Travis Michael Head

Travis Head News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Travis Head, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in soon. Indian-Origin Aussie Star on the Verge of Creating Cricket History Almost every cricket team is having some of the Indian origin players. But for Australia, it has been a long time since fans saw an Indian origin player represent the team. Recently, the board has announced its T20I squad against Bangladesh, where Nikhil Chaudhary’s name has been added. Travis Head Australias ODI Plans Hit by Absence of Several Key Players Against Bangladesh Travis Head Travis Heads Wife Weighs In on Heated Head-Kohli Debate Travis Head Is Travis Heads Instagram Post a Dig at Virat Kohli for not Shaking Hands? Travis Head AI Simulation, SRH vs PBKS | Heads powerplay carnage sets up Hyderabads 200+ domination

International career Travis Head’s career in international cricket has seen many highs and lows. He started in 2016 with some struggles but worked hard to become a key player for Australia. Known for his aggressive batting, Head has proven his worth in several important matches. His performances in the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup have shown his ability to perform in big games. While his journey has not been easy, his recent form has made him a mainstay in the team. Over the years, Head has grown into a key player for Australia across formats and earned respect for his ability to play under pressure. Head’s story is one of persistence, as he faced early challenges but continued to improve. He became an important part of the team, thanks to his hard work and impressive performances. Below is a look at his career, year by year, and the key moments that have helped shape his journey. 2016 T20I Debut: 26 January 2016, Adelaide, against India – Scored just 2 runs.

ODI Debut: 13 June 2016, Basseterre, against West Indies – Scored 1 run. 2017 First ODI Century: Scored 128 runs off 137 balls against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval. 2018 Test Debut: 7 October 2018, Dubai, against Pakistan – Scored 72 runs in his second innings.

First Year in Tests: Played 11 matches, scored 742 runs at an average of 49.47, including two centuries. 2019 Limited Opportunities: After the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, Head played only 6 Test matches in the next two years. 2022 Test Resurgence: Scored 655 runs in 10 matches, averaging 50.38, and secured his place in the Test team. 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final: Scored 163 runs against India, and helped Australia win.

ICC Cricket World Cup Final: Played a major role in Australia’s victory, named Player of the Match.

ODI Success: Scored 570 runs in 3 innings with a strike rate of 133.11, including two centuries and three half-centuries. 2024 T20I Achievements: Became the highest-ranked T20I batter in June 2024.

Record Performance: Equaled the record for the fastest fifty in T20Is by an Australian (17 balls). Scored 80 off 25 balls in a series against Scotland.

Player of the Series: In ODIs against England, Head scored 248 runs and took six wickets, earning the player of the series award. Travis Head’s journey in cricket has been a mix of challenges and triumphs. He started his international career with some struggles but quickly turned things around with consistent performances. Today, he is a key player for Australia, known for his ability to perform in important matches and contribute when needed most.

Indian Premier League Travis Head's time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen him play for several teams. His journey in the IPL started with limited chances but has grown stronger over time. As he moved from one team to another, his batting improved, and he began to make more of an impact. Below is a summary of his participation in the IPL from 2015 to 2026. Year Team Auction Price Matches Played Runs Scored Average Strike Rate 2015 Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) INR 30 lakhs 0 0 - - 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore (now RCB) INR 50 lakhs 2 38 19.00 120.00 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore (now RCB) - 2 45 22.50 139.62 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad INR 6.80 crore 15 567 40.50 191.55 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad INR 14 crore 13 374 31.17 162.61 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad INR 14 crore TBD TBD TBD TBD For the IPL 2025 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad kept Travis Head on their team. They retained him for INR 14 crore. His batting was essential for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s success in 2025, where he scored 374 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 162.61. Ahead of the 2026 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad once again retained Head for INR 14 crore.

Domestic career Travis Head began his domestic cricket career with South Australia in the 2011–12 Sheffield Shield season. His debut was modest, scoring 12 and 21 runs. During that season, he played four matches and scored 219 runs at an average of 27.37. Despite a slow start, Head soon became a key player for South Australia. In 2015, at just 21 years old, Head became the youngest captain of South Australia. Under his leadership, the team reached the Sheffield Shield final for the first time in 20 years. Head started his List A career in 2013 in the Ryobi ODI Cup. His first innings did not go well, scoring only four runs against New South Wales. But his career in limited-overs cricket grew stronger over time. As of 2025, Head has scored 10,789 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 40.10, including 22 centuries. In List A cricket, he has scored 5,445 runs at an average of 43.56 with 14 centuries. There are discussions that Head could captain the Australian Test team in 2025 against Sri Lanka if Steve Smith’s elbow injury is not resolved. If that happens, Head would be the 48th player to captain Australia in Test cricket.

Records and achievements Travis Head has gained recognition for his remarkable career achievements. Below are some of his major awards and records: Awards: Australian Domestic Player of the Year (2022)

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year (2022, 2023)

ICC Men’s Player of the Month (November 2023) Records: 7th player to score a century in a World Cup final.

2nd Australian to score a century in a World Cup final.

5th player to open in both batting and bowling in a single match.

1st player to score a century in the ICC Test Championship Final.