Parimatch — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% up to ₹20,000 Bonus

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ (510) Registration Parimatch Parimatch is one of the biggest and most renowned platforms for sports betting and online gambling internationally, including in India. It has many benefits, such as providing many payment methods that are used in India, a minimum deposit of 300 INR, and many live betting options on games like cricket and more. If you would like to know more about it, check out the review below. Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

Parimatch Overview The history of Parimatch dates to 1994, and over the years, the bookmaker has gradually become one of the most famous betting platforms in the world. It is a great option for players in India, as Indian rupees are an accepted form of currency, and the sports welcome bonus is 150% up to ₹20,000, which is quite solid. There is also a mobile app for Android devices and an adaptive PWA version for iOS, which can be downloaded for free from the homepage of the site and which has the same features and functions as the regular one. And also the company constantly gets into the ratings of the cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites, the best tennis betting sites, chess betting sites, kabaddi betting sites.

Quick Facts about Parimatch Official website Parimatch Game types sports betting, live events, virtual sports, slots, live casino, tv games, instant games Founder and year of foundation Castianes B.V., 1994 Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus Gambling license Curacao, license number OGL/2024/1329/0629 Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 for sports; 150% up to 105,000 INR for slots Deposit and withdrawal methods Paytm, PhonePe, UPI and Crypto Hindi language yes Parimatch Score Parimatch offers a lot of benefits for players from India along with many useful features. If you would like to quickly see the advantages and disadvantages of the bookmaker, have a look at the table below.

Parimatch India Review In this review, you will find out what the advantages and disadvantages of the online sports betting and casino gambling platform Parimatch in India are in detail. You will learn how to create an account at Parimatch, how to place bets on cricket, how to redeem the welcome bonuses it offers and what they are, what betting options are provided by the bookmaker, and much more. To see all the features and functions Parimatch offers, have a look at the information below! Is Parimatch Legal in India? Yes, Parimatch is legal for betting and online casino in India. As India does not have any official laws against online gambling and sports betting, betting platforms such as Parimatch are completely legal – therefore, you can place bets without worrying about it, as it is safe. Moreover, Parimatch operated under a gambling license by Curacao (license number OGL/2024/1329/0629), which acts as a seal of approval for the bookmaker’s safety and legitimacy.

How to Create an Account at Parimatch? It is easy to create a new account at Parimatch. To successfully create a new account, follow the steps down below to make Parimatch registration: Visit the official Parimatch website via our link, and using any browser or device; Once you are on the main page, you will see a yellow button in the top-right corner that says ‘Sign up’. Click on it, and proceed to the next step; Fill in your phone number in the blank space, and then come up with a password; Accept the Terms and Conditions and verify that you are over the age of 18 to access the site. Then click on ‘Sign up’; Enter the 6-digit SMS code that will come to your phone number. Click the "Confirm" button; Log into your account and start placing your first bets!

Account Verification Before you can withdraw any money from your Parimatch account, you need to verify it as part of the KYC procedure. In order to do that, go into the personal details tab after having clicked your avatar in the top-right corner. There, if you spot any empty blanks, fill them out with the necessary personal information – it is completely safe to do that, as it is a part of the KYC (know your client) procedure that lots of betting platforms employ. Then, submit two documents that will prove your identity and address, such as: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill;

And some others that are accepted.

Parimatch App Parimatch has a mobile application for Android devices, which can be downloaded for free from the homepage and an adaptive PWA-version for iOS devices. It is a great option for active players, as you will be able to conveniently access Parimatch within only a few clicks from anywhere and at any time, and with a few taps, you will have placed a bet. The Parimatch app has all the same features in-built, so you will not be missing out on anything. Moreover, you will receive notifications about any wins or losses, or about any upcoming promotions. Sometimes, there may be bonuses and promotions completely exclusive to the mobile app for Android, which means that the customers will not be eligible for the bonus in such a case if they use the browser version. Therefore, it makes the Parimatch app even more convenient to have, as a way to get special bonuses. And also, thanks to its functionality, the application is included in the rating of the best cricket betting apps and best football betting apps.

Welcome Bonus Parimatch offers many bonuses, including Parimatch Promo Code, but the main one is the welcome bonus for sports of 150% up to ₹20,000 upon making your first deposit, which is promoted as a special for the upcoming IPL season on cricket. There are many types of promotions that the bookmaker has to offer, and the main ones are first deposit bonuses, also known as sign-up bonuses. In the table down below, you can see the many Parimatch bonuses and promotions Parimatch has in store for its players. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports Betting Bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 100 INR This first deposit bonus is only for new players. The wagering requirements for withdrawal are 10 times the bonus amount on single bets with minimum odds of 1.8. The expiration date is 14 days. Slots Bonus 150% up to 105,000 INR 100 INR The slots bonus can only be redeemed by new customers. After you make a deposit, the bonus will be added to your account balance.



How to Get a Bonus at Parimatch? Now, you should be familiarized with the bonuses that Parimatch offers. In order to redeem them, follow the steps below: Log into your account at the Parimatch website or app, or create a new account if you do not have one yet; Find the promotions tab, which can be found by tapping the button with three lines in the top-left corner, and click on a tab that says ‘Promo’ in the drop-down menu; From all available promotions and bonuses that you will see, find the one you want to redeem and click on the activation button to claim the bonus; Make a first deposit by putting the amount you have selected into your Parimatch account; Meet the wagering requirements stated in the Terms and Conditions of the offer and you will be able to withdraw the bonus money; You have successfully received a bonus at Parimatch! Wagering the Welcome Bonus Before you can withdraw the welcome bonus, you need to meet the wagering requirements. To successfully wager it, the following conditions must be met: Fulfill the wagering requirements in the Terms and Conditions of the offer;

The expiration date of the bonus has not passed (14 days for sports, 10 for casino) ;

You are wagering on the appropriate games or sports events;

The odds for the sports welcome bonus are at least 1.8;

Your first deposit amount equals to or exceeds the minimum deposit amount.

Other Parimatch Bonuses and Promotions Parimatch offers a couple of other available bonuses and promotions for players from India, mostly for sports, as it is the most popular category. Other than the welcome bonuses for sports and casino, the ongoing promotions at the moment of writing include: Parlay Boost;

Live Casino Welcome Bonus;

Ez Bonus Wheel; Parlay Boost Place a Parlay bet on 3 events or more and get a bonus on your winnings. More outcomes means more bonus. If your bet is successful, the bonus will be available to you after all matches are completed. The maximum bonus is 100% up to 90,676,546 INR. Minimum odds - 1.3. Minimum number of outcomes in an expression - 3.

Parimatch Payment Methods Bookmaker accepts a lot of Pariamtch deposit and withdrawal methods that are commonly used and available in India. In the table below, you may see the most popular ones for Indian players. Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees PhonePe 300 INR 30,000 INR Instant None PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None UPI 300 INR 30,000 INR Instant None USDT 10 USDT N/A Up to 15 mintes None USDC 10 USDC N/A Up to 15 mintes None As of today, Parimatch accepts a few cryptocurrencies. Our team decided to ask the company's representatives directly if they plan to introduce more cryptocurrency payments for Indian users in the near future, and this is what they answered: "Thank you for your interest in deposit methods on Parimatch India. Please note that we do offer cryptocurrency payment options to our users in India. However, the available methods may vary depending on internal criteria specific to different user groups. Thank you!" Manish Kumar, payment customer success manager How to Deposit on Parimatch? In order to successfully make a deposit at Parimatch, follow the steps below: Log in to your account on the official Parimatch website or by using the mobile app; Click on the 'Deposit' tab which should be visible in the top-right corner; Choose your preferred deposit method from the list, type in the amount you'd like to deposit into your account and click on the button that says ‘Deposit’; You have successfully made a deposit at Parimatch! How to Withdraw Money? To withdraw money from your Parimatch account, follow the instructions below: Visit the official Parimatch site or open the app, and log into your account; Hover your mouse over your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen and select the button from the drop-down menu that says ‘Withdraw’; Select the method of withdrawal that you want to use from the list of all available ones, enter the amount you want to withdraw, and click on the button that says ‘Withdraw’; You have successfully withdrawn money from your account at Parimatch!

How to Place a Bet on Parimatch? Placing a bet using Parimatch is very simple – just follow the steps below to do it: 1 Log In Go to the official Parimatch page and log into your account. Sign up for Parimatch 2 Enter on Main Page Click on the Parimatch logo in the top-left corner, and it should take you to the screen with all the available sports events if you aren’t on that page already. 3 Choose Sport Select the sport you would like to place a bet on – for example, cricket – and click on the event that interests you. 4 Choose Events Choose the conditions of the bet you would like to place, enter the amount you would like to bet, and click on the confirmation button. 5 Place a Bet You have successfully placed a bet on Parimatch! Place your bet!

Cricket Betting at Parimatch One of the reasons why Parimatch has many customers from India is because it has a lot of cricket betting options. There are many events such as tournaments, championships, and local competitions on which you can place your bets, and you can do it using the live betting feature for cricket as well. For example, the events include: India Premier League;

National Teams Twenty;

20 ICC World Cup;

Great Britain Twenty20;

And many more. Parimatch also offers different bet types you can choose from when placing bets on cricket, which adds to the sports betting experience overall. You can quickly make bets on cricket using the mobile app, and you will receive notifications about the wins or losses.

Other Available Sports for Betting Parimatch has a huge number of sports you can place bets on – and there are tons of events for each one, as well. For example, the most popular sports at Parimatch include: Kabaddi

Football;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Basketball;

Esports;

Volleyball;

Ice Hockey;

UFC;

And many others.

Betting Options at Parimatch When it comes to the features that Parimatch provides to help the overall betting experience, there is a long list of convenient functions. The betting options for sports include many bet types, both pre-match and live betting, and as for the casino, there are many games to choose from. For example, here is a list of what Parimatch offers: IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. IPL Betting Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India, and one of the most anticipated events is the India Premier League. You can use Parimatch to place bets on IPL using the desktop website or the mobile app for quick access, with a variety of different bet types. Live Streaming At the Parimatch site or using the app, you have access to live-streaming sports events. With this feature, you can watch the games unfold live and place bets on them at the same time. Push Notifications The Parimatch mobile app for Android and iOS has a very convenient feature where that will give you on-screen notifications about whether you won or lost the bet. The same applies to new and upcoming promotions, as well. Online Casino Games Parimatch has a wide selection of slot games that you can choose from. The games can be filtered by categories, themes, and software providers. All the most popular games in India will be displayed at the top of the page, and you can start by selecting one of those. Live Casino The live casino feature at Parimatch has many games such as blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat, and many more. These games will be carried out in real life with a live dealer, to imitate the casino experience to the fullest. Cash-Out You can withdraw your winnings once you meet the minimum withdrawal amount for the payment system you would like to use. Credit cards, e-wallets, and banking options are all available at Parimatch. Live Cricket Betting If you would like to watch the cricket game happen right in front of your eyes and place bets on it at the same time, you can opt for using the live-streaming sports option. Click on ‘Live events’, select cricket, and you will be able to watch and bet on events like IPL. Esports Betting At Parimatch, you can place bets on esports gaming events such as tournaments and championships on a variety of different games. Simply head over to the esports section, and you will see the available games – most of which can be accessed with the live streaming option. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting Parimatch offers betting options on virtual sports, which are quick games you can play. Typically this includes horse racing, but there is an option of virtual cricket betting – place a bet, and you will know the result of the game within a few minutes. Pre-Match Betting Placing bets before the match starts is the standard betting option. Simply select the outcome you think the event will have and place your bet. Lucrative Offers Parimatch has an enticing welcome bonus of 150% up to 30,000 INR for sports and a bonus of 150% up to 105,000 INR for the casino that can be used up to 5 times. Along with that, there are lots of ongoing promotions that switch up once in a while, so there are plenty of bonuses and promotions for you to choose from. Multi-Betting For multi-betting, you can choose the parlay bet type – using it, you can place bets on multiple events in one bet. However, to be paid out, all the predictions must be correct. While the risk is increased, the potential reward also rises. Live Match Statistics While there are no statistics for past events, the ones for ongoing live events are updated in real-time. This helps better predict the outcome of the match, and thus, increases your chances of placing a correct bet.

Parimatch Casino Online gambling fans will find that the Parimatch casino section is full of many slots games, and there are actually two sections – a slots one and a live casino one. All the games are powered by popular software providers such as Pragmatic Play, Playson, EGT, and others. When it comes to slots, you can filter them by different themes and categories. For the live casino, the available game types include: Roulette;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Blackjack;

Salon Prive and others. Entertainment at the Casino You can choose to go for the slots section or the live casino one. Both have lots of games you can choose from, and you will not get bored of the wide selection of them. For example, the most popular games among Indian players include: Crazy Time;

Mega Wheel;

Parimatch Roulette;

Andar Bahar;

Sun of Egypt 2 and many others.

Types of Bets at Parimatch Five main bet types are used at Parimatch, which are applied to all sports. You can see a description of each one of them below: Single bets. This is the standard bet that is used – it is placed on a single event. The bet amount is multiplied by the odds;

Parlay bets. With parlay bets, you can wager on multiple events that have nothing to do with each other. The amount of winnings you can receive is calculated by all odds in the bet;

System bets. System bets are combinations of multiple bets, and the winnings are calculated in the same manner as parlay bets. The maximum odds system bets are 2,000;

Parlay+ bets. Parlay+ bets are just like normal parlay bets but with increased odds. Such bets have a list of special conditions, and if they are fulfilled, the amount of the winnings will be drastically increased.

Support You can only get support through online chat. To contact support, scroll down to the bottom of the home page and click ‘Contacts’. In addition, you can try to use the answers to the most common questions, because you may find the answer to your question there as well.

Conclusion by SportsCafe Parimatch provides the most reliable payment methods, allowing players to make payment transactions instantly. There are many betting options for the IPL. The welcome bonus is 150% up to 20,000 INR. Parimatch has 24/7 customer support, so help is always available. The betting site is a reliable and trustworthy site, with a weekly cashback. However, the site does not have statistics for past events.