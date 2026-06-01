Stake — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% up to 186,711 INR Bonus

Stake App: 5.0 ★★★★★ Registration Stake The Stake platform is considered one of the most popular sports betting platforms in India. In the review, you will find out all the basic information about the platform, such as the availability of sports disciplines, payment methods and more. Join Stake and don't miss your chance to play on India's most popular platform! Welcome bonus 200% up to 186,711 INR Promocode: SPORTSCAFE Join Stake

Stake Overview Stake was founded in 2017, at which time the platform managed to become a leader in the world of sports betting. The platform offers a wide range of sports disciplines popular with Indian users, as well as a wide variety of bonus offers. The platform is supported by the best software providers, which allows the user to play without glitches and freezes and get the most comfort. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, Stake bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the best cricket betting sites and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites, olympic games betting sites and other ratings. You can find more details about the platform in the table below. Quick Facts about Stake Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder Medium Rare N.V Founded Year 2017 Headquarters Seru Loraweg 17, B, Curaçao License Curacao license (licensed number OGL/2024/1451/0918) Welcome bonus 200% up to 186,711 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT and more Hindi language Yes Stake Scores During our review of the platform, we noted some special features of the platform which were its distinctive advantages compared to competitive offerings in the betting market. We also noted some minor shortcomings which we immediately reported to the bookmaker for rectification. Below you can see more details about the advantages and disadvantages of the platform: Advantages The main advantages of the Stake platform are: The site supports Hindi language;

Live streaming function of sports matches;

Large sportsbook (Cricket, football, basketball, tennis, baseball and more);

24-hour customer support;

Wide range of games in the Stake casino section (Slots and live dealer games);

Instant registration and much more! Disadvantages The main disadvantages of the platform include the following points: No Welcome Bonus for new members;

A large minimum deposit amount;

There is no separate mobile app for Stake for Android and iOS.

Stake App for Android and iOS For the even greater comfort of its users, the Stake team is developing a separate mobile app for Android and iOS, which will soon be available for use. With the app, you will be able to bet anywhere, anytime. The Stake app is developed and tested by the best professionals, which guarantees high quality. Since Stake's platform is licensed, the app will be available as a free download.

Stake Mobile Website Until the app is out on the market, the team suggests using the Mobile Website. It can be accessed from any installed browser on your device and requires no installation. All you need is to be a registered user. Also, the Mobile version is available free of charge and does not require any system features from your device.

Stake for PC To date, the Stake platform does not have a separate app for users of PC devices. You can use the Browser Website, which will be accessible from any installed browser on your computer. It does not require any system specifications from your computer and provides almost the entire range of the platform.

Registration in 4 Steps An important step when using any platform of a similar type is to complete the registration process. In order to start betting you age must be over 18 and you must be a registered player. Stake registration process is instant. Follow the step-by-step instructions to save time: 1 Access to the Official Source Stake Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to access the registration page. Go to Website 2 Start the Registration Process Click on the purple "Join" button and start registering on the platform an empty registration page will open for you to fill in your personal details. 3 Fill Out the Data Gradually start filling in all the registration fields with correct and truthful information (first name, last name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) and come up with a secure login and password. 4 Complete the Registration Process Check that all entered data is correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Finish". Confirmation of successful registration will be a notification email sent to the email address you provided. Sign Up Now

Welcome Bonus Unfortunately, there is no welcome bonus on the site, but there is an exclusive offer for our readers. With the promo code ‘SPORTSCAFE’ you can get a 200% up to 186,711 INR bonus.

Other bonus offers In addition to the lucrative welcome bonus, the Stake gaming platform offers its customers regular other bonus and promotional offers. As of today, you can find them all in a separate bonus offers section, and below we'll take a look at a few of the most lucrative ones: Daily Racing Stake Place a bet now to take part in the daily Stake race for 9,489,840 INR! For every bet you place, sports or casino, you will move up the daily race leaderboard.The best of the 5,000 racers will be rewarded each day based on their position on the leaderboard. You can view your position on the leaderboard at the bottom of the page. Stake's weekly giveaway Complete each week on Stake by entering the random draw to win a share of INR 7,117,380! For every 941 INR bet on sports and casino, you will automatically get 1 ticket in Stake's weekly draw. There are no additional qualifiers, so take care to give yourself the best chance of winning by earning as many tickets as possible. Winners are announced live on Eddie's stream at 14:00 (GMT) every Saturday, with the next draw starting an hour after the previous draw ends.

Login Once you have successfully registered and received a confirmation email, you will need to follow the login procedure to access your account. The login process is simple and will not take up much of your time. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time: Go to the link leading to the official site of the bookmaker to access your personal account. Enter your previously invented login and password. Make sure your data is correct and then complete your login by clicking "Done". Now you know how the login process works, which means you can start playing Stake now!

Verification Account verification also has an important place when using the platform. It will allow you to withdraw all the bonus money and dispose of it however you like. A verified account is also more secure from intruders. Follow the step-by-step instructions for verification on the Stake platform: Enter the username and password you created earlier to log in to your account. You must enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Check that all the data you have previously entered is correct and then complete the verification by clicking on the "Done" button. Your application will be sent to the Stake team for consideration. They will then make a decision and notify you by email.

Deposit / Withdrawal The Stake platform currently includes the most popular payment systems for Indian users. You will be able to make your first Stake deposit as well as withdraw your bonus money without any problems. The following payment options are currently available on the platform: rivals, such as: Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

Ethereum;

USDT Tether;

Solana;

DogeCoin;

Bitcoin Cash;

Ripple;

Tron;

EOS;

Binance Coin;

USD Coin;

Binance USD;

Cronos;

DAI;

Chainlink;

Candbox;

Shiba Inu;

Uniswap;

Poligon;

Trump Coin and others! Now you know the basic information about the payment systems and can choose the option that suits you best. It is also important to note that the money you deposit will be credited to your account instantly. Withdrawals on the Stake platform will take from 1-3 business days.

VIP Club A nice friend for every user will be the monthly cashback! The Stake platform includes 6 loyalty levels, which are calculated individually for each player. The percentage of Cashback can be as high as 25%. All bets settled on the sportsbook return a 3x (three times) faster rate of progression. Voided bets are excluded.

Official Website The Stake platform operates legally in the betting market in India. The platform also uses the latest technology in providing security to its customers. All this is supported by the following facts about the Stake platform: Legality and transparency of business are confirmed by Curacao license (licensed number OGL/2024/1451/0918);

Use of the latest security technologies, such as 128-bit SSL encryption;

Storing personal user data on encrypted hard drives;

Several stages of data verification and more. The Stake platform is fully compliant with all security standards, which means you can use the platform and not have to worry about your security and privacy.

Stake Sportsbook The Stake platform has one of the largest ranges of sporting disciplines in the world of sports betting. The Sports section includes more than 30 different sports. Here you're sure to find something that's right for you. In this review, we take a look at the most popular sporting disciplines according to Indian users. Cricket Cricket is the most popular sports betting discipline among Indian users. The Stake platform has a separate section for the sport. Also, by betting on Cricket you will get nice odds offers. You will be able to bet on the following sports events: Indian Premier League;

National T20 Cup;

T10;

The Hundred and more. Football Football is regarded throughout the betting world as a classic sport. After all, it is the most sought-after sport among all bettors. The platform offers the most extensive sports markets for the sport, such as: Premier League;

UEFA National League;

AFC CUP;

FIFA World Cup and others! Tennis Tennis has been rapidly gaining popularity in the world of sports betting. Stake has also noted an increase in interested players in the sport. So when you bet on Tennis you get high odds and sports markets such as: WTA;

ATP;

ITF Women;

ITF Men;

WTA 125K and others! Basketball Basketball appeals to players because the sport encompasses some of the biggest names in sport. That is why more and more Indian users are showing interest in this sporting discipline. On Stake, you can bet on sporting events such as: European Championship;

Club Friendly Games;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

eSports By far the most popular sports betting destination in the world is Esport. On a professional level, eSports is one of the most popular sports in the world, watched by hundreds of millions of viewers. That's why you'll find a separate section on Stake dedicated to eSports. On Stake, you can bet on the following disciplines: League of Legends;

Dota2;

CS2. Join Stake and try out the world's most popular betting game Esports! Dota 2 Dota is the most popular game you can play. It is also a team-based tactical-strategic game with elements of computer role-playing. The aim of the game is to destroy the enemy's towers, break into their base and crush Tron. LOL This game is similar to a MOBA game but has a more fantasy-like event. It's a strategic cooperative game in which two teams of five powerful champions battle each other in an attempt to destroy an enemy base. Whoever destroys the base first wins. CS:GO The game is considered to be the biggest multiplayer cyber discipline in the world. The aim of the game is for players to divide into two teams: terrorists and special forces units, and then fight each other over several rounds to determine the winning team. The game is of very high quality and captures the realism of the action. You can bet on your favorite team to win or draw.

Virtual Sports Another popular trend in the betting world is Virtual Sports. This section can simulate almost any sporting event in computer graphics. You will be able to bet on sports such as: V-League;

V-Cricket;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Horses and much more! Join Stake and place your Virtual Sports bets!

Popular Betting Options at Stake Today it is very difficult to decide on a sports betting platform, as it is impossible to calculate the number. We have found Stake to have a few special features that set it apart from others on the market, here is a brief description of each of the features. Live Betting This option enables you to bet on any of the sports in the platform's range in real-time. You will be able to watch the game via a high-quality online streaming service and follow all the outcomes of the game. This way, you can bet more correctly and with even more excitement and feel the realism of the game! Line (Prematch) This option is a classic as it allows you to bet strictly before the start of the match and on a specific outcome. You can bet on one of the teams to win or to draw. All odds are predetermined. The higher the odds, the higher the winnings.

Types of Bets The Stake team cares about its users and strives to meet all their needs and ensure their total comfort of use. That's why you will find not just one, but several types of sports betting on the platform. In this overview, we will briefly explain each type and you can choose the one that suits you best. Single A classic type of sports betting, which allows you to bet on a specific event and outcome (a team win or draw) at predetermined odds. The higher the odds offered, the higher the number of your final winnings. Combo This type of bet is considered risky by Indian users, but it allows you to win the most money. You can bet on several unrelated sporting events, with all odds multiplied. If you lose one or more bets, all other bets are void. System (Express) This type of bet is considered one of the most lucrative bets, as it allows you to bet on several unrelated sporting events. In this case, all odds are added up and if you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet? Betting on the Stake platform is quick and easy. To start playing you must have a personal account and your balance must be positive. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time: Log in. Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in to your account. Top up your account. Go to "My accounts", choose the payment method you like and fill up your wallet with at least 50$. Make a bet. Choose a sport, research the upcoming events and then place a bet of the desired amount. Now you know how to start playing, so Join the Stake platform and bid now!

Betting Odds Stake strives to provide the best conditions for its users by offering them the most popular sports disciplines at the highest odds. According to Indian players, the Stake platform has the most lucrative offers. Keep in mind that the higher the odds offered, the higher your winnings will be.

Stake Live Streaming This feature allows you to place your bets in real-time while watching the live broadcast in high quality. This will help you better predict the outcome of the game and get a realistic feel for the game.

Stake Casino For those who are bored with conventional sports betting, the platform offers a separate section, Online Casino. Here you'll find over a hundred different games to suit all tastes. All of the games are of high quality and supported by the best software providers, allowing you to play in comfort. If you love casino gaming, the Indian market has recently welcomed Vavada, which features an equally extensive casino section.

Popular Stake Games There is such a wide variety of games on the Stake platform that it's hard to find something just right for you without trying them all. To make it easier for you, we'll give you an overview of the most popular games according to Indian users on the Stake platform. Slots Slots are the biggest section at the Casino. It contains a large variety of different games with a variety of scenarios. Each Slot is unique in its own way. The most popular Slots on Stake are considered to be: Sweet Bonanza;

Sugar Rush;

Wanted Dead or a Wild;

Fruit Party;

Joker Bombs and much more! Poker Poker is a standard game for the Casino section. This game is already popular with experienced users because it requires a lot of concentration. The aim of the game is to get a stronger card combination than your opponent and convince him to surrender. The following Poker variations are available on the platform: Video Poker;

Texas Hold’em Poker;

Three Card Poker;

Texas Hold’em Poker;

Poker Ways and others! Baccarat Bakkarat is a game that players in India are very fond of. This game is where you have to be the first to get a combination of cards equal to 9. If you get there first, you win. Stake offers the following variations of the game: Club House Baccarat;

Baccarat High Roller;

Evolution Live Baccarat Lobby;

Bombay Club Speed Baccarat and others! Blackjack Blackjack is one of the popular games in the Casino section. This game is considered to be especially popular among Indian users. This game attracts everyone with its simple rules. The objective of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards equal to 21. There are several variations of the game on the platform such as: Blackjack Evolution;

Blackjack First Person;

Blackjack Classic;

Lightnight Blackjack;

Blackjack Lobby and others! Roulette or European Roulette Roulette is considered to be the classic entertainment option for the Casino section. After all, every experienced player has definitely played roulette. The rules of the game are very simple and here you will need your luck because you have to guess at which cell the ball falls into. You can bet on the number of the cell (even or odd) or on the color of the cell (red, green, black). The following roulette variations are available on the Stake platform: Lighting Roulette;

High Roulette;

Evolution Live Roulette Lobby;

Gold Bar Roulette and others! Jackpot Games Jackpot games are one of the most lucrative offers in sports betting, because you play with pre-designated jackpots, the amount of which can change every minute. You can get the most money you can with the least amount of effort. The following types of jackpot games are available on the Stake platform: Power of Gods;

Sizzling Moon;

Jackpot Quest;

El Jackpotto;

Jungle Jackpots and others! Bingo Bingo is one of the games in the Casino section where everything depends on your luck. The aim of the game is to collect as many numbers as possible to match the sheet drawn earlier. The more matches you get, the more chances you have to win. You will find the following variations of the game Bingo on the Stake platform: Bingo Trevo Sorte;

Betina Bingo;

Hot Bingo;

Extra Bingo;

Banana Bingo and much more!

Results and Statistics Once you become a registered user, verify your account and gain access to all the services of the platform, the "Statistics" section will be available to you, where you can find all the information you need to bet on sports. You will find all the standings, odds, upcoming events, outcomes of past matches and much more. You will be able to analyze games and make bets more accurately and precisely.

Support On the Stake platform, you will be able to contact the bookmaker's 24-hour support team if you have any difficulties. It is important to the team that every customer feels safe and able to resolve all issues with ease. You can write to the online chat or email address, describe the problem and get an immediate reply from a specialist. On average this takes up to 5 minutes. Also on the platform, you will be able to contact the support team via the following communication methods: The ways to contact Details E-mail support@stake.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time.

Conclusion by SportsCafe This bookmaker deserves its top 1 spot for several reasons. The betting site supports the Hindi language, which helps players from India feel at home. It also has live streaming for sports matches, so clients can watch their favorite games as they happen. Sponsorships with top teams show a strong connection to the sports world. Registration is instant, and it is easy to get started quickly. While it doesn’t have many common payment methods, it accepts many cryptocurrencies, which gives more options for players who prefer digital currencies.