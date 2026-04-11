Domestic career
Abhishek Sharma has shown consistent performance in domestic cricket across different formats.
In the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy during the 2015–16 season, he scored a century in his debut match. By the end of the tournament, he had accumulated 1,200 runs at an average of 109.09.
His progression continued with the Under-19 team in the 2016–17 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he became a dependable player for Punjab.
In first-class cricket, Sharma debuted for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy on October 6, 2017. He played a key role in Punjab's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory during the 2023–24 season. In that campaign, he scored 485 runs across ten innings, achieving two centuries and three fifties, and maintained a strike rate of 192.46.
In List A cricket, Sharma’s performances have been notable. During the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he delivered consistent results. On February 28, 2021, he broke records by hitting the fastest century by an Indian in List A matches, reaching 100 runs in just 42 balls against Madhya Pradesh.
Records and achievements
Abhishek Sharma has earned multiple awards and set many records in his cricket career. His performances have been outstanding in both domestic and international cricket. Below is a summary of his achievements:
Awards
- In the 2015–16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, he won the Raj Singh Dungarpur Award for scoring the most runs and taking the highest number of wickets (57).
- Named Player of the Match in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2016.
- Honored as the Player of the Tournament in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023–24.
- Received the Angel One Super Sixes of the Season Award during the IPL 2024.
Records
- Ranked as the second-highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023–24 with 485 runs, just behind Riyan Parag from Assam.
- Formed the most 100+ opening partnerships inside the Powerplay in IPL history (2) with Travis Head.
- Became the first uncapped player to score 1,000 IPL runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- Listed as the fifth-highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey.
- Hit the most sixes in IPL 2024 with 42.
- Achieved the record for the most sixes by an Indian in IPL history.
- Scored the fastest T20I century by an Indian in just 2 innings.
- Became the first Indian to score a century in their debut T20I series or tournament.
- Tied with KL Rahul for the third-fastest T20I century by an Indian, behind only Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
- Ranked as the fourth-youngest Indian to score a T20I century, after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Suresh Raina.
Personal life
Abhishek Sharma keeps his personal life fairly private but has shared a few details about his hobbies and lifestyle.
Hobbies and Interests
Sharma enjoys playing PlayStation and traveling when he has free time. He also likes staying active by going to the gym and playing golf. Sharma has a dog that he cares for.
Finance
As of 2024, Sharma's net worth is estimated to be around INR 12 crores, or about USD 1.5 million.
Family
Sharma was born on September 4, 2000, in Amritsar, Punjab. His father, Raj Kumar Sharma, is a former cricketer and works at the Bank of India. His father also served as a junior selector for Punjab. Sharma has two sisters, Komal and Sania. He is not married and does not have children.
Cars and House
Sharma owns a BMW 320d. He lives in a bungalow in Amritsar, Punjab, with his family.
Scandals
In February 2024, Sharma was linked to a controversy after model Tanya Singh committed suicide in Surat, Gujarat. Investigations showed that Sharma was the last person Tanya called before her death. Police summoned Sharma for questioning. It was reported that they had been in a relationship, but after breaking up, Sharma had stopped talking to her.
Fans
Sharma has many fans, especially among cricket supporters. In April 2024, he shared his excitement about playing with Travis Head in the IPL. He is active on social media and has almost 2 million followers on Instagram.