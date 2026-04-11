Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

all rounder

Full name:Abhishek Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):September 04, 2000 (25)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:173 cm
Hometown:Amritsar, Punjab, India
Jersey Number:04
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches204878
Innings233340
Overs238.0195.092.0
Balls---
Maidens22103
Runs814911635
Wickets172328
Avg47.8839.622.67
SR8450.8619.71
Eco3.424.676.9
BB433
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches204878
Innings304776
Not outs2312
Runs87214811702
Balls Faced125916271250
Avg31.1433.6526.59
SR69.2691.02136.16
Fours110182168
Fifties4510
Sixies213867
Highest100169107
Hundreds131

Abhishek Sharma Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

Abhishek Sharma News

View all

Want to know all about player Abhishek Sharma, how he trains, what he does for a living and what motivates him to set new records on the cricket field - all the news is here.

AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharma's Blitz Helps India Chase Down England at Old Trafford

AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharma's Blitz Helps India Chase Down England at Old Trafford

Abhishek Sharma's dominant knock helps India chase down the massive target set by England. The hosts had a strong start with the bat, as Indian spinners restricted them to 176 later on. Abhishek Sharma showcased his batting prowess, as Tilak Varma went on to finish the game.

Abhishek Sharma06:36 PM, 02 July, 2026

Watch the Conversation Between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma After the Run Out

Abhishek Sharma02:21 PM, 02 July, 2026

Watch the Conversation Between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma After the Run Out

Abhishek Sharma03:20 PM, 01 July, 2026

AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Varun Chakravarthy Spins India to Thrilling 12-Run Victory Over England

Abhishek Sharma08:39 PM, 27 June, 2026

Why Was Abhishek Sharma Denied a Half-Century After the Match?

International career

Abhishek Sharma has grown into a reliable cricketer, progressing from youth cricket to the international stage. His journey is marked by key achievements and performances that highlight his skill and determination.

  • 2016: Led the Indian Under-19 team in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup held in Sri Lanka.
  • 2017: Captained the Indian Under-19 team in a Youth ODI series against England. The team secured a 3-1 victory at home.
  • 2018: Represented India in all matches of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and scored 50 runs in the quarterfinal against Bangladesh.
  • 2024: Made a T20I debut for India on July 6 against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Although dismissed for a duck in his first match, scored a stunning century in the second T20I the following day, achieving the milestone in just 46 balls.
  • 2025: Opened the innings for India with Sanju Samson during the second T20I against England on January 25.

Leagues Participation

Abhishek Sharma has been actively involved in franchise cricket, primarily through the Indian Premier League (IPL). His consistent performances in the league have made him a valuable player.

Year

League

Team

Details

2018

IPL

Delhi Daredevils

Acquired for INR 55 lakh. Scored 46 runs off 19 balls on debut but had limited opportunities to play further.

2019

IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Moved as part of a trade for Shikhar Dhawan. Dismissed Colin Munro in his debut match for the team.

2022

IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained for INR 6.50 crores. Scored 426 runs at a strike rate of 133.13 as an opener.

2023

IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Scored 226 runs. The team finished last in the standings.

2024

IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Scored 484 runs with a strike rate of 204.22, including three half-centuries. Played a key role in helping the team finish as runners-up.

2025

IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained for INR 14 crores. Expected to continue as an opening batter and improve his bowling contributions.

2026

IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained by SRH for INR 14 crore as their primary explosive opener.

Domestic career

Abhishek Sharma has shown consistent performance in domestic cricket across different formats.

In the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy during the 2015–16 season, he scored a century in his debut match. By the end of the tournament, he had accumulated 1,200 runs at an average of 109.09.

His progression continued with the Under-19 team in the 2016–17 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he became a dependable player for Punjab.

In first-class cricket, Sharma debuted for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy on October 6, 2017. He played a key role in Punjab's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory during the 2023–24 season. In that campaign, he scored 485 runs across ten innings, achieving two centuries and three fifties, and maintained a strike rate of 192.46.

In List A cricket, Sharma’s performances have been notable. During the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he delivered consistent results. On February 28, 2021, he broke records by hitting the fastest century by an Indian in List A matches, reaching 100 runs in just 42 balls against Madhya Pradesh.

Records and achievements

Abhishek Sharma has earned multiple awards and set many records in his cricket career. His performances have been outstanding in both domestic and international cricket. Below is a summary of his achievements:

Awards

  • In the 2015–16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, he won the Raj Singh Dungarpur Award for scoring the most runs and taking the highest number of wickets (57).
  • Named Player of the Match in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2016.
  • Honored as the Player of the Tournament in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023–24.
  • Received the Angel One Super Sixes of the Season Award during the IPL 2024.

Records

  • Ranked as the second-highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023–24 with 485 runs, just behind Riyan Parag from Assam.
  • Formed the most 100+ opening partnerships inside the Powerplay in IPL history (2) with Travis Head.
  • Became the first uncapped player to score 1,000 IPL runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • Listed as the fifth-highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey.
  • Hit the most sixes in IPL 2024 with 42.
  • Achieved the record for the most sixes by an Indian in IPL history.
  • Scored the fastest T20I century by an Indian in just 2 innings.
  • Became the first Indian to score a century in their debut T20I series or tournament.
  • Tied with KL Rahul for the third-fastest T20I century by an Indian, behind only Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
  • Ranked as the fourth-youngest Indian to score a T20I century, after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Suresh Raina.

Personal life

Abhishek Sharma keeps his personal life fairly private but has shared a few details about his hobbies and lifestyle.

Hobbies and Interests

Sharma enjoys playing PlayStation and traveling when he has free time. He also likes staying active by going to the gym and playing golf. Sharma has a dog that he cares for.

Finance

As of 2024, Sharma's net worth is estimated to be around INR 12 crores, or about USD 1.5 million.

Family

Sharma was born on September 4, 2000, in Amritsar, Punjab. His father, Raj Kumar Sharma, is a former cricketer and works at the Bank of India. His father also served as a junior selector for Punjab. Sharma has two sisters, Komal and Sania. He is not married and does not have children.

Cars and House

Sharma owns a BMW 320d. He lives in a bungalow in Amritsar, Punjab, with his family.

Scandals

In February 2024, Sharma was linked to a controversy after model Tanya Singh committed suicide in Surat, Gujarat. Investigations showed that Sharma was the last person Tanya called before her death. Police summoned Sharma for questioning. It was reported that they had been in a relationship, but after breaking up, Sharma had stopped talking to her.

Fans

Sharma has many fans, especially among cricket supporters. In April 2024, he shared his excitement about playing with Travis Head in the IPL. He is active on social media and has almost 2 million followers on Instagram.

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