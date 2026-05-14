Paripesa — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% up to 30,000 INR Bonus

Paripesa App: 4.3 ★★★★★ (105) Registration Paripesa Paripesa is a bookmaker that was founded in 2019 and now offers around 3,000 online sports bets every day. It offers a sign up bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR for sports and a casino package 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS, as well as a wide variety of different bet types, among other features. If you want to know more about it, check out our Sportscafe review below! Welcome bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR Promocode: SCAFEPARI Join Paripesa

Overview

Paripesa is still a relatively new online betting platform as it was launched in 2019, and ever since then, it has been providing quality online betting and casino gambling content for players from India. It accepts INR as a currency and you can switch the language to Hindi, there are over 3,000 daily sports events you can choose from and place bets like the Indian Premier League. Also, thanks to its functionality and bonus program, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites. And there is a mobile app for Android and iOS that you can download for free.

Quick Facts

Game types Sports Betting, Live Streaming, Online Casino, Live Dealer Games, and so on Founder and year of foundation 2019, Onorio Limited Headquarters Abraham Mendez Chumaceiro Boulevard 50, Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan Gambling license Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under License No. ALSI-122405024-FI2. Welcome bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR for sports; 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS for casino Deposit and withdrawal methods UPI, Jetonbank, PhonePe,Cryptocurrency, etc Hindi language Yes

Score

While Paripesa offers several advantages to Indian players, it also has certain disadvantages. For additional details, see the table of its advantages and disadvantages down below!

Advantages Disadvantages Around 3,000 sports events every day No FAQ page Low minimum deposit amount of 100 INR Not many payment methods that are used in India 11 different bet types to choose from Accepts cryptocurrency Trusted by many players from India Hindi is available as a language option

Paripesa India Review

We'll go through the many functions and features that Paripesa offers its Indian customers in our Sportscafe review. We'll go over the betting platform's legality, the registration and verification process, the Paripesa Android app's features, and the welcome bonuses, as well as how to claim them. There will also be a table with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts for the most commonly used payment methods at Paripesa.

Is Paripesa Legal in India?

Yes, it is. There are no regulations against online gambling in India, thus joining up for sports betting or casino gaming websites and depositing money is perfectly legal. Paripesa has a Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under License No. ALSI-122405024-FI2), indicating that it is safe and reliable.

How to Create an Account at Paripesa?

In order to create an account at the betting platform Paripesa, follow the instructions down below to make Paripesa registration:

1 Go to the website Using the web version of Paripesa, mobile browser, or mobile app, visit the official website of the bookmaker using our link. Go to website 2 Find the sign-up button In the top-right corner of the screen, you should see the registration button. Simply click on it, and proceed to the next step. 3 Select your preferred sign-up method Choose one of the available registration methods:by phone, by email, in one click, or via social networks. 4 Fill in the details Depending on the registration method you chose, fill in information such as your phone number, email address, and first and last names. Select your country and currency, and type in a promo code if you have one. Then, agree to Paripesa's Terms and Conditions by ticking the appropriate box, and clicking on the button that says 'Register'. 5 Congratulations Good job, you have successfully created an account at Paripesa! Sign up now

Account Verification

You must first authenticate your identification through the account verification process before you may withdraw money from your Paripesa account. It is safe to do so because many betting and gaming sites need it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the necessary personal data. You must provide proof of identification and residence, such as:

A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill;

And other ones that would be accepted at Paripesa.

Paripesa App

The Paripesa app for Android and iOS makes betting on your favorite sporting events, such as the IPL, and others, a breeze. The Paripesa app is essentially comparable to the desktop or mobile websites, with the difference of a slightly different UI and the ability to use Paripesa from anywhere at any time.

On occasion, the bookmaker runs special deals for its mobile app users. Bonuses and promotions provided solely through the Paripesa Android app are not available to players who use the website. As a result, the application is really useful in this case. It`s all among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps.

Welcome Bonus

Paripesa features many bonuses and promotions, including Paripesa Promo Code, that are waiting for you to claim them. The ones that are most shown off are the first deposit bonus for sports of 100% up to 30,000 INR, and the casino package worth 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS. To learn more about Paripesa Bonuses, have a look at the table down below.

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR 100 INR Only newly enrolled Paripesa users are eligible for the sports welcome bonus. To be eligible for this first deposit offer, you must make a first deposit of at least 100 INR. Online Casino Bonus 200% up to 145,000 INR + 150 FS For 1st deposit bonus – 950 INR For 2-4 deposit bonuses – 1450 INR This promotion is exclusively accessible to Paripesa newcomers. Because this is a deposit bonus, you must make a first deposit of at least the minimum deposit amount according to the deposit number. All of the bonus money can be utilized on the slots games mentioned below. For the 1st deposit - 100% + 30 FS in Burning Chilli X For the 2nd deposit - 50% + 35 FS in Burning Chilli X For the 3rd deposit - 25% + 40 FS in Lucky Forest For the 4th deposit - 25% + 45 FS in Lucky Forest

How to Get a Bonus?

Follow the steps below to receive one of Paripesa's welcome offers for players from India:

Go to the promotions tab and activate the appropriate welcome bonus; Choose the bonus you want to redeem from the list of available promotions and bonuses, then click the activate button to acquire it. Finish the transaction by inputting the amount you wish to deposit for the first time into your Paripesa account. You can withdraw the free money if you meet the wagering requirements outlined in the offer's terms and conditions. Congratulations on collecting the Paripesa welcome bonus!

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

You must fulfill the wagering requirements before you can withdraw any of the funds from your Paripesa welcome bonus. Each bonus is different, and the table down below will show you what you need to do to successfully claim it.

Bonus Wagering requirements Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus You must make a minimum deposit of 100 INR to be eligible for the offer

If you would like to withdraw, then wager 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets. Each accumulator wager must include at least three occurrences. An accumulator must contain at least three events with odds of 1.40 or greater

The promotion lasts 30 days, so it must be claimed within this time frame Online Casino Bonus You must make deposits of the correlating minimum deposit amount depending on which deposit number it is

The offer lasts 7 days, and it must be claimed within the time period

Your profile must be fully verified to be eligible for the promotion

The bonus money has a wagering requirement of 35 times the bonus amount before it can be withdrawn

Other Paripesa Bonuses and Promotions

Aside from the sports welcome bonus of 100% up to 30,000 INR and the casino package of 145,000 INR with 150 free spins over four deposits, Paripesa has a lot of other bonuses and promotions. Some of them are listed and described below.

Accumulator Bonus;

Bonus for Lost Bets;

Daily Bonus.

Accumulator Bonus

Every day, the sportsbook compiles a list of accumulators with 10% advanced odds, so all you have to do is pick the one that will reach the mark! As long as you pick as an accumulator of the day, you will get a 10% increase in odds.

Bonus for Lost Bets

If you're on a losing run, the sportsbook offers you a promotion to help you cope with potential bad luck. If you lose 20 consecutive bets, the bookmaker will pay you for a portion of your losses. Higher stakes mean higher profits, for example:

From 379 INR – a bonus of 22,525 INR;

From 758 INR – a bonus of 26,311 INR;

From 1,136 INR – a bonus of 30,001 INR.

Happy Birthday from Paripesa casino

In honour of your birthday, Paripesa is giving users 20 free spins. But in order for the gift to be credited, you need to fulfil some conditions. For example, the account must be created 30 days before your birthday. Also, you need to deposit at least INR 9,000 in the last month. You can read the full list of requirements on the website yourself.

Payment Methods

Paripesa offers a number of deposit and withdrawal methods for Indian players. The betting platform does not accept ones that are very well used in India, but the options that are available can be seen below, along with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts, the time it takes for money to arrive in the account, and any fees that may be charged.

Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees UPI 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Jeton Bank 420 INR 8,310,000 INR Instant None PhonePe 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Bitcoin 2,806 INR N/A Instant None XRP 1,437 INR N/A Instant None USDTT 287 INR N/A Instant None Ethereum 5,499 INR N/A Instant None

How to Deposit?

Simply follow the instructions outlined below to Paripesa deposit funds into your bookmaker account:

Select the 'Deposit' option in the top-right corner; Select your desired deposit method from the list of options, enter the amount you want to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button; Congratulations on making an Paripesa deposit!

How to Withdraw Money?

Follow the steps down below to successfully withdraw funds from your Paripesa account:

Click on your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen, then on the 'Withdraw' option; Choose the withdrawal method you want, input the amount you want to withdraw, then click the 'Withdraw' button; Your funds from your Paripesa account have been successfully withdrawn!

How to Place a Bet on Paripesa?

Follow the step-by-step guide down below to successfully place a bet at Paripesa, such as on cricket:

To wager on a sport, go to the sportsbook or the dedicated cricketbook area if you want to bet on cricket; Choose a sport to wager on, such as cricket, and then a specific event that interests you; Enter the wager amount and click 'Place bet' after selecting the circumstances for the bet you want to place; You've successfully placed a Paripesa bet!

Cricket Betting at Paripesa

Paripesa is well-known in India for its extensive cricket betting possibilities, particularly because the betting platform offers many events on sports, and cricket includes the Indian Premier League (IPL), tournaments, championships, and local contests. Here are some examples of currently accessible events:

Indian Premier League;

Australia Carlton Mid T20;

Second XI T20;

Gibraltar Premier League;

Hong Kong All Stars Series;

ODI;

And many others.

Paripesa offers a diverse selection of live cricket betting options, boosting and improving the overall sports betting experience. If you download the Paripesa mobile app for Paripesa or iOS, you can instantly place cricket bets and receive notifications whether you win or lose.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Apart from placing bets on cricket, Paripesa offers around 3,000 sports events daily on a variety of different sports. To find out which are the most popular in India, look at the following list:

Football;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Ice Hockey;

Handball;

Table Tennis;

American Football;

Volleyball;

And many others.

Betting Options at Paripesa

Paripesa offers a number of services and features to help you get the most out of your sports betting and casino gaming. When it comes to sports betting, you have the option of pre-match and live betting, as well as a variety of casino games. Paripesa's capabilities are demonstrated in the following ways:

IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

IPL Betting

The Indian Premier League, or IPL, is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the country. For IPL betting, Paripesa has a desktop website as well as a mobile app. The betting site Paripesa also allows for live streaming of the event, which is a handy tool for those who are interested.

Live Streaming

You may watch live streaming sports events on the Paripesa website or the Paripesa Paripesa and iOS app. This feature of Paripesa’s allows you to view and wager on major Indian sporting events such as the Indian Premier League at the same time.

Push Notifications

The Paripesa Paripesa and iOS mobile apps feature a handy function that shows if you won or lost your stake, as well as any upcoming promotions and specials. If you don't like this function, you can turn it off in the app's settings.

Online Casino Games

Online Casino Games Paripesa offers a diverse selection of casino games. Both slots and live dealer games are powered by well-known software providers such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and many others.

Live Casino

Paripesa features a live casino component with a large selection of games. To provide a comprehensive casino experience, these games will be played with a live dealer, and Indian gamers prefer games with Hindi-speaking live dealers.

Cash-Out

Once you've reached the minimum withdrawal amount for the payment method you've chosen, you can withdraw your winnings. Paripesa accepts a number of common deposit and withdrawal methods in India.

Live Cricket Betting

You may see a cricket match evolve directly in front of your eyes while betting on it if you choose the live streaming sports option. With the live sportsbook, you may watch and wager on cricket competitions such as the Indian Premier League.

Esports Betting

Paripesa's esports category has a wide range of games to pick from, and you can gamble on them with a choice of bet options. You can also watch live esports competitions on Paripesa and go through all of the pre-match bets to see what others are betting on.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Paripesa offers virtual sports betting games such as horse racing that are quick and simple to play. With virtual cricket betting, you may place a bet and find out the game's conclusion in seconds. With virtual cricket, you may find out the outcome of a game in a matter of mere moments.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is based on placing wagers before the game begins. Simply choose the conclusion you think will happen and deposit your wager. Paripesa offers a variety of bet kinds, allowing you to combine a variety of pre-match bets for greater returns.

Lucrative Offers

Paripesa has two welcome bonuses: a sports one as a first deposit of 100% up to 30,000 INR, and a casino package over four deposits up to 145,000 INR along with 150 free spins. To withdraw the bonus money, you must fulfill the wagering requirements stated in the Terms and Conditions of the appropriate offer.

Multi-Betting

Paripesa allows you to gamble on many events in one bet, thus you may multi-bet utilizing different bet types. To be compensated, however, all of the estimates must be right. The profit potential is proportional to the risk.

Live Match Statistics

Data from previous events are available in real time, as well as data from current live events. By utilizing this tool to assist you in better predicting the game's outcome, you boost your odds of putting a successful wager.

Casino

Paripesa has an online casino category that features a wide range of games, including a separate section for slots, live dealer games, table games, board games, and much more. Well-known software providers such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, among others, power everything. There are games in the live dealer section as well, and some of the dealers understand Hindi, which is ideal for Indian gamers.

Entertainment at the Casino

Because there are so many games in at the Paripesa casino and live dealer categories of Paripesa, the most popular ones may be categorized by selecting the proper category. Following is a list of some of India's most popular games:

Under and Over 7;

Lucky Wheel;

Deluxe Cards;

Wolf Gold;

Lucky Punch;

Lucky Streak;

Music Wheel;

And many others.

Types of Bets at Paripesa

Paripesa includes a lot of different bet types that you can use to place bets on your favorite sports events such as IPL. For example, the Terms and Conditions describe 11 of them, but the most popular ones among players from India are the following:

Single bets. A single bet is a wager on a single event. The stake is multiplied by the chances of your selection to compute the return on a single wager;

Accumulator bets. An accumulator bet is a wager that consists of numerous unconnected picks. The stake is multiplied by the odds of all selections in the accumulator to compute the return on an accumulator;

System Bets. A system bet is a wager that consists of numerous identical accumulators on a predetermined number of outcomes. A system's maximum number of accumulators is 184756;

Chain Bets. A chain is made up of a number of separate wagers on unconnected events. Each bet has a stake equal to the stake set on the initial option, which rolls over with each winning bet;

Multi Bets. A Multi bet consists of a combination of accumulators and single bets. A Lobby bet may or may not be included in a Multi bet. An accumulator that comprises two bets is known as a Multi bet with a Lobby. a system bet and a lobby bet;

Anti-accumulator bets. In terms of bet settling, an anti-accumulator is the inverse of an accumulator, meaning the bet wins if the corresponding accumulator loses. The bet must comprise two or more unconnected events, and it will win if at least one of the picks loses.

Support

Paripesa customer care may be reached in a variety of ways. If you have any issues with a deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer support team will do all possible to assist you. Paripesa's contact information is included in the table below.

The ways to contact Details Email support-en@paripesa.com– for general questions and technical support; security@paripesa.com– for the security department Live chat Click on the button in the bottom-right corner, and you will be forwarded to a consultant who will be ready to help you resolve any issue you may have

SportsCafe Verdict

In our opinion, Paripesa should be in the top 5. It has one-click registration, which makes signing up easy. The Multi-LIVE feature lets users follow many events at once. Players can bet on their national team. Paripesa has over 4 million users, which shows its popularity. For most sports, it has more than 30 markets per event, including bets on corners, yellow cards, and free kicks. The site has a Hindi interface for Indian players. The betting site also has many bonuses. However, customer support may not always reply quickly.

The Most Common Questions about Paripesa

The betting platform Paripesa has many features, which we have thoroughly examined in this Sportscafe review, and if you have any more queries, please leave a comment below — it would be very appreciated. Three of the most frequently asked Paripesa questions are answered down below, so check them out!

Is Paripesa Legal in India?

Yes, it absolutely is. Paripesa betting is completely legal. Paripesa is a registered and regulated betting website. It is a legitimate and trustworthy site because it has a Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under License No. ALSI-122405024-FI2. Furthermore, there are no laws in India that restrict the practice of online gambling, only actual physical places for gambling offline are unlawful – since Paripesa is online, it is completely legal.

Is Paripesa Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, it is. Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under License No. ALSI-122405024-FI2. Paripesa is a safe site to wager on sports, with the Sportscafe seal of approval, suggesting that it is a reliable and trustworthy betting platform for Indian gamblers.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, you cannot. Creating a new account at Paripesa is against the rules. Using a new account to claim a promotion is considered system abuse and a significant violation of Paripesa's Terms & Conditions. As a result, accounts that share the same IP address, name, e-mail address, phone number, or other identifying information, will be erased.