use the WL Bet app, you will need to log into your personal account regularly, so the following details how to do this:

Open the program on your device;

Once launched you will be presented with a "Sign in to your account" button, click on it;

Enter the Wlbet login and password you provided during registration, or use a verified email address or cell phone number;

Check the entered data and if they are correct, click on the "Login" button, after which you will immediately log into your personal account and will be able to bet and play casino games.

You can also activate the "remember me" function so that you don't have to log in to your gaming account manually every time.

How to Get a Bonus in WL Bet App?

The application actively attracts many users with the opportunity to take part in various promotional and bonus offers, which make the process of betting and casino games even more exciting and profitable. Since bonus offers are regularly updated and you may see many new ones, we want to tell you how to get each of them in just a few simple steps:

Go to the WL Bet program;

Go through the registration process or log in to your personal account using your username or password;

Go to the bonus and promotional offers section;

Familiarize yourself with the full list of offers and choose the one you want to participate in;

Make a deposit using any of the available payment methods, entering the amount for which the transaction will be made;

As soon as the funds are credited to the account, activate participation in the selected bonus program, having previously read all the conditions for receiving and wagering.

Welcome Bonus

To make the process of betting on sports, including cricket, you can take part in the bonus for the first deposit. It works on only one account of new customers that used the Wlbet apk, and offers in the amount of 150% up to 15,000 INR. The conditions for receiving and wagering on the welcome bonus are minimal, so you should definitely pay your attention to it, and with a special promo code, you can increase your bonus balance and make even more bets in any sections.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonus in the amount of 150% up to 15 000 INR has a number of conditions for wagering and receipt, which must be met to withdraw the won money from the game balance without obstacles, about the main of them below:

Take advantage of the welcome offer and have time to wager it must be within 30 days after its activation;

The client can use the bonuses only once;

It is necessary to roll a wager of 25 times the size of the received bonus;

It is forbidden to combine the welcome offer with other bonuses and promotions from the section.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

The welcome offer, is far from the only bonus that Indian players can find in the bonuses and promotions section, we will tell you about some of the most lucrative ones below:

Signup Reward

Any user can receive additional rewards simply for visiting the gaming platform at least once a day, the amount of such bonus is 4249 INR daily and you can use the bonus funds at your personal discretion.

Bonus for referring a friend

WL Bet offers a referral code for you to share with your friends, the more your friends download and install the program, the more lakhs we can get. Only 10 lakhs are offered for each player.

Cashback

Cashback is offered to all users who have even an entry level in the VIP program, the higher your level, the more cashback you can get if you play casino games and bet on a regular basis.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the WL Bet App?

In the WL Bet mobile app you can easily make a bet on absolutely any sport, but you definitely can't go past the cricket betting section. In this section you can bet live and watch live streaming of all the top tournaments, including the IPL. And since any user from India will definitely want to bet on cricket we will tell you how to do it:

Open the program on your device; Log in to your gaming account using your username and password; Open the "Sports" section; Select the cricket direction; Familiarize yourself with all the matches presented and choose the one you want to bet on; Before you do this, familiarize yourself with the statistics of previous cricket games Specify the amount you want to bet, select the odds and market; Confirm your bet, wait until the end of the event to see if your bet has won.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

Since cricket betting is in particular demand in India, we want to tell you about the destinations and events that can be bet on, each destination additionally implies extremely high odds, live streaming in high quality and live betting:

IPL;

BPL;

CPL;

World T20;

Virtual Cricket;

Indian International Leagues;

International/World Cricket Championships;

Local cricket championships;

ICC World Cup;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

Hundred;

"Women's Hundred.

Other Available Sports for Betting

During our detailed examination of the offerings, we were also extremely impressed with the other sections for betting on various sports. There are more than 50 sports available with daily betting opportunities, some of the following sports we have presented below:

Basketball;

Football;

Tennis;

Ice Hockey;

Table Tennis;

Water Polo and many more.

Bet Types at WL Bet App

The bookie offers players from India to place bets using 3 main types of bets that are guaranteed to make your bet win:

Single

A single bet can be placed in any sporting field and on any event, as the essence is betting on the expected outcome of an event. If you have made a correct prediction and the game does indeed end as indicated in the registered bet, you make a profit.

Parlay

The parlay betting system is quite simple, however, it should only be used if you are confident that the bet will win, the main point of parlay betting is that if one bet wins, then all the profit made from it should be used for further bets.

System

System is a type of betting in which bets are made in the form of several expresses, which include 3 or more events, which of course will eventually lead you to a bigger win if all bets are won.

Betting Options in WL Bet App

You will have access to a number of betting options and features that can make the gameplay unique and profitable, be sure to take advantage of every opportunity:

IPL Betting

Betting on the IPL is possible for any user who has gone through the registration process. The betting markets for this tournament are some of the most diverse and the highest odds are available. The IPL plays 60 matches over two months - April and May.

Live Streaming

Live streams in the program are available for any event from the sports betting section, and they are all available daily. They are in the highest quality, so you can enjoy the events of any game without leaving the app page.

Online Casino Games

Online casino is a separate section that can be found in the program, it contains all the most popular card games, table games, as well as variations of slots. All of them are made according to modern technologies and are offered only in high-quality graphics.

Live Casino

Live casino provides real-time games, where real players sit with you at the gaming table, and the game itself is broadcast from special rooms on video. The distinctive feature is real professional dealers, who conduct the game especially for you.

Live Cricket Betting

Thanks to the program, all cricket fans will be able to place great bets with high odds at any place and time. And by using live bets, you will also be able to watch the matches you're betting on! The quality of live streaming is incredible, and the streaming does not lag at all.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

If you want to take your cricket betting to the next level - consider placing bets on virtual cricket. It's similar to real betting, except you will be in charge of the whole game, since you will be creating the team of your choice.

Pre-Match Betting

You don't necessarily need to use the app for live betting, as pre-match betting is present as well. By using it, you will be given a range of great bets, each of which has a nice diversity of betting markets, and the odds for these bets get quite high as well.

WL Bet Casino App

In addition to sports betting in the Wlbet casino section you will have access to a variety of card and so games, both in themed formats and classic ones, as well as a large variety of online casino games for gambling fans, like slots, jackpots and lotteries. All games are provided by reliable providers, which are especially appreciated by Indian players: Play'n GO, Evolution, Pragmatic Play.

Casino Games in the WL Bet App

So that you don't have to spend a long time looking for a game that you can enjoy and profit from, you should go straight to the section where the top games are collected. Some of the list below are in particular demand on a daily basis:

Poker;

Blackjack;

Baccarat;

Table games;

Roulettes;

Slots and many more.

WL Bet Mobile Version (Website)

If you can't afford to install the application right now, the company offers you to use the mobile version, which is not much different and provides identical features for sports betting and casino games. The main strengths of using the mobile version are that it does not take up space in the device's memory and does not require downloading additional updates.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the WL Bet Website

To help you understand the main difference between the WL Bet mobile app and the mobile version of the platform, you can read its brief system specifications:

System of operation Android, iOS Required memory space Not required Regularity of updates Not required Device screen size Any screen size

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

If you choose to use the mobile version of the platform rather than the mobile Wlbet program, you can see that it has some pretty significant advantages and disadvantages too, and you can see this in the comparisons:

WL Bet Mobile App WL Bet Mobile Website You first need to download the apk file and install it to use the program Downloading and installing the apk file is not needed You need to install additional updates regularly, which may be an issue Does not take up any memory space at all on your device Works perfectly even if the internet connection is not good May freeze if internet connection is slow The push notifications option is available No push notification function whatsoever Does not require updates

Payment Methods at the App

In order to deposit and withdraw your winnings, the program offers you to use two of the most reliable payment methods for deposit and withdrawal of funds - Bitcoin and USDT Tether. Each of these methods is legal in India and all transactions are completed within a couple of minutes. Apart from that, both of them deposit your money instantly and without any commission, while withdrawals take as little time as possible.

How to Make a Deposit?

In order to successfully use all the features you need to make a deposit using your game balance and you can do it by performing the step-by-step instructions:

Open the WL Bet program;

Go through the registration process or log in to your account using your login and password;

Find and click on the "Refill game balance" button;

Choose the most suitable payment method from the available payment methods;

Choose and enter the amount you want to replenish the account, enter the details of the card from which the debit will be made;

Confirm the transaction and wait for the funds to appear on your game balance and then you can bet and play any casino games.

Customer Support Service on the WL Bet Mobile App

There are several ways to contact customer support in the program and all of them are available in Hindi language, so Indian users will have no problems with communication with the support team. The support team is available 24/7 and you can use one of the following methods:

The way to contact Details 24/7 Live Chat This method is considered to be one of the fastest, you just need to open the chat window and specify what problem you have, the support manager will be able to solve it in a few minutes and give you a detailed answer. Telegram Communication through the chat-bot in Telegram will also be able to find an answer to any of the questions that could not be solved independently, you can get an answer within a couple of minutes.

Conclusion About the WL Bet App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, we would like to giva a final say and emphasize that the program meets all the highest specifications of Sportscafand provides excellent opportunities for cricket betting and online casino games. Right now, you have all the reasons to download the apk file and install it on any devices of Android and iOS operating systems. The review has a lot of useful instructions that will make the gaming process even easier. And all new customers are welcomed with a welcome bonus on their first deposit of 150% up to 15,000 INR.

The Most Common Questions about the WL Bet App (FAQ)

Below you will find answers to questions that have previously been asked by players regarding the program:

Is WL Bet App Legal in India?

Yes, the program is perfectly legal for sports betting and casino games and operates under the license obtained from Curacao. In addition, there are no laws in India that restrict the provision of online casino gambling.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of WL Bet APK?

To install the updated version of the WL Bet program the user will have to visit the official page of the bookmaker and in the personal profile you will have the details on how to download the new apk file.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

You should check whether the device you are using fits the system requirements. If it does - contact the support team for help.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

If you have already gone through the registration process on the official page or in the mobile version of WL Bet, then downloading and installing the program you will not have to re-create a game account, it will be enough to enter your login and password.

I Can't Manage to Install the WL Bet App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

In that case, contact the support team and explain the situation. In no time, they will help you solve the issue.

What Should I Do If the WL Bet App Doesn't Work?

First off, make sure that your device suits the system requirements. Also, check whether you are using the latest version, as this may be the case as well.

How to Use WL Bet App?

You can use the program to place bets on sports and play casino games, use bonuses and promotions, and most importantly, have fun!