1win – Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 500% Bonus

1Win App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration 1Win 1Win is a very popular website in India, having over 1 million active Indian customers. It offers many useful features for online betting, such as a total 500% sign-up bonus of up to 80,400 INR over four deposits, a mobile app for Android and iOS, a desktop app for Windows, a 300 INR minimum deposit amount, and much more. If you would like to learn more about it, check out our Sportscafe review below! Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Promocode: SCAFE145 Join 1Win

1Win Overview 1Win has been around since 2016 under the name Firstbet, but in 2018 it underwent a rebranding and has been called 1Win ever since. It is a popular choice in India for sports betting and casino gambling, as you can place bets on events such as IPL, use a variety of different payment methods that are commonly used in India, and redeem the welcome bonus of a total of 500% up to 80,400INR, and much more. Quick Facts about 1Win Game types Sports Betting, Live Streaming, Casino, Live Casino, Esports, Betgames, TVBet, Virtual Sports Founder and year of foundation Founded in 2016 as Firstbet, in 2018 became 1Win; founded by MFi Investments Official Website 1win Headquarters Willemstad, Curaçao Gambling license Curacao, license number 8048/JAZ2018-040 Welcome bonus 500% up to 80,400INR Deposit and withdrawal methods PhonePe, PayTM, UPI, cryptocurrency Hindi language Yes 1Win Score While 1Win has many features for players from India, it has both advantages and disadvantages. You can check them out in the table down below! Pros Cons A total bonus of 500% up to 80,400INR Withdrawals sometimes may take up to 12 hours More than 1,000 sports events every day A low minimum deposit amount of 300 INR A downloadable desktop app for Windows Trusted by over 1 million users from India Accepts cryptocurrency

1Win India Review We'll go through the many services and features that 1Win offers to its customers from India in our Sportscafe review. We'll go through the betting platform's legitimacy, the registration and verification process, the Android and iOS app's capabilities, and the welcome bonuses, as well as how to claim them. Moreover, there will also be a table with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts of the most popular payment methods that are used at 1Win. Is 1Win Legal in India? 1win currently operates as an offshore platform and does not hold an official license from Indian authorities. Since it is based internationally, it functions outside the country's domestic regulatory scope. The platform is not recognized by the government as a registered entity, meaning it operates independently of the official oversight and guidelines applicable to local companies. Company works worldwide according to Curacao gaming license (number 8048/JAZ2018-040), therefore 1win is safe for indian gamers. Accessing 1win in India Accessing the 1win platform from India in 2025 requires a few specific steps due to current restrictions on offshore betting sites. While direct access might be limited, you can still manage your account and continue betting. Many users opt for a secure VPN to bypass these blocks effectively. Alternatively, official mirror sites provide a direct and updated gateway to the platform without additional software. 1win.in

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How to Create an Account at 1Win? In order to successfully create an account at the betting platform 1Win, follow the steps down below: 1 Go to the registration page. Visit the 1Win registration page using your desktop, or mobile browser by clicking our link. 2 Find the sign-up button. Click on the registration button, and proceed to the next step. 3 Pick your registration method. Simply select from either the quick sign-up option or registration via a social network. 4 Fill in the details. If you choose to sign up with the first method, you will need to type in your phone number, email, come up with a password, and select your currency. To sign up using a social network, select one from the list of available ones, and log into your account. After that, click on the button that says ‘Register’. Great, you have successfully created an account at 1Win!

Account Verification You must first authenticate your identity by going through the account verification procedure before withdrawing money from 1Win. It is done by many online betting sites as part of the know-your-client (KYC) procedure so that they can keep the data of its customers safe. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the necessary personal data. You must supply identification and residency evidence, such as: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill;

And any other documents that may be accepted.

1Win App The 1Win app for Android and iOS makes it simple to place bets in English or Hindi on your favorite sporting events, such as the IPL or others. In terms of functionality, the 1Win app is identical to the desktop version or the mobile website, with the exception of a slightly different UI and the ability to use 1Win from any place at any time. This is among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps. The bookmaker occasionally runs special incentives for its mobile app users. When bonuses and promotions are exclusively accessible through the mobile app for Android and iOS, players who use 1Win's website are not eligible for them. As a result, the software is quite useful in the event of such an occurrence. How to Start Betting in 1win App in 5 Steps? Starting with the 1win app is easy. Just follow these steps: Go to the bottom of the website and find the app section to download it for your device. Install the app and open it. Create an account by entering your details and verifying your identity. Make a deposit using one of the available payment methods. Explore the sports and events, then place your bets. You can also get up to 10,000 INR just for installing the app!

Welcome Bonus company has many 1Win bonuses and promotions, includint 1Win promo code, although the most important one is the total 500% first deposit bonus of up to 45 000,00 INR as it is advertised that is applied to both the sports section and the casino one. To see the details about it, have a look at the table down below. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus 45 000,00 INR over four deposits First deposit – 500%; Second deposit – 150%; Third Deposit – 100%; Fourth deposit – 50% 300 INR This bonus is only redeemable by newcomers to 1Win. Since this is a sign-up bonus, you will need to make the first deposit. All sports games and types of sports games are available for the bonus. The percentages of each of the four deposits of the bonus are stated in the Terms and Conditions. Online Casino Bonus 45 000,00 INR over four deposits First deposit – 500%; Second deposit – 150%; Third Deposit – 100%; Fourth deposit – 50% 300 INR This offer can be exclusively redeemed by newly registered users at 1Win. Because this is a sign-up bonus, you must first make a deposit. The bonus is available for all sporting games. The bonus percentages for each of the four deposits are specified in the Terms and Conditions. How to Get a Bonus at 1Win? To receive one of the bonuses stated above, follow the steps down below: Sign in to your 1Win account through the website or app, or create one if you don't have one currently. Go to the promotions tab and activate the incentive. Choose the bonus you wish to redeem from the list of available promotions and bonuses, then click the activate button to get it. Make the first deposit into your 1Win account, and you should get the bonus money. Congratulations on receiving the 1Win welcome bonus! Wagering the Welcome Bonus You must first fulfill the wagering requirements before withdrawing the welcome bonus from your 1Win account. You must fulfill the following criteria to receive the bonus of 500% up to 80,400INR: The wagering requirement of placing bets on coefficients of 3 or higher must be met;

When wagering bonus money, bets with odds less than 3 are ignored, as are bets for which a refund was issued or for which they were sold. Below are the detailed wagering conditions for all types of welcome bonuses: Bonus Wagering conditions Sports Bonus You must meet or exceed the minimum deposit amount; The wagering requirement of placing bets on coefficients of 3 or higher must be met; When wagering bonus money, bets with odds less than 3 are ignored, as are bets for which a refund was issued or for which they were sold; The bonus must be claimed within 30 days. Casino Bonus Your first deposit amount must be equal to or higher than the minimum deposit amount; You must meet the wagering requirements for the casino are 30 times the bonus amount; The bonus has an expiration date of 30 days.

Football World Cup Bonus Football fever is set to reach new heights with 1win’s Football World Cup Tournament, running from 11 June to 19 July 2026 and offering a massive prize pool of 5,000,000 USDT. Players from India can join simply by placing a qualifying FIFA World Cup 2026 bet of at least 1 USDT (or the INR equivalent) at odds of 1.5 or higher. The biggest advantage comes from World Cup bets, which earn points with a powerful x6 multiplier, helping participants climb the leaderboard faster. Additional points can also be collected through selected sports bets, slots, and crash games. Winners are ranked by total points earned, with prizes awarded to the top 5,000 players and no wagering requirements on winnings. If you’re planning to follow every World Cup match, this is a great opportunity to turn your predictions into valuable rewards. Prize pool distribution: 1st place — 500,000 USDT 2nd place — 400,000 USDT 3rd place — 300,000 USDT 4th-8th place — 250,000 USDT 9th-17th place — 120,000 USDT 18th-30th place — 50,000 USDT 31st-50th place — 10,000 USDT 51st–70th place — 5,000 USDT 71th–100th place — 1,000 USDT 101st-500th place — 500 USDT 501st–1000th place — 200 USDT 1001st–2000th place — 100 USDT 2001st–3000th place — 80 USDT 3001st–5000th place — 30 USDT Play

1Win Payment Methods Bookmaker offers a lot of 1Win deposit and withdrawal options that players from India can use. The most popular ones are shown in the table down below, along with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts, the time it takes for the funds to reach the account, and any potential fees. Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees UPI 300 INR Up to the service Instant None PhonePe 300 INR Up to the service Instant None PayTM 300 INR Up to the service Instant None Cryptocurrency 300 INR Up to the service Instant None How to Deposit on 1Win? If you wish to make a deposit into your account at 1Win, simply follow the steps below: Log into your 1Win account. Select the 'Deposit' option in the top-right corner. Select your desired deposit method from the list of available payment methods, enter the amount you wish to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button. Congratulations on making a deposit at 1Win! How to Withdrawal Money? Follow the procedures below to make a successful withdraw in India from your 1Win account: In the top-right corner of the screen, click on your avatar, then on the 'Withdraw' option; Select the withdrawal method you want from the list of all available options, input the amount you wish to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button; You have successfully withdrawn funds from your 1Win account!

How to Place a Bet on 1Win? To place a bet at 1Win, just follow the steps down below: 1 Enter on Sports Page Go to the page of all available sports events. Click the 1Win logo in the top-left corner if you haven't already. Go to website 2 Choose Event Choose a sport to wager on, such as cricket, and then the event that piques your interest. 3 Make a Bet Enter the wager amount and click 'Place bet' after selecting the circumstances for the bet you want to place. Place your bet You've successfully used 1Win to place a bet!

Cricket Betting at 1Win 1Win is well-known in India since it offers a diverse selection of cricket betting alternatives. The live betting service allows you to wager on a variety of cricket events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), tournaments, championships, and local competitions. Here are some examples of currently accessible events: Indian Premier League;

Big Bash League;

Gold League;

T20 Blast;

Pacific Premier League;

Silver League and many others. 1Win offers a variety of live cricket betting options, which enhances the whole sports betting experience. If you use the mobile app for Android and iOS, you can instantly place cricket bets and receive notifications about whether you win or lose.

Other Available Sports for Betting At 1win, you can place bets on many sports, making it easy to find what you like. From football to eSports, the variety lets you try different betting options. With events happening all year, you’ll always have a chance to engage with your favorite sports. Football 1win has a wide range of football betting options. You can bet on match results, total goals, and player performances. Key tournaments to consider are the Indian Super League, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA World Cup. With many matches throughout the year, there are plenty of opportunities to place your bets. Basketball In basketball, 1win provides many betting choices, including point spreads and player stats. You can bet on exciting events like the NBA Finals, FIBA World Cup, and the Indian Basketball League. Each tournament has unique matchups, giving you a chance to adjust your betting strategy based on team and player performance. Table Tennis At 1win, you can bet on table tennis, focusing on match winners and total points. Important tournaments include the World Table Tennis Championships, ITTF World Tour, and Asian Table Tennis Championships. The fast-paced nature of the games keeps the betting lively and engaging. Tennis Tennis betting at 1win lets you predict match winners, set scores, and total games played. Major tournaments to bet on include Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. With matches taking place all year, tennis gives plenty of chances for both casual and serious bettors. Ice Hockey 1win features ice hockey betting with options like match results and total goals. You can enjoy events such as the NHL Playoffs, IIHF World Championship, and Stanley Cup Finals. The fast action in ice hockey makes it exciting to bet on. Volleyball With 1win, you can bet on volleyball matches, choosing from options like match results and total points. Important tournaments include the FIVB Volleyball World Championship, CEV Champions League, and Pro Volleyball League. The dynamic nature of volleyball provides great opportunities for betting. Kabaddi 1win is one of the best kabaddi betting sites as betting is centered on match results and player performances. Notable events include the Pro Kabaddi League, Kabaddi World Cup, and Asian Kabaddi Championship. The fast pace of kabaddi keeps your betting exciting as the action happens. Handball At 1win, you can bet on handball games with options like match results and total goals. Key tournaments to watch include the IHF World Championship, EHF Champions League, and Asian Handball Championship. Handball matches are known for their speed, offering great chances for bettors. eSports 1win provides betting options for eSports, where you can bet on match results, tournament winners, and player performances. Popular tournaments include the PUBG Mobile India Series, League of Legends World Championship, and Dota 2 International. With the growth of eSports, there are many unique betting options to explore.

Popular Betting Options at 1win Single Bets This is the simplest betting option where you bet on one event. If your guess is right, you win based on the odds for that event. Accumulator (Parlay) Bets An accumulator bet combines several selections into one bet. All your selections must win for you to succeed, but the potential payout is higher because of the combined odds. Live Betting (In-Play) 1win allows you to bet on ongoing sports events in real time. You can place bets as the match goes on, with odds changing quickly to create exciting opportunities. Handicap Betting Handicap betting gives one team a virtual advantage or disadvantage to balance the competition. You can bet on the outcome after the handicap is applied. Over/Under Betting In this bet, you decide if the total score or points in a game will be over or under a specific number. It’s popular in sports like football, basketball, and tennis. Double Chance With Double Chance betting, you can cover two possible outcomes in one bet. For example, you can bet that a team will either win or draw, increasing your chances. Correct Score This option involves guessing the exact final score of a match. It’s challenging, but if you get it right, the odds are higher because it’s harder to predict. Both Teams to Score In this bet, you predict if both teams will score at least one goal during the match. It’s a popular choice in football, especially in high-scoring games. 1X2 (Win-Draw-Win) The classic 1X2 market lets you bet on whether the home team will win (1), the match will end in a draw (X), or the away team will win (2). It’s one of the easiest and most common bet types. eSports Betting 1win has betting options for various eSports, like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and League of Legends. You can bet on match results, tournament winners, and individual game events.

1Win Casino Company offers 1Win casino with a wide range of online games such as slots, live dealer games, blackjack, table games, and others. Everything is powered by popular software providers like AGT, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and many others – you can sort the games by a particular one, as well. There are also games in the live dealer section, with some of the dealers speaking Hindi, which is ideal for Indian gamers. Live Casino The Live Casino section of 1win brings the real casino feel to your device. You can play games like poker, baccarat, blackjack, and TV show-style games. Live dealers from top providers like Evolution, Ezugi, and Playtech interact with players in real-time, making the gameplay exciting. The section also includes lotteries, giving you more choices. With high-quality streaming, players can bet and win while enjoying live action. Slots 1win has a huge selection of over 10,000 slot games, covering many themes and styles. Players can enjoy features like free spins, multipliers, and bonus rounds. Some popular slots include: 1win Billion Bonanza

3 Hot Chillies

100 Shining Stars

Magic Apple 2

Joker Stoker

Ultra Fresh

Sky Coins

Fish Store

Fortune Five

Gold of Minos With such a wide range, everyone can find something fun to play. Quick Games The Quick Games section at 1win features fast-paced games that are perfect for players looking for quick fun. These games have simple rules and quick rounds, making them exciting and easy to play. Popular quick games include: Aviatrix

Mines

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Aviator

Space XY

Vortex

Fortune Code

Top Eagle

Chicken Road These games provide instant entertainment and chances to win quickly. 1win Games 1win also features a variety of unique games created in-house, giving players something different. These games often have interesting mechanics and engaging gameplay. Popular titles include: Lucky Jet

Crash

Spins Queen

Mines

Speed-n-Cash

CoinFlip

Rocket X

Tower

Double

Lucky Loot With a diverse selection, players can enjoy both classic and new gaming options.

Types of Bets at 1Win 1Win provides two main types of bets, which are the most used ones by players from India. If you would like to learn more about them, here they are: Single bets. A wager on the result of a single event. The winnings on a single bet are determined by multiplying the bet amount by the coefficient for this result; Express bets. A wager on many independent outcomes of events is known as an express bet. The express winnings are calculated as the product of the bet amount and the coefficients of all outcomes that make up the express. If one of the express results is lost, the entire express is lost.

Support You may reach out to 1Win customer support in a variety of ways. If you ever run across an issue with a deposit, withdrawal, security, or more, then the customer care team will do their best to try to resolve it. As it has an office in India, you will be able to talk with live support in Hindi. Take a look at the table below for ways to contact 1Win. The ways to contact Details Email support@1win.com Phone number + 7 (495) 088 88 99 Live chat Click on the small icon in the bottom-right corner to bring up the 24/7 live chat feature, and you will be forwarded to a consultant immediately

Sportscafe Verdict We gave 1Win the Sportscafe seal of approval after examining its features and services for Indian players. This shows that it is a completely secure and legal website for betting in India. The site also has a Curacao gambling license, which contributes to its security. It comes with a mobile app for Android and iOS that lets you place bets and access the same features as the desktop version. The majority of all the player reviews are good, and therefore, 1Win is a reliable platform for sports betting and casino gambling in India.