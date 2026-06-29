4Rabet App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration 4Rabet In this Sportscafe review, we take a look at the many features that 4rabet, an online casino and sports betting site, offers, including a separate section for cricket, a welcome bonus of 700% up to 20,000 INR for sports and a 150% welcome bonus up to INR 10,000 + 200 FS for slots, or 700% up to 4,000 INR for crash games, a mobile app for Android and a PWA version for iOS, the ability to place live bets and much more. Welcome bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE230 Join 4Rabet

4rabet Overview 4rabet is still a relatively new betting platform as it was founded in 2018, but it has quickly gained popularity among players from India. It accepts Hindi as a language option and has a lot to offer, such as its first deposit bonuses, the many payment systems to choose from such as UPI, PhonePe, PayTm and others, a separate section for cricket, and many live events that you can place your bets on such as the Indian Premier League. Thus, thanks to its functionality, bonus program, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites and the best football betting sites, best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, olympic betting sites and other ratings. Quick Facts about 4rabet 🎲 Game types Sports, Live Sports, Cricket, Casino, Live Dealers, TV Games, Virtual Sports, and so on 📅 Founder and year of foundation 2019, New Entertainment Development N.V 💼 Headquarters Curacao, Abraham de Veerstraat 9 ✍ Gambling license Curacao License (No. 365-JAZ) 🎁 Welcome bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR for sports; 150% up to 10,000 INR + 200 FS for slots; 700% up to 4,000 INR for crash games, 777% Tower Rush bonus up to 4,000 INR 💸 Deposit and withdrawal methods PayTm, UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, Crypto, etc 🇮🇳 Hindi language Yes 4rabet Score 4rabet provides a variety of pros for players from India, but it also has certain cons. See the table below for more information on its pros and cons! Advantages Disadvantages ✅ Hindi language support ❌ Small number of available payment methods for withdrawal of won funds ✅ 700% bonus up to 20,000 INR for sports ✅ 150% bonus up to 10,000 INR + 200 FS for slots ✅ Accepts cryptocurrency ✅ Quick withdrawals ✅ Trusted by a lot of players from India Screenshots of 4rabet 4rabet's website and mobile app for Android and iOS have a pretty design that is clear to understand, as it has blue and white colors with dark tones. To get a better concept of what it looks like, have a look at the screenshots we created below. Is 4rabet Legal in India in 2026? The 4rabet platform is international, holding a Curacao license number 162581. The website and app support Indian currency (INR, ₹), and you can deposit money and withdraw winnings using any method convenient in this region, such as UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, and cryptocurrency. 4Rabet has been on the market for over 8 years and has earned the trust of users across Asia during that time.

4rabet App The 4rabet app for Android cell phones, which can be downloaded directly from the official website, allows you to bet on your favorite sporting events such as the Indian Premier League and others. The iOS version of the mobile app is under development and temporarily users can use the adaptive PWA version. Except for a slightly different user interface and the ability to use 4rabet from anywhere at any time, the 4rabet app is almost identical to the desktop or mobile site.

On occasion, the bookmaker offers special offers to customers of its mobile app. Players who use 4rabet's website are not eligible for bonuses and promotions that are only available through the app for iOS and Android. As a consequence, having the app is really handy in this situation. It`s all among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps. For Android The 4rabet Android apk is simple to install - just follow the steps below: 1 Allow third-party files to be downloaded to your phone. Allow the installation of files from unknown sources in your mobile device's settings. This will ensure that the 4rabet mobile app is installed correctly. 2 Download the app. Go to the official 4rabet website using our link, locate the mobile app section, and download the apk from there. 3 Install the application. Locate and launch the 4rabet installation apk on your mobile device's storage. Wait for it to finish by clicking the 'Install' button. 4 Run the app. When it's finished installing, open the 4rabet app and sign up for a new account or connect in to an existing one. You have successfully downloaded and installed the Android version of the 4rabet mobile app! For iOS Below you can read the instructions on how to start using the PWA version of 4rabet for iOS devices: 1 Visit the website. Go to the official 4rabet site using your preferred mobile browser using our link. 2 Open System Preferences . Go to the browser's system preferences and click the button in the middle with the arrow on it. 3 Add to Home screen. In System Preferences, find "Add to Home screen" and click it. 4 Give the icon a name. Select the icon design and add the name "4rabet", then click on the "Add" button in the upper right corner. 5 Run the app. Launch the app and log in or create a new account. You have successfully installed the iOS app of 4rabet!

How to Create an Account at 4rabet? In order to successfully create an account at 4rabet, follow the steps down below to make 4Rabet registration: 1 Go to the Website Using our link, visit the official page of the betting platform using your browser or mobile app. Go to Website 2 Find the Sign-Up Button You should see a red button that says ‘Registration’ in the top-right corner. Click on it, and proceed to the next step. 3 Fill in the Details Type in your phone number, and then come up with a password which must be at minimum 6 characters long. Select your currency, and apply a promo code if you have one. 4 Create an Account Choose your bonus (for sports, for casino, or no bonus), agree to the Terms and Conditions, and click on the confirmation button. Sign Up Now You have successfully created an account at 4rabet!

Welcome Bonus The two main 4Rabet bonuses, from all the promotions that bookmaker provides, are the first deposit bonuses for sports and casino with the amounts of 700% up to 20,000 INR and 700% up to 4,000 INR. If you would like to know more about them, check out the information in the table down below. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR 300 INR The sports bonuses for the first four deposits can only be redeemed by newly registered accounts at 4rabet. Since this is a deposit bonus, you will need to make a few first deposit of at least 300 INR. To withdraw the bonus money, you will need to meet the appropriate wagering requirements in the Terms and Conditions of the offer Slots Welcome Bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR + 200 FS 300 INR To participate in the promotion, you must deposit at least 300 INR into your account. Bonus funds can be used in slot games. To withdraw the funds you receive as a bonus, you must meet the 20x wagering requirements Crash Bonus 700% up to 4,000 INR 300 INR The bonus is available on the first 4 deposits (100%, 150%, 200%, 250%). It can be used only in Aviator (Spribe), JetX (SmartSoft), Chicken Road (InOut), Chicken Road 2 (InOut).Wagering requirements are 20x. How to Get a Bonus at 4rabet? Simply follow the instructions below to reap the benefits of one of 4rabet's welcome bonuses for Indian players: From the promotions menu, choose the appropriate welcome bonus. From the list of available promotions and bonuses, select the bonus you want to redeem, then click the activate button to get it. Complete the transaction by entering the amount you want to deposit into your 4rabet account for the first time. If you fulfill the wagering criteria mentioned in the offer's Terms & Conditions, you will be able to withdraw the bonus funds. Wagering the Welcome Bonus You must meet the wagering requirements before you can withdraw the bonus money of the first deposit bonuses for sports or casino from your account. You can find out what they are in the Terms & Conditions of each promotion, and we've put up a table with them below. Bonus Wagering requirements Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus You must make the four first deposits of at least 300 INR in order to be eligible for the offer

You must fulfill the wagering requirements of 7 times the bonus amount

Only single bets with odds of at least 1.5 are eligible for advancing the wagering requirement

The offer must be redeemed within 7 days of claiming it Slots Welcome Bonus You will need to make four first deposits worth 300 INR or more in order to be eligible for the casino bonus

The bonus is only valid for 7 days from the point of claiming it, so make sure to redeem it in time

The wagering requirements are 20 times the bonus amount

The bonus can only be used on slots games in the casino section Crash Welcome Bonus You must make a deposit of at least 300 INR to claim the bonus

You must fulfill the wagering requirements of 20 times the bonus amount

Only Aviator (Spribe), JetX (SmartSoft), Chicken Road (InOut), Chicken Road 2 (InOut) are eligible for wagering

The offer must be redeemed within 7 days of claiming it

Other 4rabet Bonuses and Promotions Daily and Weekly missions Missions are your chance to earn XP, level up and unlock amazing perks. Each completed mission brings you closer to the next level, where more surprises await you. There are daily missions: these missions are available every day and have three levels - easy, medium and difficult. Whether it's a quick mission or a more difficult challenge, there's something for everyone. You'll also be able to take part in weekly missions: bigger and more exciting missions designed to test your skills and keep the thrill alive. Daily bonuses Giveaway Join the 4rabet Telegram channel and receive daily promo codes! Turn on notifications and stay alert — bonus codes can appear at any time. The company is giving away free spins for the best crash games, such as Aviator, Chicken Road, and others.

Login In order to successfully log into your account at 4rabet, follow the instructions outlined down below: 1 Go to the official 4rabet website using our link; Go to Website 2 Click on the ‘Log in’ button in the top-right corner; 3 Fill in the information by filling in your phone number or email and password, and then clicking on ‘Log in’; 4 You have successfully logged into your account at 4rabet!

Verification Before you can make withdrawals from your 4rabet account, you must first verify your identity through the account verification process. Because many betting and gaming sites need it as part of their (KYC) policy, it is safe to do so. After clicking your avatar in the top-right area, go to the personal details tab. Fill in any gaps with the required personal information. You'll need to provide confirmation of your identity and where you live, such as: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill and other documents can be accepted by 4rabet.

4rabet Payment Methods Because 4rabet is a bookmaker that has a lot of players from India, it provides Indian players with a variety of deposit and withdrawal options. The most common ones are shown here, together with the required minimum and maximum deposits, the time it takes for money to appear in the account, and any fees that may be applied. Dogecoin1 DOGENo restrictionsInstantNone Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None UPI 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None PayPM 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None GPay 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None iCash.One 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Bitcoin 0,0001 BTC No restrictions Instant None BitcoinCash 0,001 BCH No restrictions Instant None Tether 5 USDTE No restrictions Instant None Litecoin 0,01 LTC No restrictions Instant None Ethereum 0,002 ETH No restrictions Instant None Tether TRC20 3 USDTT No restrictions Instant None TRON 10 TRX No restrictions Instant None Solana 0.05 SOL No restrictions Instant None How to Deposit on 4rabet? Follow the steps below to make a 4Rabet deposit and fill your 4rabet account successfully: 1 In the top-right corner, select the 'Deposit' option. 2 From the list of options, choose your preferred deposit method, input the amount you wish to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button. Good job, you have made a 4rabet deposit! How to Withdrawal Money? Follow the procedures below to withdraw money from your 4rabet account: 1 Click on your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen and select 'Withdraw' from the list of all available options. 2 Select the withdrawal method you want from the list of all available options, enter the amount you wish to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button. You have successfully taken funds from your 4rabet account! Dogecoin1 DOGENo restrictionsInstantNone

How to Place a Bet on 4rabet? Follow the step-by-step instructions below to correctly place a wager at 4rabet, which is quite simple: If you wish to bet on cricket, go to the sportsbook or the specific cricketbook area. Pick a sport, such as a cricket, to bet on, and then a specific event that interests you. After selecting the conditions for the bet you wish to place, enter the wager amount and click 'Place bet.' You've successfully made a 4rabet sports bet!

4rabet Sportsbook The sportsbook at 4rabet is quite vast, with hundreds of events available every day in a variety of sports on which you may place bets using a variety of bet types. It also focuses on cricket and other famous Indian sports, which is great news for Indian customers. Check out the sports list below to see what you may wager on. Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sports among 4rabet's Indian customers. The betting website offers a variety of cricket competitions, including the IPL, for anyone interested in betting on the sport. The following is a list of events that are currently available: Indian Premier League;

ODI Series;

Twenty20;

United Kingdom County Championship and many others. Kabaddi Kabaddi is another popular sport at 4rabet, with a variety of events and stake categories to choose from. 4rabet is listed among the best kabaddi betting sites and you have the opportunity to bet on the following events: Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs and others. Football Football is the most popular sport for betting, and 4rabet has a wide selection of football games available every day. At 4rabet, some of the most well-known football events include: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others. Tennis Tennis is one of the most popular sports for which bets may be placed on a variety of daily events and wagering options. You can select from the following options: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

WTA 125k and others. Baseball Baseball is one of the sports accessible at 4rabet, and Indian players can bet on it. You can bet on championships and local events such as: Chinese Taipei CPBL;

USA MLB and others. Boxing In India, boxing is a popular sport. Individual forthcoming bouts are listed in this section at 4rabet, and you can watch them live if you want to. You may make a better forecast by looking at each boxer's statistics on the results and statistics page, which covers all of their previous victories, defeats, and other information.

eSports eSports are video games on which bets can be placed, for example, at 4rabet. They're causing quite a stir, and you can place bets on their games at 4rabet. For instance, you can wager on the following: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS2;

StarCraft 2 and many others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a well-known MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game. Look over the list below to see what 4rabet has to offer in terms of tournaments and championships: Sazka Eleague Spring;

DPC NA;

Khaz Modan Cup;

WL Insight and others. LOL League of Legends is a massively multiplayer online combat arena game with a plethora of gaming tournaments. The following is a thorough list of them: LLA;

LCK CL;

LCO;

NLC;

Hitpoint Masters and many others. CS2 At the betting platform 4rabet, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular video games in the esports category. The following is a list of future events: Doritos Balkan League;

ESEA Cash Cup;

Republeague;

CBCS Elite League;

Ultras League and many others. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is a strategy game with a plethora of online tournaments and championships to compete in. Check out the following events if you're searching for something to do right now: Global StarCraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and others.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are those in which the players are not physically present and are instead guided by software in the form of a brief game. Virtual horse racing or virtual cricket are two of the most popular, in which you just put a wager on a certain condition and, in a matter of seconds, witness the game's conclusion and therefore know whether you won or lost. You can bet on the following virtual sports at 4rabet: Horse Racing;

Speedway;

Motorcycle Racing and many others.

Popular Betting Options at 4rabet Wide Range of Sports Markets 4rabet has a large selection of sports for betting. You can choose from popular sports like football, cricket, basketball, and tennis, as well as less common ones and esports. Whether you like well-known sports or something more unusual, 4rabet has options for everyone. Live Betting On 4rabet, you can place bets while events are happening. This means you can adjust your bets based on what’s going on in real time. It makes betting more exciting, as you can react to the live action as it unfolds. User-Friendly Mobile App 4rabet’s mobile app is available for both Android and iOS. It lets you bet easily while on the go. The app looks and works like the desktop site, so you can find what you need and place bets without any hassle. Attractive Bonuses and Promotions 4rabet provides nice bonuses for new users and runs regular deals for current players. You might get deposit bonuses, free bets, or cashback. These promotions add extra value to your time on the site, giving you more rewards. Multiple Payment Methods 4rabet accepts various payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, UPI, and cryptocurrencies. This makes it easy to add or withdraw funds using the method you prefer. Casino Games and Live Casino In addition to sports betting, 4rabet has many online casino games, such as slots and table games. There’s also a live casino with real dealers. This variety means you can enjoy different types of gambling all in one place. 24/7 Customer Support 4rabet provides support all day, every day via live chat, email, and phone. If you have any issues or questions, you can get help quickly. The support team is always ready to assist with any problems you might have.

4rabet Casino 4rabet is an online casino that offers a wide range of games such as slots, live dealer games, blackjack, table games, and more. Everything is powered by well-known software firms like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Yggdrasil, among others; in fact, you may sort the games by one of them. There are games in the live dealer section as well, and some of the dealers understand Hindi, which is ideal for Indian gamers. Entertainment at the Casino Because there are so many games in 4rabet's casino and live dealer categories, the most popular ones may be categorized by selecting the proper category. Here's a list of some of India's most popular games: Aviator;

Book of Dead;

Golden Ticket;

Lucky Farm Bonanza;

Power of Thor Megaways;

Sun of Egypt 2 and many others.

Types of Bets at 4rabet 4rabet mostly has 3 mainly used bet types. You can see what they are down below: Single bets. A single bet is the most basic and easiest sort of bet. A single bet is a wager on only one possible outcome.

Multiple bets. A multiple bet is a wager that includes wagers on numerous matches. The chances of the bets in the combination are multiplied by the overall odds.

System bets. The second sort of combination bet available at 4rabet is the system bet. It's multiple wagers with a backstop. The rules are the same, but there is a chance that one event may be lost.

Support 4rabet customer care may be reached in a variety of ways. If you have any issues with a deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer support team will do all possible to assist you. Take a look at the table below to find out how to contact 4rabet. The ways to contact Details Online chat On the site Email support@4rabet.com Telegram @Fourbetsupport_bot

Conclusion by SportsCafe 4Rabet is in the top 2 for a few reasons. The site has great bonuses, like a 700% bonus up to 20,000 INR for sports and 700% up to 40,000 INR for casino games. 4Rabet accepts cryptocurrency, which gives players more ways to deposit and withdraw. Withdrawals are quick, and many players in India trust the betting site. However, the wagering requirements for some bonuses are pretty high.