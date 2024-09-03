Battle of the Leagues: A Detailed Comparison between IPL and PSL

(A frame having players from the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League)

All over the world, the T20 Leagues have been making the fans go crazy because of the entertainment and the fun they provide. Furthermore, the way these leagues make sure that the fans see some of their favourite players playing together makes it more interesting. In today’s world, there have been more than 10 T20 Leagues that have blocked the calendars of International cricket. However, the two leagues that have made sure that the fans stick to the television during their broadcasting are the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League. These two leagues have been one of the most viewed Leagues and have generated a lot of revenue for their respective cricket boards. Here, we will be now looking at a detailed comparison between both the Leagues.

Introduction to IPL and PSL

In the late 2000s, T20 cricket became super popular. It was like a big change in cricket. First, there was the T20 Blast in England in 2003. But then, in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) came along and stole the show with all its glitz and glam. After that, in 2015, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) started, and suddenly everyone was talking about IPL vs. PSL. People from all over the world love to argue about which one is better. T20 cricket is super exciting with its fast pace and close matches. The IPL and PSL are like the kings of T20 cricket, each bringing their own style of fun and entertainment to the game.

1. Indian Premier League

The start of the Indian Premier League in 2008 completely changed the way for T20 Cricket as it introduced a different format in a glamorous way to attract the audience well. Emerging from the drawing boards of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 13, 2007, the Indian Premier League (IPL) stands tall as a premier men's T20 cricket league. The brainchild of then BCCI Vice-President Lalit Modi, the IPL was conceived in the wake of India's victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup, igniting a blaze of innovation in the cricketing world.

(IPL 2024 Captains Photoshoot)

As the IPL dawned, it heralded a new era of cricketing economics. On January 24, 2008, the cricketing universe witnessed the spectacle of the IPL auction, where the rights to own teams in the league were evaluated at an astonishing $400 million. Moreover, the Indian Premier League has been a tournament that is followed worldwide because of the way it has entertained the fans and has made sure that the evening during an IPL match is always going to be top-notch.

Year Winner Runner Up 2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings

(Winners of all the IPL Seasons)

In the 16 years of the Indian Premier League, the world has seen a total of 7 winners taking the trophy home. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been the winners 5 times each while the Kolkata Knight Riders have won the trophy twice. Coming to Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans, these teams have lifted the trophy once while the rest of the teams are yet to secure a trophy now.

2. Pakistan Super League

After seeing the success of the Indian Premier League over the years, the Pakistan Cricket Board always wanted to start a tournament for the Pakistan audience to entertain them and make this T20 format a better market for the players and the fans. This is where the idea of Pakistan Super League came up in 2015 The maiden encounter of the PSL unfolded on February 4, 2016, amid eager anticipation, setting the stage for a riveting cricketing spectacle in the United Arab Emirates. However, the PSL's narrative is one woven with distinct challenges. Initially confronted with security apprehensions in Pakistan, the league was compelled to stage its fixtures on foreign shores.

(PSL 2024 Captains Photoshoot)

Nonetheless, undeterred by adversity, the league persevered, propelled by a collective resolve to showcase Pakistan's illustrious cricketing legacy. A turning point arrived in 2017 when the PSL made a triumphant homecoming to Pakistan, symbolizing a momentous milestone celebrated by cricket lovers nationwide. With all the things going in Pakistan’s favour, the league was started back in Pakistan and even the foreign players began travelling to the shores of Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Premier League.

Year Winner Runner-Up 2024 Islamabad United Multan Sultans 2023 Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans 2022 Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultan 2021 Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi 2020 Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars 2019 Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi 2017 Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators 2016 Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators

(Winners of all the PSL Seasons)

Over the last 9 seasons that have taken place in the Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United have been the winners three times. They are the most successful side of the competition while on the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have been the winners twice and have lifted the trophy in the two consecutive seasons of the League. Apart from the above two teams, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans once got their hands on the trophy.

Comparing the IPL and PSL

While the IPL and PSL provide platforms for cricketers to showcase their skills globally, they differ in various aspects. The IPL, established in 2008, boasts higher commercial success and star power due to its longer tenure and association with the affluent Indian market. Conversely, the PSL, founded in 2016, has made strides in enhancing Pakistan's cricketing image despite initially facing security concerns. Additionally, while the IPL features eight teams representing various Indian cities, the PSL comprises six franchises representing different regions of Pakistan.

1. Teams in both the Leagues

Considering the formats of both the leagues, they play in the T20 format where both the teams get 20 overs each to decide who is the ultimate winner. Coming to the Indian Premier, a total of 10 teams participate in the tournament which goes up to 2 months of non-stop entertainment combined with more than 70 matches scheduled during this period. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals are the 10 teams present in the IPL that follow Group Stage and Knockout format.

(Chennai Super Kings players in a frame)

Talking about the Pakistan Super League, the tournament has only 6 teams so far that compete for a month to claim the ultimate prize. Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Lahore Qalandars are the teams that have been taking on each other in the last 8 seasons of the Pakistan Super League. With around 30-35 matches in the League, the tournament is a short one but has been exciting for Pakistan viewers who love to see their stars in action in the T20 format.

2. Foreign Players in IPL and PSL

For a League to grow well, the foreign players have always played a special part in it as they take the limelight because of the way they play in the team. Coming to the Indian Premier League, they have got some star players from the Indian setup such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni who have made the League popular with their performances on the field. But among the foreign players, the IPL has always got some top athletes like David Warner, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan and many more who have made sure that the fans get to watch some of the best matches going on in the League out there.

(Overseas players available in the Indian Premier League)

Considering the Pakistan Super League, they also have an abundance of local talents like Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and many more who have been the reason why fans come and watch the matches live from the stadiums. However, amongst the overseas players, the League has got the players who have either left playing for the nation or have been unsold in the Indian Premier League. Players like Colin Munro, Ben Dunk, Imran Tahir, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, and others have been playing here to take the Pakistan Super League to new heights in the T20 Format.

3. Total Revenue from the Leagues

Comparing the total revenue of both the Leagues is a bit different from the other points as in the Indian Premier League, the fans have been attached to the League since 2008 and over the years, it has got bigger and better which makes it one of the most watched tournaments worldwide. In 2022, the IPL's value soared to an impressive $10.9 billion, showcasing a remarkable 75% growth since 2020. This staggering success was further underscored by the recent sale of IPL's media rights for a whopping $6.2 billion. In contrast, the PSL's revenue pales in comparison, highlighting the disparity between the two leagues' financial prowess. The IPL's 2020 revenue alone amounted to approximately $530 million, a testament to its unrivalled commercial success and global appeal.

(IPL and PSL Trophies in a frame)

When we talk about the Pakistan Super League, the League has been on TV Screens since 2016 and hasn’t generated a lot of revenue as compared to the IPL because of not being viewed at a large scale and does not have as much hype as the other T20 League. In 2020, the PSL earned about $36 million in total. While the IPL is like a giant in cricket, the PSL is growing steadily. Its ability to make a profit shows it's on the right track. As both leagues move forward, their finances reflect their positions and ambitions in the cricket world. Currently, the Pakistan Super League hasn’t been able to generate much revenue because of relatively smaller brand deals and foreign players not travelling to Pakistan due to safety reasons which has hampered the growth of the League.

4. Salary of the Players

In the Indian Premier League, the players become a part of the team after registering in the IPL Auction where all of them go under the hammer and every team has a chance to bid for that specific player. Here, the teams have a budget of Rs. 100 crore and hence they can manage a team from the players accordingly. In the current season, Mitchell Starc is the costliest IPL Player as he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping price of Rs 24.72 Crore while his partner, Pat Cummins was bought for Rs 20.50 Crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and it shows that in the IPL, the players do have a chance to go at a high price.

(Shubham Dubey being sold in the IPL Auction)

During the 2023 season of the PSL, players in the platinum category earned up to USD 170,000, equivalent to nearly INR 1.27 crore. Notably, star players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Kieron Pollard were among the top earners in this category. These players, recognized for their exceptional skills and contributions to the game, commanded significant salaries within the league. Despite the lower earnings compared to other premier T20 leagues, the PSL's competitive salary structure continues to attract top talent, fostering thrilling cricketing contests and captivating audiences worldwide.

5. Viewership of IPL and PSL

The viewership of both the Leagues has got a big difference because of the branding and the way the players have played in the Leagues. The cricketing spectacle, broadcasted across the Star Sports Network, captivated a staggering audience of 505 million viewers. Notably, viewers spent an impressive 427.1 billion minutes engrossed in the action on Disney Star channels. This monumental viewership underscores the widespread popularity and appeal of the tournament, transcending geographical boundaries and captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The League has been a major thing for the fans out there and hence has got a viewership that makes most of the fans go crazy for the League.

(Rashid Khan in the PSL and IPL Jersey)

Coming to the Pakistan Super League, the viewership here has been also amongst the ranks and with the growing stage, the League has gained some more viewers and fans making it possible to go to the top of the chart. The digital viewership for PSL 2023 surpassed an impressive milestone, with over 150 million people tuning in to watch online. This significant achievement highlights the growing trend of digital consumption of cricketing events. Since then, the digital audience for the PSL has continued to expand, indicating a promising trajectory for the league's online presence. This surge in digital viewership underscores the widespread appeal of the tournament and its ability to engage fans across various platforms.

Which League is Better?

With a number of T20 Leagues going around, the focus of the players and the fans has mostly been on the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League as it generates a large amount of revenue along with the players who have a lot to learn here. Despite the PSL making strides since its inception, it still trails behind the IPL. The IPL boasts a larger budget, generates more revenue, and offers bigger prize money to teams and players.

(Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam with the IPL and PSL Trophies respectively)

Nevertheless, the PSL has been steadily gaining momentum, experiencing positive growth in revenue and profit in recent years. While the IPL dazzles with its established infrastructure and star-studded player roster, the PSL focuses on nurturing young talent and promoting national pride, allowing raw potential to flourish. Both leagues play crucial roles in global cricket, fostering a love for the sport worldwide across generations and borders.