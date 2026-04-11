Abhishek Sharma's dominant knock helps India chase down the massive target set by England. The hosts had a strong start with the bat, as Indian spinners restricted them to 176 later on. Abhishek Sharma showcased his batting prowess, as Tilak Varma went on to finish the game.

Want to know all about player Abhishek Sharma, how he trains, what he does for a living and what motivates him to set new records on the cricket field - all the news is here.

Abhishek Sharma has grown into a reliable cricketer, progressing from youth cricket to the international stage. His journey is marked by key achievements and performances that highlight his skill and determination.

Retained by SRH for INR 14 crore as their primary explosive opener.

Retained for INR 14 crores. Expected to continue as an opening batter and improve his bowling contributions.

Scored 484 runs with a strike rate of 204.22, including three half-centuries. Played a key role in helping the team finish as runners-up.

Scored 226 runs. The team finished last in the standings.

Retained for INR 6.50 crores. Scored 426 runs at a strike rate of 133.13 as an opener.

Moved as part of a trade for Shikhar Dhawan. Dismissed Colin Munro in his debut match for the team.

Acquired for INR 55 lakh. Scored 46 runs off 19 balls on debut but had limited opportunities to play further.

Abhishek Sharma has been actively involved in franchise cricket, primarily through the Indian Premier League (IPL). His consistent performances in the league have made him a valuable player.

Domestic career

Abhishek Sharma has shown consistent performance in domestic cricket across different formats.

In the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy during the 2015–16 season, he scored a century in his debut match. By the end of the tournament, he had accumulated 1,200 runs at an average of 109.09.

His progression continued with the Under-19 team in the 2016–17 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he became a dependable player for Punjab.

In first-class cricket, Sharma debuted for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy on October 6, 2017. He played a key role in Punjab's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory during the 2023–24 season. In that campaign, he scored 485 runs across ten innings, achieving two centuries and three fifties, and maintained a strike rate of 192.46.

In List A cricket, Sharma’s performances have been notable. During the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he delivered consistent results. On February 28, 2021, he broke records by hitting the fastest century by an Indian in List A matches, reaching 100 runs in just 42 balls against Madhya Pradesh.

Records and achievements

Abhishek Sharma has earned multiple awards and set many records in his cricket career. His performances have been outstanding in both domestic and international cricket. Below is a summary of his achievements:

Awards In the 2015–16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, he won the Raj Singh Dungarpur Award for scoring the most runs and taking the highest number of wickets (57).

Named Player of the Match in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2016.

Honored as the Player of the Tournament in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023–24.

Received the Angel One Super Sixes of the Season Award during the IPL 2024.