The trade deal involving Hardik Pandya is now back on the table. Seven teams have shown interest in having Hardik Pandya on their side, as RCB and SRH watch the game. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders seem to be the key contenders.

Get to know Kolkata Knight Riders, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they train, what helps them set new records and how their matches against other teams have gone so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a moderate 2025 season, finishing with 5 wins in 12 matches. The team showed competitive performances but could not maintain consistency throughout the tournament.

After winning the title in 2024, expectations were high, but KKR was not able to secure a playoff position in 2025. Batting performances were inconsistent, while bowling units struggled in key matches.

Throughout the Years

Kolkata Knight Riders has established itself as one of the top teams in the Indian Premier League, joining Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as the teams with multiple title wins. They have been able to win the title three times and have also been the runners-up of the tournament.

By IPL 2026, KKR continues to be one of the strongest franchises, with a balanced squad and a history of strong playoff performances.

IPL 2008 Playing its first IPL season, the Kolkata Knight Riders was not able to perform well, failing to reach the playoffs. The team secured wins in 6 out of 14 matches in the league stages, due to which they finished in the 6th spot. Sourav Ganguly was the top run scorer for the team this season with 349 runs, and Umar Gul was the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets.

IPL 2009 The 2009 season of the Indian Premier League is one that Kolkata Knight Riders and its fans would like to forget, as the team failed to secure wins. They were only able to grab wins in 3 out of the 14 matches in the league stages and finished in last spot in the standings. Brad Hodge was the top run scorer for the team this season with 365 runs, and Ishant Sharma was the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

IPL 2010 Kolkata Knight Riders' poor performances in the Indian Premier League continued in the 2010 season, as the team again missed out on the playoffs. They were able to secure wins in just 7 out of the 14 matches they played in the league stages, finishing in 6th spot in the standings. Sourav Ganguly was once again the top run scorer for the team with 493 runs, and Ashok Dinda was the leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets.

IPL 2011 Finally, in the IPL 2011 season, Kolkata Knight Riders was able to regain its momentum and make it to the playoffs. They secured wins in 8 of 14 matches in the league stages, which helped the team to play in the playoffs for the very first time. But in the Eliminator match, they lost against the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets, ending their run in the season. Jacques Kallis was the top run scorer for the team with 424 runs, and Iqbal Abdulla was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2012 The IPL 2012 season was when the Kolkata Knight Riders established their dominance in the Indian Premier League. Being led by former Indian player Gautam Gambhir, the team finished in second spot in the league stages, with wins in 10 out of 16 matches. They defeated the Delhi Daredevils in the first qualifier to reach the finals. In the final match, they went against Chennai Super Kings and won the game by 5 wickets to get their first IPL title. Gautam Gambhir was the top run scorer for the team this season with 590 runs, and Sunil Narine was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets.

IPL 2013 In the IPL 2013 season, Kolkata Knight Riders again missed out on reaching the playoffs. The team secured wins in just 6 games out of the 16, due to which they ended up at the 7th spot in the rankings. Gautam Gambhir ended up as the team's top run scorer with 406 runs, and Sunil Narine was again the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets.

IPL 2014 After a small setback in the 2013 season, KKR regained its form in the 2014 season and reached the playoffs. The team secured wins in 9 out of 14 matches in the league stages, finishing in the 2nd spot. In the first qualifier, they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs to reach the finals. Later in the finals, they again faced Punjab and won the game by 3 wickets this time. Robin Uthappa was the top run scorer for the team this time with 660 runs, and Sunil Narine was again the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2015 In the 2015 season, the team again missed an opportunity to reach the playoffs by just a minor difference. They were able to grab wins in 7 of the league stage games and ended up in the 5th spot in the standings. Robin Uthappa again led the run-scoring charts for the team with 364 runs, and Andre Russell was the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

IPL 2016 During the IPL 2016 season, Kolkata Knight Riders were able to mark another appearance in the IPL playoffs. They were able to secure the 4th spot in the league stages, with wins in 8 out of 14 matches. But in the Eliminator match, they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 22 runs, ending their 2016 campaign. Gautam Gambhir was the top run scorer this time with 501 runs, and Andre Russell was again the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders continued its consistent performances in the 2017 season, marking another appearance in the playoffs. The team finished in 4th spot in the league stages, with 8 wins and 6 losses in 14 games. They were able to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator match by 7 wickets, but lost against the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier by 6 wickets, missing out on the finals. Gautam Gambhir was the top run scorer for the team in this season with 498 runs, and Chris Woakes was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2018 In the IPL 2018 season, KKR was able to perform well, ending up at the third spot in the league stages with 8 wins in 14 matches. They defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match by 25 runs but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2nd Qualifier by 14 runs, missing out on the finals. Dinesh Karthik was the top run scorer for the team this season with 498 runs, and Kuldeep Yadav became the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2019 During the IPL 2019 season, Kolkata Knight Riders missed the playoffs by a small margin. They finished in 5th spot with 6 wins in 14 matches and lost the remaining games. Andre Russell was the top run scorer for the team this season with 510 runs, and he was also the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

IPL 2020 Despite having some improvements in its performance, the Kolkata Knight Riders again did not make it to the playoffs during the 2020 season. The team secured wins in 7 out of 14 matches in the league stages, finishing once again in 5th spot. Shubman Gill was the top run scorer for the team this season with 440 runs, and Varun Chakravarthy was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2021 KKR was finally able to regain its momentum once again in the IPL as the team reached the playoffs in the 2021 season. With wins in 7 matches in the league stages, the team finished in the 4th spot. They secured wins in the Eliminator match against RCB, winning by 4 wickets, and also in the 2nd Qualifier against Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets to reach the finals. But in the finals, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs, as a batting order collapse became an obstacle to their win. Shubman Gill again became the top run scorer for the team with 478 runs, and Varun Chakravarthy led the wicket-taking charts with 18 wickets.

IPL 2022 The 2022 season did not go well for the Kolkata Knight Riders, as the team secured wins in 6 of the 14 matches in the league stages, finishing in 7th place in the standings. Shreyas Iyer was the top run scorer for the team this season with 401 runs, and Andre Russell was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2023 The dismal performance of the Kolkata Knight Riders continued in the IPL 2023 season, as the team once again secured wins in just 6 games out of 14, allowing them to end up at the 7th spot. Rinku Singh was the top run scorer for the team this season, scoring 474 runs, and Varun Chakravarthy was again the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2024 With Gautam Gambhir back in the team as a mentor, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, went on to win their third title in the 2024 season. They finished at the top spot in the league stages with wins in 9 out of 14 matches, making it to the playoffs. In the 1st Qualifier, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a massive margin of 8 wickets. Later in the finals, the team also went against SRH and restricted them to a score of 113. Chasing the target, KKR was able to win its 3rd title with 5 wickets and 57 balls remaining. Varun Chakravarthy was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 21 wickets, and Sunil Narine was the top run scorer with 488 runs.