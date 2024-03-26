Battle on the Pitch: India vs Pakistan - A Cricket Saga

(Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma with the Asia Cup trophy)

Since 1947, India vs Pakistan has always been a competition that always brings out passion, aggression, and dominance from the fans of both the teams and the players. This rivalry has been one of the most intense rivalries because of the emotions attached to it. Both India and Pakistan have got tense relations with each other due to political reasons and this has led to several wars between both countries. However, with several wars and attacks from both sides on each other, and hence it has affected their cricketing rivalry because the sides have stopped touring each other for the bilateral series and it was in 2012 when Pakistan last toured India. Both sides now play each other in the World Cups as they last met in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Brief History of the Rivalry between India and Pakistan

It was 1952 when Pakistan’s team visited India for their first test tour being a 3-match test series, it was a brilliant series where India came out as the winners by a 2-1 margin with them. Since then, both the teams have toured each other on several occasions and have always got the best out of the players and the fans now. These matches are more than just sports; they symbolize the shared heritage and love for cricket between the two nations. With every game, players strive to make their country proud, while fans rally behind their teams with unwavering support.

Over the years, the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has become a cornerstone of the sport, defining generations of players and thrilling audiences with its intensity. Despite the competitive spirit, there's also a sense of camaraderie, as both nations share a deep respect for the game and its traditions. In the 206 matches played between both teams, Pakistan leads the stats with 88 wins while the Indian team has got just 74 wins to them here.

Format Matches played India won Pakistan won Draw/Tie/No Result Test 59 9 12 38 ODI 135 57 73 5 T20I 12 8 3 1 Total 206 74 88 44

(Indian team playing against Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup)

In ICC-sanctioned matches, the Indian cricket team has consistently outperformed Pakistan. This dominance is evident in both ODI and T20 World Cups. India has maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups and has only suffered one loss in T20 World Cups. These matchups are highly anticipated, drawing attention from cricket fans worldwide. The matches are intense, with players from both sides giving their all to secure victory on the global stage. Despite the fierce competition, there's also mutual respect between the players, showcasing the true spirit of sportsmanship. Fans passionately support their teams, finding pride in their achievements on the international platform.

India vs Pakistan: Test Format

The cricketing history between India and Pakistan spans fifteen gripping Test series, alongside a memorable Test during the Asian Test Championship in February 1999. India has hosted eight of these series, comprising 32 matches on home turf, including the significant one-off match in 1999. Conversely, Pakistan has hosted seven series, showcasing 26 exhilarating matches on their home grounds. In terms of series victories, both teams have claimed four each, indicating the intense competition between them.

Player Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 Javed Miandad (Pakistan) 28 39 2228 280* 67.51 50.08 5 14 Sunil Gavaskar (India) 24 41 2089 166 56.45 43.8 5 12 Zaheer Abbas (Pakistan) 19 25 1740 235* 87 61.97 6 3 Mudassar Nazar (Pakistan) 18 25 1431 231 62.21 47.26 6 3 Younis Khan (Pakistan) 9 17 1321 267 88.06 58.78 5 4

(Most Runs between India and Pakistan in the Test Format)

However, it's worth noting that Pakistan holds a higher number of Test match wins in matches against India, showcasing their cricketing prowess. These Test series have been more than just matches; they have been moments of national pride and fervour for fans on both sides. The battles on the cricket field have brought out the best in players from India and Pakistan, leaving an enduring impact on the sport's landscape. Currently, both the teams haven’t been playing against each other in the test format because of political reasons, and talking about the World Test Championship, they are yet to get a match between them in the Finals.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Average Economy Strike Rate Kapil Dev (India) 29 45 99 30.12 3.01 60.04 Imran Khan (Pakistan) 23 38 94 24.04 2.67 54.02 Anil Kumble (India) 15 28 81 31.97 3.18 60.32 Wasim Akram (Pakistan) 12 21 45 28.86 2.66 65.06 Fazal Mahmood (Pakistan) 14 21 44 24.54 1.78 82.61

(Most wickets between India and Pakistan in the Test Format)

Seeing the highest run scorers and wicket-takers in the Test Format against each other, it is Javed Miandad who leads the batting charts with 2228 runs from 39 innings while among the bowlers, Kapil Dev leads the charts with 99 wickets to his name in the 29 matches played. Coming to the list, players like Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, Anil Kumble, and many more have got their names on the list given above here.

India vs Pakistan: ODI Format

In the ODI cricket between both sides, the fans have been witness to some of the best matches played that have given them enough to cherish in the game. Of the 17 ODI series that have been played between both teams, 6 have been played in India while the 7 series were played in the Pakistan side the rest of the 4 series were played in the neutral venues that allowed the teams to get along with each other well. Pakistan has emerged victorious in 11, while India has claimed victory in five. Notably, a two-match series held in the UAE ended in a thrilling tie, with each team securing a win in one match.

(Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrating after dismissing Virat Kohli)

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100 50 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 69 67 2526 40.09 87.49 5 16 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) 67 64 2403 43.69 78.55 4 12 Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) 50 48 2002 43.52 90.58 4 8 Rahul Dravid (India) 58 55 1899 36.51 67.17 2 14 Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) 42 42 1782 46.89 88.43 4 11

(Most runs between India and Pakistan in the ODI Format)

This showcases the competitive nature of the rivalry, with both teams consistently delivering captivating performances. Beyond the series outcomes, each encounter between India and Pakistan has been marked by fierce competition and high stakes, capturing the attention of cricket fans worldwide. These matches have not only been battles on the field but also moments of national pride and unity for supporters on both sides. The tie in the UAE serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of cricket and the sheer talent of both teams. It underscores the intensity of the rivalry and the ability of each side to rise to the occasion when faced with formidable opposition.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Average Economy Strike Rate Wasim Akram (Pakistan) 48 47 60 25.15 3.73 40.41 Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) 36 34 57 24.38 4.52 32.35 Anil Kumble (India) 34 33 54 24.25 4.29 33.85 Aaqib Javed (Pakistan) 39 36 54 24.64 4.45 33.22 Javagal Srinath (India) 36 36 54 30.68 5.04 36.48

(Most wickets between India and Pakistan in the ODI Format)

Talking about the highest run scorer in the ODI format, Sachin Tendulkar has been the highest run-scorer for the Indian team against Pakistan as he has got 2526 runs with an average of 40.09 for the team. Considering the bowlers of the team, Wasm Akram has been the bowler who has got 47 innings against India and has picked 60 wickets while Anil Kumble is also present on the list with 54 wickets to his name in the list.

India vs Pakistan: T20 Format

The T20 format has been introduced in the world of cricket recently and thus, India and Pakistan haven’t played much against each other in this format. In Twenty20 cricket, India and Pakistan played a series in 2012 during Pakistan's visit to India. It was just two matches, but it was intense. Each team won one match, so the series ended in a tie. Even though they haven't played many T20 matches against each other, the excitement when India and Pakistan meet is huge. Fans can't wait for the next game between these two big teams. The 2012 series showed how competitive and exciting their matches can be. It left a lasting impression on fans around the world.

(India and Pakistan players with each other during a match in Asia Cup)

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100 50 Virat Kohli (India) 10 10 488 81.33 123.85 - 5 Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) 4 4 197 65.66 123.12 - 2 Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) 9 8 164 27.33 103.79 - 1 Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) 8 7 156 26 118.18 - 2 Yuvraj Singh (India) 8 8 155 25.83 109.92 - 1

(Most runs between India and Pakistan in the T20 Format)

However, it is the T20 World Cup where both the teams have closely fought against each other and the player who has defined the batting against Pakistan is Virat Kohli. He has played some sublime innings against the arch-rivals and his 82* against them at the Melbourne Ground makes him a player that has got all the shots in his book. Talking about the bowlers that have picked the wickets are Hardik Pandya who is placed at the top of the list and with 11 wickets has made a name for himself in the T20 format against the Pakistan team.

Player Matches Innings Runs Wickets Average Economy Strike Rate Hardik Pandya (India) 6 5 132 11 12 7.54 9.54 Umar Gul (Pakistan) 6 6 178 11 16.18 8.27 11.72 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) 7 7 189 11 17.18 7.26 14.18 Irfan Pathan (India) 3 3 66 6 11 6.00 11 Arshdeep Singh (India) 3 3 92 6 15.33 7.88 11.66

(Most wickets between India and Pakistan in the T20 Format)

Who had the edge between India and Pakistan

If we are considering India and Pakistan, it is essential to see the overall matches that they have played since they were given the status of a cricket team. Their cricketing saga spans across various formats, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Each match, whether played at home or on neutral ground, reflects the passion and pride of millions of fans.

(India and Pakistan players fighting during a cricket match)

Talking about the Indian team, they have won 2 ODI World Cups, 1 T20 World Cup and 2 Champions Trophy which makes them one of the most dominating teams in the world. Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run scorer for the team in ODI and Test format while Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for them in the T20 format now.

Format Matches played won lost Draw/Tie/No Result Test 579 178 178 223 ODI 1055 559 443 44 T20I 219 140 68 11

(India’s record in all formats of the game)

Beyond statistics, the Indian team's success is a result of collective effort, dedication, and strategic brilliance. Their ability to perform consistently across formats has earned them admiration and respect from fans worldwide. As they continue to strive for excellence, the Indian cricket team remains a powerhouse in international cricket, inspiring generations of players and fans alike with their indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to success.

From the Pakistan team, they have been the winners of 1 ODI World Cup, 1 T20 World Cup and a Champions Trophy to their name. The team hasn’t been able to dominate in parts and have the chance now to make their name. In the ODI format, Inzamam-ul-Haq is the leading run-scorer while in the test format, Younis Khan leads the way. The T20 format has seen Babar Azam being their leading run scorer here.

Format Matches played won lost Draw/Tie/No Result Test 456 148 142 166 ODI 970 512 428 30 T20I 231 136 86 9

(Pakistan’s record in all formats of the game)

Both Pakistan and India have been a force to reckon with in the cricketing history and have got some of the best records with them. Talking about their dominance, India has got a better record against them in the ICC events while in the bilaterals, Pakistan has looked better. Beyond the numbers, the rivalry between India and Pakistan is more than just cricket; it's a source of pride and passion for millions of fans. Each match adds excitement and drama to this historic rivalry, making it one of the most captivating in the world of sports.