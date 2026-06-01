Melbet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% up to 40,000 INR Bonus

Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet In this review, we will take a look at many of the things Melbet online casino and sports betting site has to offer, such as providing over 50 sports categories, a welcome bonus of 150% up to 40,000 INR for sports, and a casino package of 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS, live betting options and more. If you would like to know more, please see the information below. Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

Overview The bookmaker’s history dates to when it was founded in 2012 by Tutkia Ltd, in Cyprus. Now, Melbet is an internationally recognized betting platform that has tons of useful features and functions, lots of bonuses and promotions for newcomers and active players alike, and many payment methods. It also accepts players from India and Indian rupees as a currency, which is a huge plus. Also, thanks to its functionality and bonus program, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites. Using Melbet or its app, you can place bets on matches like IPL. Quick Facts Game types Sports betting, live streaming, fast games, esports, slots, live casino, bingo, and others Founder and year of foundation Pelican Entertainment B.V., 2012 Headquarters Seru Loraweg 17-C, Curacao Gambling license Curacao, license number OGL/2024/561/0554 Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR for sports, 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS for casino Official app Melbet app Deposit and withdrawal methods PhonePe, UPI, PayTM, Gpay, Bank Transfer, Money Go, Binance Pay, Web Money, AirTM, Neteller, Cryptocurrency and so on Hindi language Yes

Score Melbet provides various advantages to Indian users, as well as numerous beneficial features. Take a look at the table below if you want to quickly see the pros and cons of the betting platform. Pros Cons Accepts many cryptocurrency options No FAQ page Quick withdrawals (up to 15 minutes) Customer service may be slow to respond Over 50 sports categories to choose from Very expansive statistics for past events More than 5,000 events every day

Melbet India Review In this review, we will go over what Melbet offers to players from India. First, we will explain if the betting and casino gambling website Melbet is legal in India, and what the mobile app for Android and iOS is like. Also, as Melbet provides many sports categories with lots of bet types, we will explain what events you can place bets on, such as IPL and many others. Then, the casino and live casino sections are very expansive and have lots of games. And lastly, the customer support options will be detailed. Is Melbet Legal in India? Yes, Melbet is absolutely legal to use in India. First off, by law, there is nothing against online gambling in India, therefore you can safely access Melbet to indulge in your sports and casino needs as long as you are responsible about it. Moreover, the betting platform has 128-bit SSL encryption to protect the financial transactions of its users, and a gambling license by Curacao, under the number OGL/2024/561/0554.

How to Create an Account? To successfully create an account at the Melbet website, follow the instructions below: 1 Visit the registration page Visit the Melbet registration page using our link. Go to Website 2 Select your preferred registration method You will be presented with three options: e-mail, phone number, or one-click. Each method requires somewhat different information to fill out, but the overall process is the same. 3 Fill in the details Select your country and your currency. Depending on your sign-up method, you may need to fill in information such as your phone number (and verify it through a confirmation code), e-mail, city, first and last names, and come up with a password. Then, enter a promo code if you have one, and click on the ‘Register’ button. 4 Create an account You have successfully created an account at Melbet! Sign Up Now

Account Verification Account verification is important for your safety and to follow the rules. It helps confirm who you are and stops fraud. To verify your account, follow these three steps: Click on the profile icon and select "Personal Profile" from the menu. Add the required documents, including your document number, issue date, and your permanent address. After uploading, submit your documents for verification. You will need these documents for verification: A government-issued ID (like a passport or driver's license)

A utility bill or bank statement with your address

Any other documents requested by the platform. Document verification can take up to 72 hours after your documents are submitted.

Melbet App The Melbet app has absolutely the same features and functions as the desktop website or the mobile site. The betting platform provides an Android and an iOS version of the mobile app, both of which can be downloaded for free by accessing the website in your mobile browser. If you are an active user, you will find it very convenient to always stay in touch with Melbet within just a few clicks from anywhere and at any time and be able to place bets or play casino games in a few clicks. Furthermore, you will be notified of any wins or losses, as well as any future promotions. There are times when the bonuses and promotions are only available through the mobile app for Android and iOS, which means that customers who utilize the web version will not be eligible for the bonus. As a result, it makes the app even more useful as a means of receiving extra benefits. This is among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps. How to Start Betting in Melbet App in 5 Steps? If you're ready to start betting with the Melbet app, follow these simple steps to get going quickly. 1 Download the App. Get the Melbet app from the official website or your device's app store. 2 Create an Account. Open the app and sign up by providing your personal details and choosing a password. 3 Make a Deposit. Go to the banking section, pick your payment method, and add funds to your account. 4 Choose Your Sport. Look through the sports available and select the event you want to bet on. 5 Place Your Bet. Enter your stake amount, check your selection, and confirm your bet. Also, remember that you can get a special bonus by placing bets in the app, which gives you a chance to receive cashback each week!

Welcome Bonus Melbet offers a variety of different types of Melbet bonuses and promotions, including Melbet promo code, though the most important ones are the first deposit bonus for sports and the welcome package for the casino. To know more about it, look at the table down below. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports Betting Bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR 75 INR This bonus is only available for newcomers who make their first deposit. When receiving a 150% bonus, the bonus amount must be wagered 8 times in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must contain 5 or more selections. At least 5 selections in each accumulator must be at odds of 1.90 or higher. All of these activities must begin before the offer's validity period expires. The offer must be used within 30 days after signing up. Online Casino Bonus 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS 480 INR This welcome package is available only to newly registered customers. You must make a minimum deposit of 480 INR to be eligible for the bonus. All deposit bonuses must be wagered 40 times the bonus amount within 7 days to be redeemed. How to Get a Bonus at Melbet? Now that you know what the welcome bonuses at Melbet are, in order to successfully redeem them, follow the instructions down below: Log in to your Melbet account on the website or app, or sign up at the website if you don't already have one; Find the promotions tab, which can be found easily from the main page; Find the bonus you wish to redeem from the list of available promotions and bonuses and press the activation button to collect the bonus; Make a first deposit into your Melbet account with the amount you've chosen; You can withdraw the bonus money if you meet the wagering requirements indicated in the offer's Terms & Conditions; You have successfully redeemed a bonus at Melbet! Wagering the Welcome Bonus The wagering requirements must be met before the welcome bonus may be withdrawn. The following requirements must be satisfied in order to wager it successfully: Complete the wagering requirements outlined in the offer's Terms and Conditions;

The offer has not yet expired (30 days for sports and 7 days for casino);

You're betting on the games or sporting events that are stated in the Terms and Conditions;

The sports welcome bonus has at least 1.90 odds;

For casino, the bonus amount must be wagered 10 times the amount;

Your first deposit must meet or be larger than the minimum deposit requirement.

Other Melbet Bonuses and Promotions Aside from the welcome bonuses for sports betting and casino gambling, Melbet offers a variety of other promotions that make it very convenient to be an active player at the betting platform. For example, some of those include: Casino VIP cashback;

Happy Birthday Bonus;

Fast games day;

Indian Champion's League;

And many others. Cashback Rewards Cashback rewards help you get back some of your losses from betting. To receive cashback, register or log in to MelBet. Place bets every day for a week, and at the end, you’ll get 3% of your total losses, up to 94,255 INR. The minimum payout is 95 INR, and bonuses are added to your account every Tuesday. 100% Refund The 100% refund promotion is great for accumulator fans. Place accumulator bets with seven or more picks and odds of 1.7 or higher. If only one pick loses, you’ll get your stake back. If all your picks win, your bet pays out as usual. Members Only Join the Members Only promotion by making a deposit every Friday to receive up to 8,700 INR in bonuses. Create an account, deposit at least 870 INR, and meet the betting requirements to claim your gift. Bonuses will be added to your account automatically if you meet all conditions. Payment Methods Melbet accepts a huge variety of Melbet deposit and withdrawal methods that are commonly used in India, which makes it a good option since you are likely to already use at least one of them. You can see the most popular ones in the table below. Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Commission Fees Funds Deposit Time PhonePe 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR None Instant PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant GooglePay 500 INR 50,000 INR None Instant BharatPe 350 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Whatsapp Pay 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Bhim 350 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Amazon Pay 500 INR 50,000 INR None Instant MoneyGO 110 INR 650,000 INR None Instant WebMoney 48,41 968,147,17 INR None Instant AirTM 48,36 INR 2,417,983,81 INR None Instant MiFinity 1,121,19 INR 280,297,35 INR None Instant Skrill 561 INR 5,605,946,85 INR None Instant BinancePay 48,36 INR 967,193,53 INR None Instant BybitPay 96,72 INR 1,450,790,29 INR None Instant Airtel Pay 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Neteller 561 INR N/A None Instant IndOasis 400 INR 50,000 INR None Instant IMPS 300 INR 100,000 INR None Instant Bank Transfer 500 INR 100,000 INR Varies Instant SBI Yono 200 INR 100,000 INR None Instant Crypto Varies Varies None Up to 15 minutes How to Deposit on Melbet? Follow the steps down below to make a deposit at Melbet successfully: 1 Log in to your Melbet account using the official website or the mobile app; 2 Select the 'Deposit' tab, which should be in the top-right corner; 3 Choose your desired deposit method from the drop-down menu, enter the amount you want to put into your account, then click the 'Deposit' button; 4 You've successfully placed a Melbet deposit! How to Withdraw Money? Follow the steps below to withdraw money from your Melbet account: 1 Log in to your account on the official Melbet website or the Melbet app; 2 Select the 'Withdraw' button from the drop-down menu by hovering your cursor over your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen; 3 Choose the withdrawal method you want from the list of all available options, input the amount you wish to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button; 4 You have successfully withdrawn funds from your Melbet account!

How to Place a Bet? It's incredibly easy to use Melbet to place a bet — just follow the instructions below: Log in to your account on the official Melbet website; If you aren't already on that page, click the Melbet logo in the top-left corner to be sent to the screen with all the available sporting events; Choose the sport you want to wager on, such as cricket, and then click on the event that interests you; Choose the parameters of the bet you want to place, enter the amount you want to wager and click 'Place bet'; You've successfully made a Melbet wager!

Cricket Betting at Melbet Melbet has a large number of Indian users since it offers a variety of cricket betting possibilities. You may wager on a variety of events like IPL, including tournaments, championships, and local contests, and you can do so utilizing the live betting tool for cricket as well. The following are some examples of the events: India Premier League;

Sri-Lanka Premier League;

Big Bash 8;

Twenty20;

ODI;

Royal London One Day Cup;

And many others. With betting on cricket, Melbet also gives a variety of bet kinds to pick from, which enhances the whole sports betting experience. The mobile app allows you to instantly place cricket bets and receive notifications when you win or lose.

Other Available Sports for Betting Melbet provides many sports for betting, making it a great platform for fans. You can explore events from different sports around the world, giving bettors many choices. This wide selection keeps things exciting and appeals to various interests in sports betting. Football Football is very popular for betting in India. Melbet lets you place bets on major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and English Premier League. With numerous betting markets, you can bet on match results, top scorers, and more. Football betting adds excitement to every match. Basketball Basketball has a strong following in India, and Melbet provides many betting chances. You can bet on major tournaments like the NBA, EuroLeague, and FIBA World Cup. Bettors can choose from different markets, including match results and player statistics. Basketball betting offers many ways to engage with the sport. Table Tennis Table tennis is quickly becoming popular in India, and Melbet has exciting betting options. You can place bets on key tournaments like the ITTF World Championships, World Cup, and European Championships. With many matches throughout the year, table tennis provides fast and frequent betting opportunities. Tennis Tennis attracts a large audience in India, with Melbet allowing bets on major events like Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. Bettors can explore various options, including match winners and player performances. Tennis betting keeps fans connected to the sport throughout the year. Horse Racing Horse racing is a classic sport for bettors. Melbet provides chances to bet on major races, including the Indian Derby, Royal Ascot, and the Kentucky Derby. With different betting types like win, place, and show bets, horse racing keeps fans engaged and excited. Ice Hockey Ice hockey may not be as popular in India, but Melbet allows bettors to engage with this fast-paced sport. You can bet on tournaments like the NHL, IIHF World Championships, and KHL. With various markets, ice hockey offers exciting opportunities for bettors looking for action. Volleyball Volleyball is gaining popularity in India, and Melbet allows betting on significant events such as the FIVB World Championship, Olympic Games, and AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour. Bettors can choose from different options, including match winners and set scores, making volleyball an exciting choice for fans. Kabaddi Kabaddi is a beloved sport in India, with a loyal fan base. Melbet provides betting options for leagues like the Pro Kabaddi League, Kabaddi World Cup, and Asian Kabaddi Championship. Bettors can support their favorite teams, adding to the excitement of every match. Badminton Badminton is popular in India, and Melbet lets you bet on key tournaments like the All England Open, BWF World Championships, and Olympic Games. Bettors can place wagers on match results and player performances, making badminton an engaging sport for fans. eSports Melbet has a section for eSports, where you can bet on popular games like CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Rainbow Six, and Crossfire. With many tournaments and live matches, eSports provides exciting opportunities for fans to support their favorite teams and players.

Popular Betting Options at Melbet There is a broad variety of useful features provided by Melbet to boost the entire sports betting and casino gambling experience. Sports betting includes a variety of wager kinds, both pre-match and live betting, and there are several casino games to pick from. Here's a taste of what Melbet provides: IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. Wide Range of Sports Markets Melbet features many sports, including football, basketball, tennis, cricket, and eSports. Bettors can choose from major competitions and smaller events worldwide. This variety allows everyone to find something that interests them, whether they like popular sports or niche games. Live Betting (In-Play) Melbet provides a strong live betting option, letting users place bets while games are happening. The odds change in real-time, giving bettors more chances to win as they watch the action unfold. This dynamic feature keeps bettors engaged and allows them to react to the game. Cash Out Option With the cash-out option, bettors can settle their bets before the event ends. This feature lets users lock in profits or limit losses based on how the game is going. It gives bettors more control over their outcomes and helps manage their betting strategy effectively. Bet Builder Melbet’s Bet Builder feature allows users to combine different selections from the same event into one bet. This customization leads to better odds and a more personalized betting process. Bettors can create unique wagers that suit their preferences, making betting more engaging. Multiple Bet Types Melbet supports various bet types, including single bets, accumulators (parlays), system bets, and chain bets. This variety provides flexibility for bettors, allowing them to choose how they want to place their wagers. It suits different styles and strategies, making betting accessible to everyone. High Odds Melbet is known for providing competitive odds, often higher than many other sites. This means bettors can potentially win more money across different sports and markets. Higher odds attract many players, as they can lead to greater rewards for successful bets. Virtual Sports Betting In addition to traditional sports, Melbet allows betting on virtual sports like virtual football and horse racing. These simulated events run 24/7, giving bettors quick results. This feature adds excitement and provides more options for those looking to bet outside real-time games. Multi-Live Feature Melbet’s Multi-Live feature lets users follow and bet on several live events at once on a single screen. This is especially useful for those who enjoy live betting across multiple games. It keeps everything organized and allows bettors to make quick decisions during games. eSports Betting As eSports grow in popularity, Melbet provides many betting options on popular games like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and League of Legends. Bettors can place wagers on live matches and tournaments. This modern twist attracts fans of competitive gaming. Frequent Bonuses and Promotions Melbet has various bonuses and promotions for both new and existing users. These include welcome bonuses, free bets, accumulator boosts, and cashback options. Regular promotions keep the betting process exciting and rewarding, giving players more chances to win while enjoying their favorite sports. Melbet Casino Melbet Casino has a great selection of games across many genres. Players can enjoy slots, table games, and live dealer options. The minimum deposit is only 180 INR, making it easy for anyone to join. You can also try games in demo mode before betting real money. Melbet works with many providers like 7Mojos, Ezugi, Playtech, and Evolution, ensuring a fun gaming time. Live Casino Melbet's Live Casino brings the excitement of a real casino to your screen. You can play classic games like Blackjack, Poker, and Baccarat, along with fun game shows and lotteries. The platform has various tables, including VIP options for high rollers, and games like Dragon Tiger and Speed Games. With real dealers and a friendly atmosphere, players can chat and enjoy the action of live gaming. Slots Melbet Casino has a wide range of slots for all kinds of players. You can find different themes and features, from classic fruit machines to modern video slots. With exciting graphics and bonuses, these games provide a lot of fun. Popular Melbet slots include: Fortune Numbers;

Bunny's Bounty;

Coin Gobbler;

Emirates;

Hot Coin;

Dollar Game;

Wild 27;

Fruit Vegas;

Very Hot 5;

Juicy Wheel. Fast Games Fast games at Melbet give players quick action and excitement. These games are designed for fast-paced fun, with simple rules and various themes. You can play anytime and enjoy quick rounds, perfect for those who want to try their luck without waiting. Popular fast games include: Lucky Wheel;

Crash;

Crystal;

Solitaire;

Apple of Fortune;

Burning Hot;

Las Vegas;

Plinko;

Indian Poker;

Money Wheel.

Chicken Road

Entertainment at the Casino You may pick between the slots and the live dealer sections. Both feature a large number of games to pick from, and you will not get bored by the variety. The most popular games among Indian gamers, for example, are: Andar Bahar;

Reel Raiders;

Royal Crown;

Melbet’s Fire Queen;

Lucky Streak;

Roulette Live;

Teen Patti;

And many others.

Types of Bets At Melbet, you can place bets on your favorite sports events using a variety of different bet types. There are four main ones, and you can see a short description of them down below. Single bets. This is the most common wager type, and it is put on a single event. The odds are multiplied by the stake amount. Accumulator bets. A wager on numerous unconnected outcomes of events is known as an accumulator bet. Winnings on accumulators are calculated by multiplying the bet by the odds for each of the accumulator's outcomes. System bets. A system bet is a wager on a whole combination of accumulators of a certain quantity with a predetermined number of events. A system bet's earnings are equal to the entire wins on the system's accumulators. Advancebets. Advancebets are a sort of bet that involves upfront money. They are made available to the customer depending on the possible returns from unsettled bets.

Support Melbet has 24/7 customer support that you can access through a variety of options. For example, if you have a deposit problem or an issue with your withdrawal, you should use one of the following ways of contact so that the Melbet customer care team can help you resolve it. Methods of Contacting Customer Support Details Online Chat Press the green button in the bottom-right corner, and you will be forwarded to a consultant right away Phone number 0008004430067 Email info-ind@melbet.com for general queries, support@melbet.com for technical support, and security@melbet.com for the security department

Conclusion by SportsCafe We suppose Melbet deserves its spot in the top 7 for a few reasons. The betting site has over 50 sports categories for players to choose from. There are 100 payment options, including cryptocurrencies. More than 5,000 events take place every day. Withdrawals are quick, with some taking up to 15 minutes. Registration is fast with one-click sign-up. Melbet works with big names like LaLiga, Knight Riders, and Juventus. However, some withdrawals might take a bit longer.