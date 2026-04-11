Travis Michael Head

Travis Michael Head

batsman

Full name:Travis Michael Head
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):December 29, 1993 (32)
Zodiac Sign:Capricorn
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Adelaide, South Australia
Jersey Number:62
Social Media:X.com, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Adelaide Strikers

Australia

South Australia Redbacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches425820154131104
Innings243241426244
Overs90.5154.36.01020.1282.074.1
Balls------
Maidens90011710
Runs3348985638971701627
Wickets9161632822
Avg37.1156.125661.8560.7528.5
SR60.5557.933697.1560.4220.22
Eco3.675.819.333.816.038.45
BB421423
4w100100
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches425820154131104
Innings695519274127100
Not outs54317813
Runs290420644601052051122400
Balls Faced452920743271691849881807
Avg45.3740.4728.7540.9342.9527.58
SR64.1299.51140.6762.18102.48132.81
Fours354227341374559174
Fifties16151602710
Sixies23401863111103
Highest17515291223230101
Hundreds63021121

Travis Michael Head Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Travis Head News

View all

If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Travis Head, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in soon.

Indian-Origin Aussie Star on the Verge of Creating Cricket History

Indian-Origin Aussie Star on the Verge of Creating Cricket History

Almost every cricket team is having some of the Indian origin players. But for Australia, it has been a long time since fans saw an Indian origin player represent the team. Recently, the board has announced its T20I squad against Bangladesh, where Nikhil Chaudhary’s name has been added.

Travis Head03:01 PM, 08 June, 2026

Australias ODI Plans Hit by Absence of Several Key Players Against Bangladesh

Travis Head05:16 PM, 25 May, 2026

Travis Heads Wife Weighs In on Heated Head-Kohli Debate

Travis Head05:11 PM, 23 May, 2026

Is Travis Heads Instagram Post a Dig at Virat Kohli for not Shaking Hands?

Travis Head02:24 PM, 06 May, 2026

AI Simulation, SRH vs PBKS | Heads powerplay carnage sets up Hyderabads 200+ domination

International career

Travis Head’s career in international cricket has seen many highs and lows. He started in 2016 with some struggles but worked hard to become a key player for Australia. Known for his aggressive batting, Head has proven his worth in several important matches. His performances in the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup have shown his ability to perform in big games. While his journey has not been easy, his recent form has made him a mainstay in the team. Over the years, Head has grown into a key player for Australia across formats and earned respect for his ability to play under pressure.

Head’s story is one of persistence, as he faced early challenges but continued to improve. He became an important part of the team, thanks to his hard work and impressive performances. Below is a look at his career, year by year, and the key moments that have helped shape his journey.

2016

  • T20I Debut: 26 January 2016, Adelaide, against India – Scored just 2 runs.
  • ODI Debut: 13 June 2016, Basseterre, against West Indies – Scored 1 run.

2017

  • First ODI Century: Scored 128 runs off 137 balls against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval.

2018

  • Test Debut: 7 October 2018, Dubai, against Pakistan – Scored 72 runs in his second innings.
  • First Year in Tests: Played 11 matches, scored 742 runs at an average of 49.47, including two centuries.

2019

  • Limited Opportunities: After the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, Head played only 6 Test matches in the next two years.

2022

  • Test Resurgence: Scored 655 runs in 10 matches, averaging 50.38, and secured his place in the Test team.

2023

  • ICC World Test Championship Final: Scored 163 runs against India, and helped Australia win.
  • ICC Cricket World Cup Final: Played a major role in Australia’s victory, named Player of the Match.
  • ODI Success: Scored 570 runs in 3 innings with a strike rate of 133.11, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

2024

  • T20I Achievements: Became the highest-ranked T20I batter in June 2024.
  • Record Performance: Equaled the record for the fastest fifty in T20Is by an Australian (17 balls). Scored 80 off 25 balls in a series against Scotland.
  • Player of the Series: In ODIs against England, Head scored 248 runs and took six wickets, earning the player of the series award.

Travis Head’s journey in cricket has been a mix of challenges and triumphs. He started his international career with some struggles but quickly turned things around with consistent performances. Today, he is a key player for Australia, known for his ability to perform in important matches and contribute when needed most.

Indian Premier League

Travis Head's time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen him play for several teams. His journey in the IPL started with limited chances but has grown stronger over time. As he moved from one team to another, his batting improved, and he began to make more of an impact. Below is a summary of his participation in the IPL from 2015 to 2026.

Year

Team

Auction Price

Matches Played

Runs Scored

Average

Strike Rate

2015

Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

INR 30 lakhs

0

0

-

-

2016

Royal Challengers Bangalore (now RCB)

INR 50 lakhs

2

38

19.00

120.00

2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore (now RCB)

-

2

45

22.50

139.62

2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad

INR 6.80 crore

15

567

40.50

191.55

2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad

INR 14 crore

13

374

31.17

162.61

2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad

INR 14 crore

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

For the IPL 2025 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad kept Travis Head on their team. They retained him for INR 14 crore. His batting was essential for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s success in 2025, where he scored 374 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 162.61. Ahead of the 2026 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad once again retained Head for INR 14 crore.

Domestic career

Travis Head began his domestic cricket career with South Australia in the 2011–12 Sheffield Shield season. His debut was modest, scoring 12 and 21 runs. During that season, he played four matches and scored 219 runs at an average of 27.37. Despite a slow start, Head soon became a key player for South Australia.

In 2015, at just 21 years old, Head became the youngest captain of South Australia. Under his leadership, the team reached the Sheffield Shield final for the first time in 20 years.

Head started his List A career in 2013 in the Ryobi ODI Cup. His first innings did not go well, scoring only four runs against New South Wales. But his career in limited-overs cricket grew stronger over time.

As of 2025, Head has scored 10,789 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 40.10, including 22 centuries. In List A cricket, he has scored 5,445 runs at an average of 43.56 with 14 centuries.

There are discussions that Head could captain the Australian Test team in 2025 against Sri Lanka if Steve Smith’s elbow injury is not resolved. If that happens, Head would be the 48th player to captain Australia in Test cricket.

Records and achievements

Travis Head has gained recognition for his remarkable career achievements. Below are some of his major awards and records:

Awards:

  • Australian Domestic Player of the Year (2022)
  • ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year (2022, 2023)
  • ICC Men’s Player of the Month (November 2023)

Records:

  • 7th player to score a century in a World Cup final.
  • 2nd Australian to score a century in a World Cup final.
  • 5th player to open in both batting and bowling in a single match.
  • 1st player to score a century in the ICC Test Championship Final.

Personal life

Travis Head was born on December 29, 1993, in Adelaide, South Australia. He has always loved cricket, a passion he developed early in life. Travis is the son of Simon and Ann Head. Though his parents stay out of the public eye, Travis has become well-known for his cricket achievements.

Family

Travis married his long-time girlfriend, Jessica Davies, in a small ceremony in Adelaide on April 15, 2023. They had been engaged since March 2021. In September 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Milla Paige Head. Jessica, an entrepreneur, runs several restaurants in Sydney and Canberra and has a strong presence on Instagram with 103K followers. After their wedding, Travis shared a message on Instagram and described how special it was to marry his best friend at home with close family and friends by their side.

Cars and House

In 2020, Travis bought a house in Adelaide for AUD 3.05 million. He also owns properties in Tennyson and Kidman Park. Some of his most expensive cars include a Porsche 911, Audi R8, and Range Rover, with values of AUD 1.99 million, AUD 2.30 million, and AUD 2.36 million, respectively. He reportedly owns more homes in Adelaide as of 2023.

Finance

As of 2024, Travis Head’s net worth is around INR 24 crores (USD 3.5 million). His income comes from playing cricket, brand deals, and his IPL contract.

Scandals

In December 2024, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj were found guilty of breaching the cricket code of conduct after an on-field incident in Adelaide. The exchange happened when Head hit Siraj for a four and six. Siraj's celebration after dismissing Head led to a verbal argument between the two. The ICC plans to fine or warn both players instead of suspending them due to their clean records.

Fans

Travis Head has a loyal fanbase. His aggressive batting and leadership qualities have earned him praise from fans in Australia and worldwide. In 2024, he impressed fans with his performance against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and scored 62 runs off 24 balls. However, his performance in the IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders was criticized when he was dismissed without scoring.

Travis has around 700K followers on Instagram. In Australia, he is seen as a local hero, and his fans continue to support him both at home and abroad.

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