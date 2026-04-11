Heinrich Klaasen played in the Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals. When all the other batsmen failed to score runs, Klaasen stood till the end for his team. Unfortunately, this marked an end and more wait for Klaasen to get his hands on a T20 league or ICC trophy.

Meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad team learn first hand about the players of this cricket team, how they train, what motivates them, what helps them win and keep their grip on the field against other teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a balanced IPL 2025 season, finishing with 6 wins in 13 matches. The team stayed competitive but was not able to secure a strong position in the standings.

Batting performances from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen helped the team in several matches, while the bowling unit had mixed results during the season.

Throughout the Years

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been among the consistent performers in the Indian Premier League, as the team has been to the IPL finals three times, winning the title once. Along with that, they have made it to the IPL playoffs seven times.

After reaching the final in 2024, the team continues to be seen as a strong contender heading into IPL 2026.

IPL 2013 Sunrisers Hyderabad played its first IPL season during the 2013 season and was able to create its impact with ease. With 10 wins in 16 matches, the team was able to finish the league stages in 4th spot, qualifying for the playoffs. However, they lost the Eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets, ending their campaign. Shikhar Dhawan was the top run scorer for the team this season, as he scored 311 runs for the team, and Amit Mishra was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2014 Sunrisers Hyderabad's performance dropped in the 2014 season, as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. The team finished in 6th spot in the league stages with 6 wins in 14 matches, which tells about the challenges faced by them to secure consistent wins. David Warner stood out for the team as the top run scorer with 528 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 20 wickets.

IPL 2015 Once again, in the Indian Premier League 2015 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to make its comeback. The team secured just 7 wins in 14 matches, due to which they ended the league stages at the 6th spot, missing out on the playoffs once again. This time again, David Warner was the top run scorer for the team with 562 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came out as the leading wicket-taker for the team with 18 wickets.

IPL 2016 IPL 2016 is by far the best season Sunrisers Hyderabad has ever had in the history of the tournament, as the team was able to clinch its first-ever IPL title. The team finished 3rd in the league stages, and under the captaincy of David Warner, it was able to dominate in the playoffs. First, they were able to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match by 22 runs and went on to defeat Gujarat Lions by 4 wickets in the second qualifier to mark their place in the first final. They faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final clash and were able to defend the score of 208, winning the game by 8 runs. This season, David Warner was the top run scorer for the team with 848 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets, and he also won the Purple Cap.

IPL 2017 The defending champions entered the 2017 season with utter dominance, as the team was able to mark another appearance in the IPL playoffs. They finished the league stages with 8 wins in 14 matches, as they went off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match. Unfortunately, the match was affected by rain, and Kolkata Knight Riders were able to come out victorious by 7 wickets, ending Hyderabad's run in the tournament. David Warner was once again the top run scorer for the team with 641 runs, also winning the Orange Cap, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the wicket-taking charts with 26 wickets and also won the Purple Cap.

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad was able to showcase its dominant performances once again during the IPL 2018 season, as for the first time, the team was able to finish the league stages at the top spot. SRH was able to secure 9 wins in 14 matches, and with its better run rate, the team finished at the top. In the first qualifier, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets. Later, they faced Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier, and this time, they were able to win by 14 runs. Once again, the team faced CSK in the finals but lost by 8 wickets. Kane Williamson was the top run scorer for the team this season with 735 runs, also winning the Orange Cap, and Siddarth Kaul was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2019 Despite not being able to perform well in the league stages of the 2019 season, the team was able to reach the tournament playoffs. Hyderabad secured just 6 wins in 14 matches and had the same number of points as Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. In the Eliminator match, the team lost against the Delhi Capitals by 2 wickets, ending their underdog run this season. David Warner was once again the top run scorer for the team with 692 runs, winning the Orange cap, and Khaleel Ahmed was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2020 The IPL 2020 season also went well for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the team was able to finish in third place in the league stages, securing wins in 7 out of 14 matches. In the Eliminator match, they were able to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets. Still, they lost in the second qualifier against Delhi Capitals by 17 runs, which also marked an end to the team's campaign. David Warner was once again the top run scorer for the team this season with 548 runs, and Rashid Khan led the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets.

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a setback in the IPL 2021 season, as the team finished at the last spot in the league stages. They were able to secure just three wins in the league stages, showcasing the challenges faced by the team. Manish Pandey was the top run scorer for the team this time with 292 runs, and Rashid Khan was the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

IPL 2022 Despite making some changes to its line-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad was not able to regain its momentum in the 2022 season. This time, the team secured wins in 6 out of 14 matches in the league stages. Abhishek Sharma was the top run scorer for the team this season with 426 runs, and Umran Malik was the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets.

IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a steep decline in its performance even in the IPL 2023 season, as the team once again finished at the bottom of the standings. With just 4 wins in 14 matches, the team was unable to regain its momentum in the tournament. Heinrich Klaasen was the top run scorer for the team this season with 448 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the wicket-taking charts with 16 wickets.

IPL 2024 Finally, after a long break, the SRH IPL team was able to dominate yet again in the Indian Premier League, as the captain of the team was appointed as the current best captain, Pat Cummins. They secured 8 wins in 14 matches in the league stages, due to which the team was able to finish in 2nd spot. In the first qualifier, they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets but went on to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier by 36 runs. Once again, Sunrisers Hyderabad clashed with Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals and this time also, the team lost by 8 wickets. Travis Head was the top run scorer for the team with 567 runs, and T Natarajan led the wicket-taking charts with 19 wickets.