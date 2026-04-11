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International career

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born on 7 July 1981 in Ranchi. He is a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper. He played for India from 2004 to 2019. Dhoni became captain in 2007 in limited overs and 2008 in Tests. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He also led India to Asia Cup wins in 2010 and 2016 and was part of the 2018 winning team. Dhoni scored 17,266 international runs, with over 10,000 in ODIs at an average above 50. He retired from Test cricket in 2014 but continued in white-ball formats until 2019. In the IPL, he led Chennai Super Kings to five titles and ten finals and became the first wicket-keeper to score over 5,000 runs. In 2025, he was added to the ICC Hall of Fame. Dhoni holds an honorary rank in the Indian Army and is involved in sports clubs, business, and film.

2004

Made ODI debut vs Bangladesh on 23 December in Chattogram.

Got run out for a duck in his first match.

2005

Scored 148 off 123 balls vs Pakistan in Visakhapatnam – his first major innings.

Hit 183 vs Sri Lanka in Jaipur, a record score by an Indian wicket-keeper in ODIs.

Made Test debut vs Sri Lanka in Chennai on 2 December.

He scored his maiden Test half-century in the second match.

Received "B" grade BCCI contract.

2006

Played all matches on tour of Pakistan; and scored 219 runs in ODIs, and 179 in Tests, including his first Test century in Faisalabad.

Played in the England series, scoring 106 runs in Tests, and 177 in ODIs.

Made T20I debut vs South Africa on 1 December in Johannesburg.

Named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

2007

Scored 91 vs Bangladesh in the May ODI series.

Played in the 2007 World Cup – scored 29 runs in total, two ducks.

Appointed vice-captain for the ODI team.

Became T20 captain and led India to win the first ICC World Twenty20.

Appointed full-time India captain in all formats.

Equalled Adam Gilchrist’s record of 6 dismissals in an ODI innings.

2008

Became Test captain.

Led India to No. 1 in Test rankings later in the year.

Topped the ODI batting charts for the year.

2009

Took his only international wicket in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Scored over 1100 ODI runs at an average of 70.43.

Named captain and wicket-keeper in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

Scored two centuries vs Sri Lanka in the Test series win.

2010

Led India to win the Asia Cup.

2011

Captained India to the World Cup win at home.

Scored 91 in the final vs Sri Lanka, named Man of the Match.

2012

Top-scored in all three ODIs vs Pakistan with one century.

Led India in the home and away series.

2013

Captained India to win the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

Became the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments.

Won the Tri-series in the West Indies after returning from injury.

Became the second Indian after Tendulkar to score 1000+ ODI runs vs Australia.

2014

Led India in the ICC World T20 – reached the final, lost to Sri Lanka.

Played the final Test series in Australia and retired from Test cricket in December.

Finished with 4876 Test runs and 294 dismissals.

2015

Led India in the World Cup and reached the semi-finals.

Scored 237 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 102.15.

Became the first Indian captain to win 100 ODIs.

2016

Captained India to win the Asia Cup again.

Played all formats till stepping down as captain in January 2017.

2017

Scored 134 vs England – his first ODI century in three years.

Completed 100 ODI stumpings, a world record.

Named wicket-keeper in the ICC Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament.

2018

Crossed 10,000 ODI runs during the England tour.

Played in the Asia Cup – led India in group match vs Afghanistan (200th ODI as captain).

Recorded fastest stumping in cricket history (0.08 sec vs Keemo Paul).

Reached the 400 ODI dismissals milestone.

2019

Dropped from the T20I squad but returned for the ODI series in Australia.

Scored three fifties in three games and helped India win the series 2–1.

Named Player of the Series.

Played the 350th and last ODI vs New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.

Announced retirement on 15 August 2020.

Career Highlights Summary

Played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is.

Scored 16 international centuries and 108 fifties.

10773 ODI runs (avg 50+), 4876 Test runs, and 1617 T20I runs.

A total of 634 catches and 195 stumpings in international matches.

Captained India in 332 matches – the most by any Indian captain.

Leagues Participation

MS Dhoni has been a key player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its start in 2008. He played most of his IPL seasons with Chennai Super Kings and became one of the most consistent and successful leaders in league history.

Indian Premier League

Dhoni was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008 as the most expensive player. He led the team to the final in the first season and guided them to their first title in 2010. CSK won five titles under his captaincy and reached the final ten times. Dhoni also played for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was suspended. He returned to CSK in 2018 and continues to play as of the 2025 season.

Year Team Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 50s 6s Notes 2008 Chennai Super Kings 16 414 65 41.40 133.54 2 15 Led the team to the final in the first season. 2009 Chennai Super Kings 14 332 58 41.50 127.20 2 16 Good personal form; CSK reached the semis. 2010 Chennai Super Kings 13 287 66 31.88 136.66 2 15 CSK won their first IPL title. 2011 Chennai Super Kings 16 392 70 43.55 158.70 2 23 Back-to-back IPL titles for CSK. 2012 Chennai Super Kings 19 358 51 29.83 128.77 1 26 Continued strong middle-order performance. 2013 Chennai Super Kings 18 461 67 41.90 162.89 4 25 One of his best scoring seasons. 2014 Chennai Super Kings 16 371 57 74.20 148.40 0 22 Won CLT20 title; high average season. 2015 Chennai Super Kings 17 372 53 31.00 121.96 1 17 CSK finished as runners-up. 2016 Rising Pune Supergiants 14 284 64 40.57 135.23 0 18 CSK suspended; Dhoni played for RPS. 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants 16 290 61 26.36 115.99 1 30 RPS reached the final. 2018 Chennai Super Kings 16 455 79 75.83 150.66 3 24 Title-winning return season; great form. 2019 Chennai Super Kings 15 416 84 83.20 134.62 3 22 Strong performance; CSK reached the final. 2020/21 Chennai Super Kings 14 200 47 25.00 116.27 0 7 Below-average season. 2021 Chennai Super Kings 16 114 18 16.28 106.54 0 3 Low scores, but CSK won their fourth title. 2022 Chennai Super Kings 14 232 50 33.14 123.40 0 21 Retook captaincy mid-season. 2023 Chennai Super Kings 16 104 32 26.00 182.45 0 8 Won fifth IPL title; great finishing cameos. 2024 Chennai Super Kings 14 161 37 53.66 220.54 0 13 Handed over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. 2025 Chennai Super Kings 14 196 30 24.50 135.17 0

Domestic career

MS Dhoni started playing domestic cricket in the late 1990s. He played for the Commando Cricket Club and then for the Central Coalfields Limited team. At CCL, he batted higher in the order and helped the team reach a stronger division. His performances in youth tournaments like the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy drew attention. In the 1999–2000 Cooch Behar season, he scored 488 runs and had 24 dismissals for Bihar U-19.

He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar in 1999–2000, scoring 68 in his first match and finishing the season with 283 runs. Dhoni scored his first century in first-class cricket against Bengal in 2000–01. His 2002–03 season with Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy and East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy helped him gain more recognition. In 2003–04, he scored 128 against Assam and played a key role in East Zone winning the Deodhar Trophy with 244 runs in four games.

He represented East Zone in the Duleep Trophy final and scored a fighting half-century. In 2004, he played for India A in Zimbabwe and Kenya and impressed with his keeping and batting, scoring 362 runs in six innings, including back-to-back centuries against Pakistan A. Dhoni also played for Rest of India, Rajasthan Cricket Association President's XI, and Air India in the Corporate Trophy before leaving the job in 2013.

In 2005, he played for India Seniors in the Challenger Trophy and scored 102 against India B. In 2017, Jharkhand named him captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored his first List-A century in domestic cricket against Chhattisgarh and took the team to the quarterfinals. His last T20 game in domestic cricket came in May 2025 during the IPL match between CSK and GT.

Other Leagues

MS Dhoni took part in the Champions League Twenty20 (CLT20) as captain of Chennai Super Kings. Under his leadership, CSK won the tournament twice — first in 2010 and again in 2014. These titles added to his success in franchise cricket outside the IPL.

Records and achievements

MS Dhoni had a long international and domestic cricket journey filled with records and awards. He played as a captain, wicket-keeper, and batter, setting many records in all formats. His leadership and calm approach helped India and Chennai Super Kings win many trophies, and his records place him among the most successful cricketers in history.

Test Records

Most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper: 4876

Most sixes by an Indian captain: 51

Most dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper: 294 (5th overall globally)

ODI Records

Most wins as Indian captain: 110 (2nd most by any captain)

Second most runs as captain: 6641

Third most matches as captain: 200

The first player to score over 10,000 ODI runs with an average over 50

Most not-outs in ODIs: 84

Highest score by a wicket-keeper: 183 vs Sri Lanka

Highest 8th wicket partnership for India: 100 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Most dismissals in an ODI innings by an Indian keeper: 6

Most career dismissals by an Indian keeper: 432

Most stumpings by any wicket-keeper: 123

T20I Records

Second most matches as captain: 72

Most innings (76) and runs (1,153) before scoring a fifty

Most stumpings in T20Is: 34

Most catches in a T20I innings by a keeper: 5





Combined Records (All Formats)

Most international matches as captain: 332

Most stumpings in international cricket: 195

The only wicket-keeper with over 150 stumpings

Third most dismissals by a wicket-keeper: 829

Sixth most sixes in international cricket: 359

Team Honors

India

T20 World Cup: 2007

Asia Cup: 2010, 2016, 2018

Cricket World Cup: 2011

ICC Champions Trophy: 2013

Chennai Super Kings

IPL Titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023

Champions League T20 Titles: 2010, 2014

Individual Awards

MTV Youth Icon of the Year: 2006

ICC ODI Player of the Year: 2008, 2009

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna: 2008

Padma Shri: 2009

Honorary Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Territorial Army: 2011

CNN-IBN Indian of the Year: 2011

Castrol Indian Cricketer of the Year: 2011

ICC People's Choice Award: 2013

Padma Bhushan: 2018

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: 2011–2020

ICC Hall of Fame: 2025

ICC Teams of the Year

ODI Team of the Year: 2006, 2008–2014

(Captain from 2009, 2011–2014)

(Captain from 2009, 2011–2014) T20I Team of the Decade: 2011–2020 (Captain & WK)

ODI Team of the Decade: 2011–2020 (Captain & WK)

Other Honors

Honorary doctorate by De Montfort University: 2011

South Stand named after him at JSCA Stadium

Seats J282–J286 are dedicated to him at Wankhede Stadium, where he hit the 2011 WC winning six runs

Personal life

MS Dhoni is a famous Indian cricketer. He stopped playing international cricket in 2020 but stays active in other areas. Many people follow his life outside the game.

Family

Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat on 4 July 2010. They have one daughter, Ziva, born in February 2015. The family lives together in a farmhouse near Ranchi.

Finance

By 2024, Dhoni’s wealth reached about 1040 crore rupees, which is close to 127 million dollars. He ranks as the second richest cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni owns a gym chain called Dhoni Fitness, a hotel in Ranchi named Mahi Residency, and a school in Bengaluru called MS Dhoni Global School. He also has investments in brands like 7Inc Brews, 7 Copter, and the clothing brand Seven.

Cars and House

Dhoni lives in a large farmhouse near Ranchi called Kailashpati. It has a gym, a practice field, a swimming pool, an indoor stadium, and a small hotel. His collection of cars and bikes is kept in a special glass-walled building on the property. Dhoni owns many luxury cars, including a Ferrari 599 GTO, a Porsche 911, a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, an Audi Q7, and a Land Rover Freelander 2. He designed his house in Ranchi himself, and it is worth about 6 crore rupees. Recently, his wife shared pictures of a new house under construction in Mumbai, and there are talks that the family may move there.

Scandals

Dhoni has faced some controversies during his career. These did not stop his popularity but caused some trouble.

From 2010 to 2014, Dhoni was a brand ambassador for the Amrapali company. The company failed to build many promised apartments, and after complaints, Dhoni quit as ambassador.

In 2013, investigations looked into match-fixing and illegal betting in cricket. Dhoni was mentioned, but no proof linked him to any wrongdoing.

In the 2019 IPL matches, Dhoni went onto the field to talk to the umpires about a decision, which some fans and experts did not like.

In 2015, a case was filed against Dhoni in Bengaluru for hurting religious feelings because of a magazine cover from 2013. Dhoni asked the Supreme Court to close the case, which it did in 2016.

Fans

Dhoni has many fans across India. His life story was made into a movie called M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, released in 2016, with actor Sushant Singh Rajput playing him. Fans celebrate his birthdays and achievements in many places. For example, in Vijayawada, fans created a statue of Dhoni in South Indian colors for his 44th birthday and organized a blood donation event. Even a 103-year-old fan named S. Ramdas wished to meet Dhoni in 2024. Dhoni’s Instagram account has almost 50 million followers.