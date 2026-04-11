Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Men
Name of the Team:Sunrisers Hyderabad
Owner of the Team:Sun Group
CEO of the Company:Kaviya Maran
Captain of the Team:Pat Cummins
Head Coach of the Team:Brian Lara
Manager of the Team:Srinath Bhashyam

Players

2026 Players

Abhinav Manohar

India

Abhishek Sharma

India

Adam Zampa

Australia

Amit Kumar

India

Aniket Umashankar Verma

India

Atharwa Taide

India

Brydon Alexander Carse

England

David Alan Payne

England

Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka

Eshan Malinga

Sri Lanka

Gerald William Coetzee

South Africa

Harsh Surendra Dubey

India

Harshal Vikram Patel

India

Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa

Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan

India

Jack Edwards

Australia

Jaydev Dipakbhai Unadkat

India

Kaki Nitish Kumar Reddy

India

Krains Fuletra

India

Liam Stephen Livingstone

England

Mohammed Shami Ahmed

India

Onkar Tarmale

Pasqual Handi Kamindu Dilanka Mendis

Sri Lanka

Patrick James Cummins

Australia

Pieter Willem Adriaan Mulder

South Africa

Praful Hinge

India

Rahul Desraj Chahar

India

Sachin Baby

India

Sakib Hussain

India

Salil Arora

India

Shivam Pankaj Mavi

India

Shivang Kumar

Simarjeet Singh

India

Smaran Ravichandran Sankaran

India

Travis Michael Head

Australia

Zeeshan Ansari

India

Statistics

Indian Premier League 2026

Matches Played14
Won9
Drawn0
Lost5
No result0

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

Sunrisers Hyderabad News

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Meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad team learn first hand about the players of this cricket team, how they train, what motivates them, what helps them win and keep their grip on the field against other teams.

The Unfortunate Knockout Story of Heinrich Klaasen Continues

The Unfortunate Knockout Story of Heinrich Klaasen Continues

Heinrich Klaasen played in the Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals. When all the other batsmen failed to score runs, Klaasen stood till the end for his team. Unfortunately, this marked an end and more wait for Klaasen to get his hands on a T20 league or ICC trophy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad02:01 PM, 28 May, 2026

Memes and Emotions Flood Twitter After Rajasthan Royals Big Playoff Win

Sunrisers Hyderabad04:01 PM, 27 May, 2026

WWE Star Drew McIntyre Spotted Training in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey

Sunrisers Hyderabad03:50 PM, 27 May, 2026

AI Simulation, Eliminator | Heinrich Klaasen powers SRH past Rajasthan Royals in playoff thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a balanced IPL 2025 season, finishing with 6 wins in 13 matches. The team stayed competitive but was not able to secure a strong position in the standings.

Batting performances from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen helped the team in several matches, while the bowling unit had mixed results during the season.

Throughout the Years

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been among the consistent performers in the Indian Premier League, as the team has been to the IPL finals three times, winning the title once. Along with that, they have made it to the IPL playoffs seven times.

After reaching the final in 2024, the team continues to be seen as a strong contender heading into IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2013

Sunrisers Hyderabad played its first IPL season during the 2013 season and was able to create its impact with ease. With 10 wins in 16 matches, the team was able to finish the league stages in 4th spot, qualifying for the playoffs. However, they lost the Eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets, ending their campaign. Shikhar Dhawan was the top run scorer for the team this season, as he scored 311 runs for the team, and Amit Mishra was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2014

Sunrisers Hyderabad's performance dropped in the 2014 season, as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. The team finished in 6th spot in the league stages with 6 wins in 14 matches, which tells about the challenges faced by them to secure consistent wins. David Warner stood out for the team as the top run scorer with 528 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 20 wickets.

IPL 2015

Once again, in the Indian Premier League 2015 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to make its comeback. The team secured just 7 wins in 14 matches, due to which they ended the league stages at the 6th spot, missing out on the playoffs once again. This time again, David Warner was the top run scorer for the team with 562 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came out as the leading wicket-taker for the team with 18 wickets.

IPL 2016

IPL 2016 is by far the best season Sunrisers Hyderabad has ever had in the history of the tournament, as the team was able to clinch its first-ever IPL title. The team finished 3rd in the league stages, and under the captaincy of David Warner, it was able to dominate in the playoffs. First, they were able to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match by 22 runs and went on to defeat Gujarat Lions by 4 wickets in the second qualifier to mark their place in the first final. They faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final clash and were able to defend the score of 208, winning the game by 8 runs. This season, David Warner was the top run scorer for the team with 848 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets, and he also won the Purple Cap.

IPL 2017

The defending champions entered the 2017 season with utter dominance, as the team was able to mark another appearance in the IPL playoffs. They finished the league stages with 8 wins in 14 matches, as they went off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match. Unfortunately, the match was affected by rain, and Kolkata Knight Riders were able to come out victorious by 7 wickets, ending Hyderabad's run in the tournament. David Warner was once again the top run scorer for the team with 641 runs, also winning the Orange Cap, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the wicket-taking charts with 26 wickets and also won the Purple Cap.

IPL 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad was able to showcase its dominant performances once again during the IPL 2018 season, as for the first time, the team was able to finish the league stages at the top spot. SRH was able to secure 9 wins in 14 matches, and with its better run rate, the team finished at the top. In the first qualifier, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets. Later, they faced Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier, and this time, they were able to win by 14 runs. Once again, the team faced CSK in the finals but lost by 8 wickets. Kane Williamson was the top run scorer for the team this season with 735 runs, also winning the Orange Cap, and Siddarth Kaul was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2019

Despite not being able to perform well in the league stages of the 2019 season, the team was able to reach the tournament playoffs. Hyderabad secured just 6 wins in 14 matches and had the same number of points as Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. In the Eliminator match, the team lost against the Delhi Capitals by 2 wickets, ending their underdog run this season. David Warner was once again the top run scorer for the team with 692 runs, winning the Orange cap, and Khaleel Ahmed was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season also went well for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the team was able to finish in third place in the league stages, securing wins in 7 out of 14 matches. In the Eliminator match, they were able to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets. Still, they lost in the second qualifier against Delhi Capitals by 17 runs, which also marked an end to the team's campaign. David Warner was once again the top run scorer for the team this season with 548 runs, and Rashid Khan led the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets.

IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a setback in the IPL 2021 season, as the team finished at the last spot in the league stages. They were able to secure just three wins in the league stages, showcasing the challenges faced by the team. Manish Pandey was the top run scorer for the team this time with 292 runs, and Rashid Khan was the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

IPL 2022

Despite making some changes to its line-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad was not able to regain its momentum in the 2022 season. This time, the team secured wins in 6 out of 14 matches in the league stages. Abhishek Sharma was the top run scorer for the team this season with 426 runs, and Umran Malik was the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets.

IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a steep decline in its performance even in the IPL 2023 season, as the team once again finished at the bottom of the standings. With just 4 wins in 14 matches, the team was unable to regain its momentum in the tournament. Heinrich Klaasen was the top run scorer for the team this season with 448 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the wicket-taking charts with 16 wickets.

IPL 2024

Finally, after a long break, the SRH IPL team was able to dominate yet again in the Indian Premier League, as the captain of the team was appointed as the current best captain, Pat Cummins. They secured 8 wins in 14 matches in the league stages, due to which the team was able to finish in 2nd spot. In the first qualifier, they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets but went on to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier by 36 runs. Once again, Sunrisers Hyderabad clashed with Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals and this time also, the team lost by 8 wickets. Travis Head was the top run scorer for the team with 567 runs, and T Natarajan led the wicket-taking charts with 19 wickets.

IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered IPL 2025 after a strong 2024 season but could not maintain the same level of performance. The team secured 6 wins in 13 matches and finished outside the top playoff spots. Several matches were closely contested, but results did not go consistently in their favor. The team showed strong batting performances in phases but lacked stability across the tournament.

Bowling also had moments of success but struggled in key situations during the league stage.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Win the 2nd Title in IPL 2026?

As we take a look at the Hyderabad IPL team 2025 players list, it is filled with various aggressive players such as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, and various others. This squad could easily help the team dominate the league stages, and when combined with the captaincy skills of Pat Cummins, the team could also have a chance to lift their second IPL title in 2025.

After IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad moves into the 2026 season with a strong core led by Pat Cummins. The batting unit includes players like Travis Head, Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan, giving depth at the top and middle order.

All-rounders such as Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide balance, while the bowling unit has experienced names like Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat.

Hyderabad’s chances in IPL 2026 depend on consistency across matches and better results in close games. With a balanced squad, the team can push for another final appearance and compete for its second IPL title.

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