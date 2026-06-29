Batery – Official Website for Betting in India with 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS Bonus

Batery App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration Batery Batery is a licensed site for sports betting and online casino games in India. Here you can bet on dozens of sports, play slots, table games and live dealer games, activate numerous bonuses, make deposits and withdrawals through payment systems popular in India. Each player is offered an extensive bonus program, including a welcome bonus of 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS! Welcome bonus 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS Promocode: SCBAT Join Batery

Batery Overview The betting site is owned and operated by YouGMedia B.V. The legality of the brand is confirmed by the Curaçao license OGL/2024/107/0914. This document gives the company the right to accept sports betting and organize online gambling in dozens of countries, including India. Each customer is offered a wide range of gaming options, including betting on cricket and other sports, as well as more than 1,000 games in the casino section. The Batery company gets into ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites, chess betting sites, badminton betting sites, olympic games betting sites and other ratings. ✍ License Curaçao OGL/2024/107/0914 🇮🇳 Languages English, Hindi, Bengali 💵 Currencies INR, USDT, USD, EUR, NOK, RUB, JPY, UAH, NZD, KZT, IDR, AZN, UZS, THB, VND, KRW, BRL, MXN, PHP, mBTC, ETH 💸 Payment options UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay







🎲 Types of games Sports betting, Live betting, slots, poker, blackjack, baccarat, sic bo, roulette 💼 Countries with limited access Netherlands, Curaçao, Australia, France and the Dutch West Indies 🌏 Serviced area India, Bangladesh 🎁 Promotions 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS for sports, 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS for casino ⚙️ Support Email, Live Chat 📱 Batery Bet App Android

Batery for Android and iOS Smartphone users can download and install the Android mobile application and use the adaptive PWA version. This can be done through the official website. The mobile application has the same gaming features as the official website, but offers a more comfortable and adapted for small screen sizes interface. For Android You can download the Batery mobile app on Android only on the official website. To do this, you need to perform several actions: Go to the Batery website through any browser installed on your smartphone; Click on the button to download the Batery APK file and confirm the download; In the smartphone settings, allow installation of an application from unknown sources; Wait for the download to complete, run the APK file and confirm the installation. The installation takes no more than a minute. Once it is finished, you will be able to launch the application through the shortcut with the Batery logo. For iOS There is no a full-fledged mobile application for iPhone and iPad owners. Nevertheless you can make bets from your device. To start betting and playing in the casino from your iOS smartphone or tablet, you need: Go to the official Batery website through the browser on your device; Press the center button at the bottom of the screen; Click "Add to the home screen"; Now your Batery app is installed on your smartphone. There are no differences in game features, bonuses and payment systems between the Android and iOS versions. Only the software installation procedure differs.

Batery Mobile Website (web version) If you don't want to download the Batery mobile app, you can bet directly through your browser - in the web version. The official website of Batery has adaptive design. Thanks to this, the interface of each page automatically adjusts to the size of the screen. Buttons change size and location, additional menus appear. The interface changes so that it is convenient for you to use it with one hand. To play in the web version of Batery, simply open the site in your browser on your smartphone and log in to your account. Here you will have access to the same gambling games and sports betting events as in the full version.

Fast Registration Process Only registered users can play for money. If you don't have an account, you can create one on the website or app. To do this, you need to follow a few steps: 1 Open the Registration Form To do this, click on the Join Now and wait until the form appears on the screen. Choose one of the available registration methods: by phoe, by email, or via socials. Go to Website 2 Specify Data You need to select your country of residence, currency, phone number or email and password. 3 Confirm Your Batery Registration Make sure all the information you provide is accurate. This is important. If you make a mistake, you may have problems with verification in the future. If everything is correct, accept the company rules, confirm your age and complete your registration. Sign Up Now The created account is suitable for playing both on the official website and in the mobile application. There is no need to register separately in different versions of the software.

Batery Bet Welcome Bonus Two types of welcome bonus are offered to new users. One is for sports betting and the other is for casino games. Each of them will allow you to increase the amount of your first deposit. Casino Bonus When you make your first deposit at the Batery casino, you can get + 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS on slots. The maximum amount of the bonus is 30,000 INR. To take part in the promotion, you just need to follow a couple of steps: Register on the website or mobile app; Open the cash register and select the casino bonus there; Make a deposit of at least INR 300. The Batery bonus and free spins will be automatically credited to your account after confirming the deposit. You will be able to withdraw the money after fulfilling the wagering requirements. The wager applies to the cash part of the bonus, as well as to the amount of winnings received in freespins. Sports Bonus Fans of sports betting will also get a welcome bonus. On your first five deposits, you will get + 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS. For this you need to: Create an account on the website or app; Open the cash register and choose a sports betting bonus; Make a deposit of INR 300 or more. The money received can be spent on betting on cricket and any other sports. You can withdraw your winnings after fulfilling the wagering requirements.

IPL Grand Draw Bonus When placing bets on IPL, at Batery, you are able to win tickets in addition to the winnings you already make. In total, there are up to 5,000,000 INR worth of bonuses which are: 1,000 INR;

5,000 INR;

100,000 INR;

Royal Enfield Himalayan;

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Petrol Automatic. The more points you have, the higher are the chances of winning a big prize.

IPL Grand Series Tournament For all fans of IPL betting, Batery has a IPL Grand Draw bonus. With it, Batery gives out up to 5,000,000 INR worth of prizes. You get 1 lottery ticket for every 5,000 INR in turnover. The higher the turnover is, the more lottery tickets you will get. Each ticket has 8 numbers and on April 17th, the lottery giveaway will be streamed. The prizes are as follows: Matches Prize 8 out of 8 Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Petrol Automatic 7 out of 8 Royal Enfield Himalayan 6 out of 8 100,000 INR 5 out of 8 5,000 INR 4 out of 8 1,000 INR To stay in the game, you will need to not make more than 1 withdrawal a day.

Login After creating an account, you will be automatically authorized on the site. You do not need to provide any data for this. In the future, you will need to log in manually. To do this, you will need to specify a password, as well as a phone number, e-mail address or username.

Verification You do not need to be verified to play on Batery. You can place bets, make deposits and withdraw money without it. But in some cases, the administration may require you to confirm your identity. For example, at the first withdrawal of funds, or if you try to withdraw a large amount. For verification you need: Confirm the phone number and e-mail address specified during registration;

Specify personal data in the profile settings;

Send photos of your ID card to the Help Desk. The information in the documents must necessarily match the data you provide when registering and filling out your profile. Verification takes no more than 3 working days.

Deposit / Withdrawal Deposit and withdrawal of winnings on the official site of Batery is possible through several payment systems popular in India. Their full list can be seen in the cashier's office after authorization. The following methods are available: Payment Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Deposit Time UPI ₹300 ₹30,000 Instant PhonePe ₹300 ₹1,00,000 Instant PayTM ₹300 ₹1,00,000 Instant Google Pay ₹300 ₹30,000 Instant The minimum deposit amount is only 300 INR. Minimum withdrawal is also 300 INR. Commissions are not charged by Batery. They can be provided only by payment systems and intermediaries. The deposit is credited instantly. Withdrawal can take up to 7 days, but in most cases applications are processed within 3-6 hours.

Cashback (VIP) If you bet on cricket and the previous week was unsuccessful for you, you can get a cashback of up to 20% of your net loss. This bonus is available only to those players who were in the negative at the end of the week. The amount of the cashback depends on your losses: From INR 50,000 - 5%;

From INR 500,000 - 8%;

From INR 1,750,000 - 12%;

From INR 7,500,000 - 15%;

From INR 12,500,000 - 20%. Also, every Monday when you lose the same amounts in the casino section, you can receive a cashback of 5%, 10% and 20% respectively.

Official Website The official Batery website has a light design and intuitive interface. It features a simple navigation system. Links to all the main and additional sections are right on the main page. When you visit the site for the first time, you will see: The top navigation bar. It is fixed and is displayed on any page. It contains buttons for registration and authorization, as well as navigation through the game sections;

Slider. It shows brief descriptions of current bonuses and promotions, important news, and announcements of future promotions;

Games and Betting. Most of the page is taken up by the games directory and the sports betting lobby. The content of the page depends on which section you are in;

Legal information. It is placed in the basement of the site. From here you can go to the pages with the company rules, privacy policy, principles of responsible gaming. There is also a button for online chat on the bottom right. Press it if you want to get a quick consultation from a manager.

Batery Sportsbook (Sports Betting Types) You can bet on several dozens of sports on the official Batery website. The main one is cricket. But other disciplines are also available: soccer, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, etc. In general, you can bet on several thousand events every day.

Popular Batery Betting Options The official Batery website has several sections for sports betting. The list of available events as well as the preferred betting strategies will depend on its selection. Live Betting This betting option will require your constant attention. This section includes events that have already started. They are taking place right at the moment, and the odds on the outcomes in them can change quickly. It all depends on what is happening in the match. To make successful bets, you need to keep an eye on the sporting event and the odds. You need to be able to react quickly to any changes. Line (Prematch) A standard option for betting on sports matches that have not yet started. They will start in the future. Their date and exact time are known. Therefore, you will have the opportunity to prepare. You will be able to analyze the future sports event, assess all risks and potential benefits, study statistics and results to make the most reliable bet.

Types of Bets Batery offers to make all standard types of bets. You can select the type of bet in the coupon before confirming it. Your choice will determine the formulas for calculating the final odds, as well as the winning conditions. Single Single bets are considered to be the easiest and safest. To place them, you only need to select one outcome in a single sporting event. The odds that correspond to it will be the final odds for your bet. And to win, it is enough to correctly predict this outcome. The risks are minimal, but the potential rewards are also low. Express This type of bet is suitable for those who like and know how to take risks. At least two outcomes must be selected for the express. The odds that correspond to them are multiplied by each other. This significantly increases the size of the potential winnings, but creates additional risks. If you make a mistake in at least one outcome, the entire bet will be lost.

How to Place a Bet? To start betting on Batery, you need to register and log in to your account. After that you need to make a deposit. When the money is on the balance, you can place a bet. What you need for this: Select an event. Go to the section for betting on cricket or other sports and find the event you are interested in; Select the outcomes. In the selected event you will see a list of outcomes with odds. Click on one or more odds to add them to the coupon; Place a bet. In the coupon, select the type of bet and specify its amount. After that, confirm the forecast and wait for the results. If the bet is successful, you will receive your winnings and can immediately withdraw them to your account or e-wallet.

Betting Odds The official Batery website uses a decimal odds system. Each outcome has its own odds. To find out how much money you will win if your bet is successful, simply multiply its amount by the odds. For example, if you bet 100 INR on an outcome with odds of 2.05, you will win 205 INR if you are successful.

Batery Casino In separate sections are Batery casino gambling and Live Casino. In the first you will find slot machines and electronic table games and lotteries, where your opponent will be a computer. The second contains games with live dealers. They are live and you can watch the action on your screen. Access to the casino at Batery opens immediately after registration. You do not need to download additional software, specify a special promo code or create another account.

Results and Statistics The Batery website has two separate sections for studying statistics and results of past matches. Here you will be able to select a sport, country, championship, specific team or player. This will allow you to view previous results and detailed statistics. Such data will help you make more reliable bets based on mathematical calculations rather than luck.

Support The official website of Batery has a 24/7 support service. If you need a quick consultation, you can write to the manager in chat. If your question is serious and requires detailed consideration, send an e-mail to support@batery.in. Batery support service communicates in English. You can contact it at any time of the day or night. Consultations are free of charge.

Benefits of Batery The Batery brand has quite a few advantages that can be a deciding factor when choosing a betting and casino gaming site. Bonuses There are two separate welcome bonuses for sports betting and casino games, regular deposit and no deposit bonuses, cashback and more. Cool App You can download the mobile application to a smartphone with Android operating system. There is full version of the software for Android. Fast Payments Deposits are processed instantly. Immediately after the transaction is confirmed, the money will be credited to the account. Withdrawal of funds takes a few hours on average. Customer Service The Batery support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can contact it by e-mail and chat on the website to get an answer to any question.

Batery License / Regulation Batery is a offshore legal gambling site. It operates under Curaçao license OGL/2024/107/0914 and can accept sports betting and organize casino gambling. Anyone can check the validity of the license. At the bottom of the site there is a link to its page on the website of the Curaçao Gaming Commission.

Conclusion by SportsCafe We believe Batery belongs in the top 5. It has cashback up to 20%, which benefits players. The site works with well-known ambassadors, adding trust. Players can get up to 150,000 INR in 5 deposits. Batery also supports a Hindi interface, which is helpful for Indian users, especially those searching for the best cricket or kabaddi betting sites. The betting site shows live statistics and results, so players can follow matches closely.