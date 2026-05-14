Dafabet Official Sports Betting Site in India with 200% bonus

Dafabet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Dafabet Dafabet is Asia's leading online sports and casino platform that has attracted millions of users in India. It holds the Curaçao Gaming License and operates under a legal operating certificate. The site offers live betting, casino games and an easy-to-use mobile interface along with Hindi and English support. New members can also get 2 welcome bonus offers on sports betting, which are a 200% up to 20,000 INR and 150% up to INR 1,50,000 as well as a 100% up to INR 20,000 casino welcome bonus. This Dafabet review explains why so many Indian players trust this platform. Welcome bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: DAFASPORTSCAFE Join Dafabet

Dafabet Overview Dafabet was started in 2004 and since then it has spread across Asia. Through this Dafabet review, indian players can see all the advantages and disadvantages of this platform. The company operates legally under the Curacao Certificate of Operation, which means that Indian players can bet online without worrying about security or legality. The website and app offer a wide selection of sports markets, live casino tables and virtual games to the players. Its major benefits include features like Hindi language support, 24/7 customer support, UPI deposits, and fast withdrawals. Players can easily access the platform through the browser. Not just a website but Dafabet also provides an app for best betting experience. Quick Facts about Dafabet Below is a brief overview of key information for Dafabet Indian users. This includes the types of games available, company history, registration locations, license details, current promotions, banking methods, supported languages, customer support options and mobile apps or VIP programs. This overview of Dafabet India will help you quickly understand the platform's offerings without having to scroll through the entire site. Quick Facts Feature Details Website https://www.dafabet.net/in/ Game types Sportsbook (cricket, football, tennis, basketball), live casino, slots, poker, virtual sports and esports Founded & Operator Launched in 2004 and operated by Osmila N.V. registered in Curaçaodafabet.com Headquarters Livestrong Building, Groot Kwartierweg 10, Curaçaodafabet.com Gambling licence Temporary certificate of operation issued by the Curacao Gaming Control Board (licence OGL/2024/1276/0583)dafabet.com Bonuses 200% up to 20,000 INR and 150% up to INR 1,50,000, 100% up to INR 20,000 casino welcome bonus, weekly cricket cashback 10 % up to INR 20,000, virtual cricket rebate up to 0.5 % Deposit & withdrawal methods UPI, Local Bank Transfer, iCash.One, GDPay, GG Bnk, USDT, USDC Language support English, Hindi and several Asian languages Customer support 24/7 live chat, email and telephone helpline for India Mobile Apps Android APK and iOS web app shortcut includes live streaming and in-app chat support with just a single tap VIP programme Yes, personalised rewards and higher withdrawal limits Dafabet Score: Pros and Cons Dafabet performs well in the areas important to Indian punters. It is a secure platform that supports Hindi and integrates Indian payment methods like UPI or iCash.One. These payment options make it very helpful for newbies to make deposits and withdrawals. The mobile app is fast and offers live streaming of cricket, football, esports as well as other sports. As for the drawbacks, the Android APK download is only available from the official website and the minimum deposit amount can be a little high for some payment options but it depends on your payment option. Dafabet Score Strengths Weaknesses Simple, user-friendly interface with fast page loading Manual App Installation The Android app must be downloaded directly from the website and isn’t in official stores Hindi language and live chat support are available A minimum deposit of INR 300 UPI, E-wallets and cryptocurrency provide flexible banking options Live sports and casino streams enhance the betting experience Is Dafabet Legal in India? Yes. Dafabet operates under the Curacao Gaming Control Board's Certificate of Operations. The brand is operated by Osmilla N.V. and registered in Curacao. Its registration number is 102267 and its license number is OGL/2024/1276/0583 issued by the Government of Curacao. Indian law does not prohibit foreign betting sites that have international licenses so Dafabet legally accepts players from India. The platform uses secure encryption and provides responsible gaming tools to the players which further improves the safety of the users.

What about Interface? The Dafabet website has a red and yellow theme is quite clear and easy to understand. Its menu includes options for sports, casino, live dealer, games, arcade, PT+, lottery and virtual sports. At the top of the page you will find OW Sports and Dafa Sports tabs for different odds formats while a bar provides quick access to promotions, VIP and mobile information. Navigation is quite simple with categories arranged horizontally and dropdown menus displaying leagues and markets. This section describes the Dafabet official website clearly and also provides responsible gaming tips, which you can access at the bottom of the homepage.

Dafabet Mobile Website If you don't want to install the app, just search for the official site on your Chrome, Safari or any other browser and then open the site. The mobile site loads quickly, so you can register, deposit and place bets straight away without downloading anything. Links to the Android APK and iOS home screen shortcut are easily available from the site.

How to Create an Account at Dafabet in 5 steps? To open your account on Dafabet, visit the verification link provided on the site and tap 'Join Now'. Fill in your details, choose a username and password and submit the form. You will then need to verify your provided email or phone number. Once the verification is complete your account will be activated and you can start betting. 1 Click Our Link When signing up, always make sure you are using a reliable link. The link we have provided will take you directly to the official Dafabet website. Doing this ensures that you are downloading the right app and avoiding fraudulent websites. It also shows you the latest promotions and sign-up offers. Go to website 2 Register & Create a Dafabet Login Registration on Dafabet requires your full name, email address, mobile number and choice of currency. Create a username and a strong password, choose your preferred game or casino bonus and accept the terms and conditions. A verification link or one-time password will be sent by email or SMS be sure to confirm this to activate your login. 3 Complete the Registration Process After verifying your information, log in with your new username and password. You may be asked to set up security questions or enable two-factor authentication for added security. Once you do this, your Dafabet account will be even more secure. 4 Start Playing! After completing your registration process and activating your account, you can now enjoy sports and casino games. You can now receive your welcome bonus and start betting. Understand the deposit and withdrawal options carefully and play responsibly by following all the terms and conditions.

Easy Log In Logging on to Dafabet is very simple, you just have to open the website or app on your device and click on the 'Login' option. Enter your username and password, then click on the 'Submit' option. If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it via email or SMS. For this, go to the 'Can't login?' option. On iOS devices, you can add a home screen shortcut and quickly set up the Dafabet app with Face ID or Touch ID. This makes it very easy to access the platform.

Verification: What is it and How to Pass? Before withdrawal, you have to verify your identity, which is a one time process. In the profile section, you upload clear copies of your government identity card like Aadhar, driving license, PAN or passport and proof of address. The documents are reviewed within 24 hours and once approved, your account is fully verified. Withdrawals cannot be made from unverified accounts.

Welcome Bonus for Indian Newcomers New Indian users can take advantage of a great welcome package when they sign up. Claim your welcome bonus first before playing on any Dafabet online platform. You get teen promotions to choose from depending on your preference. Sports offers and casino promotions are well-distributed. A bonus code may be required during registration and you can claim the offer without making a small bonus deposit. Each bonus has wagering requirements, rules and time limits attached, so read the terms carefully before accepting. Defabet welcome bonuses Type of welcome bonus % & amount Minimum deposit amount Bonus conditions Sports First Deposit Bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR ₹500 Must be wagered 15 × and 40 × on sports within 45 days, minimum odds apply, use specified bonus code 150% up to ₹1,50,000 ₹500 Casino First Deposit Bonus 100% up to INR 20,000 ₹750 Must be wagered 20 × on (deposit + bonus), table games contribute 25 %, some slots excluded How to Get a Bonus at Dafabet? After creating your account, go to the cashier and select Deposit. If you want the offer, enter the bonus code shown on the promotion page, choose your payment method and make the minimum deposit. The bonus amount is credited automatically once your deposit is processed. You must meet wagering requirements before you can withdraw any winnings associated with the bonus. Always read the terms and conditions for eligible markets and expiry dates. Defabet welcome bonuses

Dafabet Other Bonuses and Promotions Dafabet regularly updates its promotional offers to give players additional benefits. Apart from the welcome offer, you also get cashback deals, rebates and accumulator boosts. Some promotions focus on sports like cricket, football while others offer rewards on virtual sports and exchange betting. Below are some of the notable bonuses available for Indian users. Maximum Cricket Cashback Cricket fans can get a 10% cashback of up to ₹20,000 every week on all cricket bets by placing bets on cricket markets during the promotional period. At the end of the week Dafabet will refund 10% of your total losses, up to a maximum amount. Cashback is usually credited within 24 hours. Virtual Cricket Rebate If you like virtual cricket then Dafabet offers up to 0.5% rebate on all bets placed in Dafa Sports Virtual Cricket. This rebate is unlimited and based on total bets placed. There is no complicated qualification stage. Play virtual cricket and get a portion of your bets back and the rebate is usually credited automatically every week. Mix Parlay Boosts Players who prefer accumulator bets can take advantage of Dafabet's Mix Parlay Boost. The platform increases your potential winnings by a percentage when you place a parlay with three or more options. This boost varies depending on the number of legs and the games involved. Boosted winnings are paid out along with the bet and do not require a separate wagering. Exchange Refund Bonus If you lose on your first bet on the Dafabet Exchange, you can get a 50% cashback of the bet amount up to ₹1,000. Place an eligible exchange bet to participate and if you don't win, Dafabet will refund half your stake as a bonus. Wagering may be required before the refunded funds can be withdrawn. PT+ Weekly Treat PT+ players can earn weekly rewards of up to ₹370,000 by playing select PT+ games. Points are accumulated throughout the week and converted into bonus credits according to the promotion rules. Be sure to check the PT+ section for eligible games and wagering requirements.

Dafabet Fast App The Dafabet mobile app offers a complete betting experience in a small package. It retains the theme of the website on the app as well, which makes switching between apps a breeze. You can also bet on sports, play Dafabet casino games and chat with customer support from within the app. The app supports live streaming of cricket and football, in-play betting with real-time odds, quick UPI deposits and notifications of new promotions. It also offers features like face or touch ID authentication, push notifications, Hindi language support and UPI payments, making the Dafabet app especially convenient for Indian players. Below we have mentioned the steps to download it on any smartphone or device. How to Install Dafabet App on Android? Android users need to download the APK from Dafabet’s official website. Visit Dafabet site and tap Download App. The APK file is about 65 MB. Go to Settings and under the Security section enable to Install Unknown Apps for your browser. Open the downloaded APK and tap Install. The installed app takes around 120 MB of storage. Launch the app, sign in and claim your bonus. How to Install Dafabet App on iOS? iOS users don’t require an App Store download. Instead, you can create a shortcut that functions like an app Open Dafabet official site in Safari. Tap the Share icon and select Add to Home Screen. Name the shortcut and tap Add. A Dafabet icon appears on your home screen. Use this icon to access the mobile site with app like performance. You can also enable Face ID or Touch ID for quick login.

Dafabet Sportsbook Dafa Sports offers markets on over 30 sports including cricket, football, tennis and basketball. This online Dafabet sportsbook offers competitive odds and features such as live betting, cash out and mix parlay boosts that appeal to both casual and serious players. You can also choose from traditional decimal odds and Asian-style markets via the OW Sports and Dafa Sports tabs. Cricket Considering the love of Indian users for cricket, Dafabet cricket is a priority. You can easily bet on IPL, World Cup, ODI, Test and domestic leagues like T20. Markets include match winner, top batsman, top bowler, total runs and props like wide or run out. Live betting allows you to bet ball by ball, and also offers flexibility in cash out. Football The Dafabet Football section shows that fans can choose from a number of leagues and tournaments including the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and Indian Super League. Markets cover match results, both teams' scores, handicap, total goals, corners and cards. Power odds and mix parlays offer better returns thanks to the boost accumulator. Tennis The tennis section includes Grand Slam, ATP and WTA events as well as Challenger tournaments. Bettors can predict match winners, set scores, total matches or tie breaks. In-play betting updates the odds after every point and you can cash out quickly if momentum changes. With this you also get real live updates about the tournament on Dafabet platform. Basketball The basketball craze in India is growing and so are the basketball betting options at Dafabet. At Dafabet you can bet on the NBA, Euroleague, FIBA competitions and even local leagues. Markets include point spreads, over/under totals, money lines and player props. Live betting gives you the chance to react to runs and strategic changes.

eSports Dafabet has a dedicated e-sports section aimed at esports lovers. It offers betting on popular competitive video games. It offers live odds, match winner markets, and special offers on maps or total kills, giving fans the opportunity to bet on their favorite teams. Dota 2 Dota 2 betting includes major tournaments such as international and regional leagues. At Dafabet you can bet on Dota 2 match winners, map scores, handicap lines and the match reaching more than a certain number of kills. Live betting adjusts the odds as the game progresses. CS 2 Counter-Strike 2 is no longer just a PC game, with markets that you can bet on including CS 2 match winner, map winner, pistol round winner and total rounds. This also includes major events such as BLAST Premier and ESL tournaments. You can place accumulators on matches and even bet live during the action. LOL League of Legends bets are available for the LEC, LPL, LCK and international tournaments like Worlds and MSI. Like any other game the platform also includes the option to play on match and map winners, total kills and first blood. These real-time odds during live games make esports betting exciting.

Popular Dafabet Betting Options Dafabet bet offers both live and line betting options. Live betting allows you to bet on events that are already underway with constantly changing odds, while line betting allows you to join pre-match markets with fixed odds. Bettors can choose singles, accumulators or system bets. Live Betting In live betting the odds are updated after every ball, point or goal. You can bet on the next wicket, next goal, next point or other mini and micro markets. Cash out is available for selected bets, allowing you to lock in profits or cut losses. Line Line bets are placed before the match starts. The options include match winner, total, handicap and player specific options. These bets offer fixed odds and are ideal for pre-match analysis.

Available Types of Bets Dafabet supports a wide range of bets that ensure players never run out of fun. The Dafabet bet types are included below. Single Bets (bets on one outcome);

Accumulator Bets (combining two or more selections for greater returns);

System Bets (involving multiple combinations to reduce risk);

Exchange Bets (peer-to-peer betting with a refund bonus for first-time users). These parlays can be customized from the Bet Builder tool.

Betting Odds The site offers competitive odds in decimal, fractional and US formats. You can also change the format yourself in the settings. Dafabet often increases the odds on selected events through Power Odds, Mix Parlay Boosts and Cashback promotions to improve potential returns. Always compare odds before placing a bet.

How to Place the First Bet? Easy Placing a bet on Dafabet platform is simple whether it's on a website or an app. Below is the step-by-step guide to do it. Log in to your account and select Sports; Choose a sport and a league, then pick a match; Click on the odds of your chosen market. Your selection appears in the bet slip; Enter the stake amount and check potential winnings; Confirm the bet for live bets, odds may change quickly you need to accept the changes before submitting your bet.

Popular Dafabet Casino Games In addition to the games, Dafabet also offers a large casino section with hundreds of slots, table games, and live dealer tables available. These games are provided by top developers who provide fair play and high-quality graphics. If you are new, you can try the demo version before playing with real money. Slots The slot library includes classic fruit machines, modern video slots and progressive jackpots. The themes are quite varied, from ancient Egyptian adventures to Bollywood-style stories. Many games also include free spins, bonus rounds and multiplier options. Poker Dafabet hosts cash games and tournaments in its poker lobby. These include popular options such as Texas Hold'em, Omaha and Fast Fold Poker. Tables are available at different stakes and new players can join freerolls to practice without any risk. Blackjack Blackjack fans can enjoy a variety of bets here, using computer software or against live dealers. Standard rules apply, aiming for a hand as close to 21 as possible against the dealer without busting. Side bets such as Perfect Pair and 21+3 add extra excitement to the game. Jackpot Game Progressive jackpot games offer the chance to win big money with just a small bet. Every spin contributes to a shared prize pool that can reach seven figures. Popular games also feature network jackpots from major providers.

Dafabet Payment Methods in India Dafabet offers popular payment methods like UPI among Indian players. Apart from this, you can also use credit or debit cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. The minimum deposit amount ranges from ₹200 to ₹500 and transactions can take anywhere from instant to a few hours. There are no processing fees on this platform. Making a Deposit at Dafabet Depositing money at Dafabet is very easy. You have to go to the cashier and click on the "Deposit" option. Below, we have given you a list of your balance and payment options on the site. Choose UPI, e-wallet or crypto. You can choose any option at any time. Copy the Dafabet banking details from the deposit page for bank transfer deposit via your phone banking app or ATM, then go back to the cashier and click "Submit" to confirm. For automated options like UPI and card, you will be redirected to a secure gateway, after which the amount will be deposited immediately. The deposit limit can be as low as ₹200 to ₹1,300,000 maximum. Deposit at Dafabet Payment Method Transaction Time Min Deposit Max Deposit UPI Instant ₹500 ₹100,000 Local Bank Transfer Instant ₹500 ₹300,000 iCash.One Instant ₹300 ₹300,000 GG Bnk Instant ₹200 ₹50,000 GDPay Instant ₹200 ₹50,000 USDT TRC20 Up to 15 minutes ₹300 ₹50,000 Making a Withdrawal at Dafabet To withdraw your winnings, open the cashier and click on the “Withdraw” option. Choose the withdrawal method you used to deposit, such as UPI, e-wallet or crypto, and enter the amount. You will need to register your recipient account details before the first withdrawal. Fill out the form and submit the request. The withdrawal process begins after KYC is completed and can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Note that Dafabet may expect you to withdraw via the same method you used to deposit and may demand additional documents for higher amount withdrawals. Withdrawal at Dafabet Payment Method Transaction Time Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal USDT/USDC Up to 12 hours ₹300 ₹50,000 iCash.One Up to 12 hours ₹500 ₹500,000 Local bank Transfer Up to 12 hours ₹1,000 ₹500,000 Cryptocurrency Within 1 hour ₹1,000 ₹1,300,000

Responsible Gambling at Dafabet Dafabet encourages responsible gaming and allows players to set deposit and betting limits. Staff are trained to identify problematic gambling and direct users to organisations such as Gamblers Anonymous, GamCare and Gambling Therapy. Self-exclusion options are also available if you need a break. Software such as GambleLock can block access to gambling sites. Only adults (18+) can play on the platform and parents are also advised to use filtering software to prevent underage gambling.

Where to Find Support Dafabet has 24/7 support available via live chat, email and telephone. The support team answers questions related to account setup, deposits, withdrawals and technical issues instantly. The response time is quite fast and there are Hindi speaking agents available. You can also view detailed help and FAQs for self-service support.

Conclusion by SportsCafe According to a study conducted by SportsCafe, Dafabet has emerged as a reliable betting platform for Indian players. It offers a legal offshore license, user-friendly interface, Hindi support and flexible payment methods through its platform and app. You can also get a welcome bonus of up to 200% i.e. ₹20,000. Along with this, ongoing promotions like Cricket Cashback are also quite big. Mobile users can choose between a full-featured app and a responsive web version. Although manual APK installation and high minimum deposit amount on some payment options are minor drawbacks, Dafabet still remains a strong choice for those sports and casino lovers. It prioritizes security and convenience. Overall, this platform offers a balanced mix of entertainment and security.