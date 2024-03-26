Cricket's All-Format Kings: Comparing Virat, Smith, Root, and Williamson

(A picture of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson)

Over the years, cricket fans have seen numerous cricketing legends who have ruled the game. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting, Alastair Cook, Rahul Dravid and many others have been the “Greats of the Game”. However, in the early times, the fans haven’ witnessed four players who peaked at the same time and ruled the game of cricket for a long period of time. Such has been the concept of the Fab Four where players like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root have peaked at the same time. But how do these players get the term of Fab 4 and who is the best amongst them in all the 3 formats of the game?

What Exactly is the 'Fab 4' in Cricket, and Who Coined the Term?

The year was 2014 and Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson had just started their professional career and were coming up the stage. This is where the late Martin Crowe, a New Zealand legend coined the term of Fab 4 for all the players listed above. He saw the potential in them and hence told them that in the coming years, these players were going to rule the cricketing world and their performances in the ICC Trophies will decide who has got the bigger legacy. Considering all the 4 players, they have got different styles of playing and have also captained their respective sides for a long period of time.

Virat Kohli, known for his unparalleled consistency and aggressive batting style, has amassed numerous records in all formats of the game. Steve Smith's unorthodox technique and remarkable resilience have made him a formidable force in Test cricket, while Joe Root's elegant stroke play and leadership qualities have earned him acclaim as England's premier batsman. Kane Williamson, with his serene demeanour and impeccable technique, has emerged as a leading run-scorer and astute captain for New Zealand. Let’s first get an introduction of all the four players and then we will move forward with their comparison in all the 3 formats.

1. Virat Kohli: King of Cricket

One of the best batters of this generation and the man who has been at the top of the game for the Indian team, Virat Kohli has been the epitome of success. He made his debut in 2008 for the Indian team and since then he has been the top performer for the team. In his career, he has won several accolades such as Player of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade, Padma Shri, and many more. Along with that, he has been the winner of the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. Besides this, he is termed as the best test captain of the Indian team and has got 5 test maces in his career.

(Virat Kohli acknowledging the crowd after his 50th ODI century)

In his career till now, he has played 580 matches across the formats and has amassed a total of 26,773 runs. Besides this, he has got 80 centuries in his career and now holds the record of most centuries by a player in the ODI format.

2. Steve Smith: Best Since Bradman

After the retirement of Shane Warne, Australia started looking for a leg-spinner and it was Steve Smith who looked like a perfect option for this. But his transformation from a bowler to a batter has been commendable and is now compared to Sir Don Bradman. Termed as the best test batter of this generation, Steve Smith has been so consistent in the format and hence is rated highly by the cricket fans. With 2 ODI World Cups, 1 T20 World Cup, and the World Test Championship, Steve Smith has achieved everything in his career and was also awarded the “Test Cricket of the Decade” award for his 60+ average in the test format.

(Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a century in the Ashes 2015)

With a total of 392 innings in his career from all formats, the batter has scored 16225 runs till now and has 44 centuries to his name. In the test format, he is rated as the best batter among all the players in the current generation.

3. Joe Root: England’s Messiah

Joe Root has emerged as a crucial player for England, often stepping up in critical moments with his exceptional batting skills. Known for his ability to perform under pressure, Root has led the team admirably throughout his career. His pivotal role in England's triumph at the 2019 ODI World Cup stands as a testament to his talent. Root's journey in cricket is marked by his determination and consistent performance. From his early days as a promising talent to his current status as one of the world's top batters, he has earned the respect and admiration of fans and experts alike.

(Joe Root after scoring a century against India)

In the 447 matches played by him for the England team combining all formats, the batter has achieved 19151 runs in total and has made 47 centuries and in the upcoming matches, he will be looking to get more for the team.

4. Kane Williamson: The Smiling Assassin

Coming from the land of New Zealand, Kane Williamson has been a prolific batter for the team and has been the saviour of the team in tough situations. Termed as the Gentleman of cricket, Kane Williamson has always been calm and cool on the field and hence he is the batter who has looked really solid for the New Zealand team. Out of the fab 4, he is the only player who has won an ICC Trophy as captain as in 2021, he defeated the Indian team to lift the ICC World Test Championship.

(Kane Williamson after scoring a century against South Africa in the 2019 ODI World Cup)

Amassing a total of 18100 runs in a total of 420 matches played for the New Zealand team, Kane Williamson has been one of the best batters in the modern era and has also got 45 centuries to his name for them.

Determining the Best Among the Fab 4 in the Test Format

The purest format of the game and the toughest too, Test Cricket has been the format that rules the game and hence the players playing it are always respected well. With the test format on a decline, the Fab 4 has got the responsibility to revive it. In the face of challenging conditions, the Fab 4 have risen to the occasion, consistently delivering stellar performances. Their ability to score runs when it matters most has not only earned them admiration but also inspired their teams. With each match, they reaffirm their status as cricketing greats, breathing new life into Test Cricket.

In the test format, Steve Smith leads the way because of his ability to make tough runs as he has shown in England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa. He has tackled every bowling attack whether it’s the duo of Ashwin-Jadeja, Anderson-Broad, Rabada-Ngidi or Southee-Boult, he has scored runs in every country and hence is placed at the top of the test format.

Name of the Player Matches Played Innings Played Runs scored Highest Score Average Strike Rate Hundreds Fifties Joe Root (England) 140 257 11736 254 49.72 56.52 31 61 Steve Smith (Australia) 109 195 9685 239 56.97 53.50 32 41 Virat Kohli (India) 113 191 8848 254* 49.15 55.56 29 30 Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 100 176 8743 251 54.98 51.41 32 34

(Career statistics of Fab 4 in the Test Cricket)

Coming to the other players of the Fab 4 in test cricket, Virat Kohli hasn’t been at his best game in the last 3-4 years and has struggled in the Indian conditions to score and hence is at the 4th position. While talking about Joe Root, he has been exceptional but has struggled in India and Australia which takes him to the second position just beside Steve Smith. Considering Kane Williamson, he has got the same number of centuries as Steve Smith in test cricket, but his overseas record isn’t too good according to his standards and hence comes at number 3 in the Fab 4 list.

Understanding the Fab 4's Impact in ODI Cricket

The 50-overs format is one of the greatest formats that has graced the game with the ICC ODI World Cup and this format requires a mixture of skills where the batter has to understand the pace of the game well. Talking about the Fab 4, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root have won the ODI World Cups while Kane Williamson has managed to play the Finals twice but has lost on both occasions. With all four members batting at the number 3 position, they have played some of the best innings there to give their teams a win in some of the pressure situations.

(Fab 4 in the ODI Format)

In ODI Cricket, there is no other batter better than Virat Kohli who has been a dominant force for the Indian team in this format. With a Player of the Tournament in the ODI World Cup 2023 along with having the most runs by a batter in a single edition, he has dominated the ODI Format. He currently has 50 ODI hundreds which is the most by any player and is easily the batter who is at the top of the ODI format for now.

Name of the Player Matches Played Innings Played Runs scored Highest Score Average Strike Rate Hundreds Fifties Virat Kohli (India) 292 280 13848 183 58.67 93.58 50 72 Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 165 157 6810 148 48.64 81.38 13 45 Joe Root (England) 171 160 6522 133* 47.60 86.77 16 39 Steve Smith (Australia) 158 142 5446 164 43.91 87.41 12 33

(Career statistics of Fab 4 in the ODI Cricket)

In the ODI format, Steve Smith can be counted as the next best player after Virat Kohli because of his brilliant campaign in the 2015 ODI World Cup where he was Australia’s best player in knockouts. With a century and 2 half-centuries in 3 matches, he was outstanding in the tournament. The third number can be given to Kane Williamson who was the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 ODI World Cup and has been a decent player in the ODI Format. Now the last player to feature in the list is Joe Root, he was exceptional in the ODI World Cup 2019 but has failed to capitalize at the big moments and hence is at the fourth position.

The Fab 4's Journey in T20 Cricket

The new era of cricket has got the shortest format as one of the most watched and liked formats because of the batter scoring runs at a higher pace. The T20 format is for the players who know how to hit big shots and hence the Fab 4 has also provided enough for this format. But besides them, players like Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and others have made a name for themselves in this format and hence are ruling it.

Coming to this format, Virat Kohli again takes the lead here because of his approach to the format. He is the top run scorer in the T20 World Cups and has also bagged two Player of the Tournaments in the 2014 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cups. However, he has yet to win a World Cup in this format but has already been a brilliant player for the Indian team here who has carried them well.

Name of the Player Matches Played Innings Played Runs scored Highest Score Average Strike Rate Hundreds Fifties Virat Kohli (India) 117 109 4037 122* 51.75 138.15 1 37 Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 89 87 2547 95 33.96 123.64 0 18 Steve Smith (Australia) 67 55 1094 90 24.86 125.45 0 5 Joe Root (England) 32 30 893 90* 35.72 126.30 0 5

(Career statistics of Fab 4 in the T20 Cricket)

The second number in the Fab 4 in the T20 format is Kane Williamson who has been brilliant in the T20 format and the 2021 T20 World Cup, he led the team to the Finals. Coming at the third number, Steve Smith hasn’t been at his best in the T20 format but is the only member of the Fab 4 who has won a T20 World Cup. The last position goes to Joe Root who is now out of England’s T20 team and has played just 30 T20I matches in his career.

Final Rankings

Virat Kohli emerges as the undisputed leader of the Fab 4, topping the rankings with nearly 20,000 runs in the last decade. His consistent brilliance and numerous awards exemplify his unmatched success. Kohli's ability to rescue the Indian team from perilous situations is legendary, showcasing his invaluable contribution. His mastery extends beyond numbers, evident in his prowess under pressure and adept leadership. Kohli's dedication to fitness and relentless work ethic inspire millions.

(Fab 4 in their respective jerseys of International teams)

The second number in the list belongs to Steve Smith who has been the best test batter in this generation as he has got almost 60+ average which makes him the “GOAT” of the format. Besides this, his ODI game too has been brilliant but has lacked in the T20 format. However, in his career, he has got 4 ICC Trophies and has one of the most decorated careers in cricket.

The third number goes to Kane Williamson who has been brilliant on the field because of his elegance and the shots that he plays. In 2021, he was the captain of the New Zealand team that lifted the ICC World Test Championship, and his fifty-plus score in the second innings helped the New Zealand team helped them to chase the total well.

The last position in the list goes to Joe Root who has been exceptional in the test format but has had limited success in the white ball formats of the game. With the ODI World Cup 2019 win, Root will be now looking forward to having more success in the white ball format now as he has already registered his name as the greats in the test format.