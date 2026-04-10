Venkatesh Iyer became a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the IPL 2026 season. Even though he was benched for the majority of this season, he came into the playoffs and dominated well. Recently, Iyer talked about the experience of winning the title with the defending champions.

Get to know Royal Challengers Bengaluru, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they train and how this training helps them win and overcome challenges against other teams.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a strong IPL 2025 season, finishing with 9 wins in 13 matches and securing a place in the playoffs.

The team showed consistent performances across both batting and bowling departments, with key contributions from Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and the bowling unit.

Throughout the Years

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been one of the consistent performers in IPL history, as the team has been to the playoffs 9 times, out of which they reached the finals on three occasions. Although they have yet to win the IPL title even once, their performances have been tremendous.

Despite multiple strong seasons, the team still searches for its first IPL title heading into 2026.

IPL 2008 Royal Challengers Bangalore did not have a good start to their IPL journey, as the team finished at the 7th spot in its first season, with just 4 wins in 14 matches. Rahul Dravid was the top run scorer for the team this season with 371 runs, and Zaheer Khan was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2009 The team regained its performance and performed well in the league stages, with 8 wins in 14 matches to reach the playoffs. After defeating Chennai Super Kings in the second semi-final by 6 wickets, they were able to reach the finals. However, the team lost its first final against the Deccan Chargers by 6 runs. Jacques Kallis was the top run scorer for the team this season with 361 runs, and Anil Kumble was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2010 Performing well in the 2010 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore was once again able to reach the playoffs. The team secured wins in 7 out of 14 matches in the league stages, finishing in 4th spot. However, they lost against the Mumbai Indians in the first semi-final by 35 runs but won against Deccan Chargers in the 3rd place playoffs by 9 wickets to end their campaign. Jacques Kallis was again the top run scorer for the team with 572 runs, and Anil Kumble led the wicket-taking charts with 17 wickets.

IPL 2011 Royal Challengers Bangalore marked its second appearance in the IPL finals during the 2011 season. With 9 wins and just 4 losses in 14 matches, the team was able to finish the league stages at the top. Losing the first qualifier against CSK, RCB was able to win the second qualifier against the Mumbai Indians to reach the finals. However, they lost the finals against Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs, missing out on another opportunity. Chris Gayle was the top run scorer for the team with 608 runs, and Sreenath Aravind was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2012 In the 2012 season, the team finished in 5th place in the league stages, with wins in 8 out of 16 matches. Chris Gayle was the top run scorer for the team this season with 733 runs, and Vinay Kumar was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore again missed reaching the playoffs in the IPL 2013 season, as the team finished at the 5th spot once again in the league stages. Chris Gayle ended up as the top run scorer for the team this season with 708 runs, and Vinay Kumar was the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

IPL 2014 During the IPL 2014 season, RCB was not able to perform well, due to which the team finished in the 7th spot with just 5 wins in 14 matches. AB de Villiers was the top run scorer for the team this season with 395 runs, and Varun Aaron was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2015 In the IPL 2015 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the playoffs after a long gap, finishing third in the league stages. After defeating the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, the team lost to Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier by 3 wickets, missing out on the finals. AB de Villiers was the top run scorer in this season with 513 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

IPL 2016 The 2016 season was one of the best for RCB, as the team established its dominance with both bat and ball. The team finished in 2nd spot in the league stages with 8 wins in 14 matches and reached the playoffs. They were able to defeat the Gujarat Lions in the first qualifier by 4 wickets to reach the finals. However, their ending to this season was not great, as the team lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 runs, missing out on the title. Virat Kohli was the top run scorer for the team this season, with a record-breaking 973 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2017 The 2017 season has been one of the worst for the RCB team and its fans, as the team finished in last place in the league stages. Virat Kohli was the top run scorer in this season with 308 runs, and Pawan Negi was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore once again missed out on reaching the playoffs in the IPL 2018 season, finishing in the 6th place in the league stages with 6 wins in 14 matches. Virat Kohli was the top run scorer in this season with 530 runs, and Umesh Yadav was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2019 Even in the IPL 2019 season, RCB had a downward spiral in its performance, as the team ended up in the league stages in last spot. Virat Kohli was once again the top run scorer with 464 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

IPL 2020 During the IPL 2020 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the playoffs once again, finishing in the league stages at the 4th spot with 7 wins in 14 matches. But, they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator match by 6 wickets, ending their campaign. Devdutt Padikkal was the top run scorer in this season with 473 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore gave some of the best performances in the IPL 2021 season, marking their spot in the Playoffs. They finished in third spot with 9 wins in 14 matches, but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match by 4 wickets. Glenn Maxwell was the top run scorer for the team with 513 runs, and Harshal Patel was the leading wicket-taker with 32 wickets, creating a record for most wickets in a season.

IPL 2022 In the IPL 2022 season, RCB made it to the playoffs, finishing in 4th spot in the league stages with 8 wins in 14 matches. After winning the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants, the team lost against Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier, marking an end to its campaign. Faf du Plessis was the top run scorer for the team this season with 468 runs, and Wanindu Hasaranga was the leading wicket-taker with 26 wickets.

IPL 2023 After a long time, Royal Challengers Bangalore was not able to make it to the Playoffs of the tournament in the 2023 season. They finished in 6th spot in the standings, with 7 wins in 14 matches. Faf du Plessis was again the top run scorer for the team with 730 runs, and Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2024 In the previous IPL season, RCB pulled off an interesting comeback to reach the playoffs and end the league stages at the 4th spot with 7 wins. However, their journey in the playoffs was short, as the team lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match. Virat Kohli was the top run scorer for the team this season, scoring 741 runs, and Yash Dayal was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.