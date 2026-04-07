The trade deal involving Hardik Pandya is now back on the table. Seven teams have shown interest in having Hardik Pandya on their side, as RCB and SRH watch the game. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders seem to be the key contenders.

Meet the Mumbai Indians, be the first to learn about the players on this cricket team, how they prepare for upcoming matches, and what lies behind their victories and defeats on and off the cricket field.

Mumbai Indians showed improvement in IPL 2025 compared to the previous season, finishing with 8 wins in 14 matches. The team stayed in contention for playoff qualification but faced strong competition in the standings.

Batting performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma played an important role, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult led the bowling attack. However, a few close losses affected their final position.

Throughout the Years

Mumbai Indians has established itself as one of the most dominant teams in the Indian Premier League, with five title wins and also ending once as the runners-up. Although their performances have not been good in recent seasons, they still can't overshadow their dominance in the IPL.

By IPL 2026, the Mumbai Indians continues to be one of the strongest franchises, with a history of consistent success and a squad filled with experienced players.

IPL 2008 Playing its first IPL season in 2008, the Mumbai Indians narrowly missed out on the playoffs, as the team secured wins in 7 out of 14 games in the league stages. Due to this reason, they finished in the 5th spot, just missing the playoffs. Sanath Jayasuriya was the top run scorer for the team this season with 514 runs, and Ashish Nehra was the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets.

IPL 2009 Mumbai Indians' performances dropped even more in the IPL 2009 season, as they struggled to secure wins. As a result, the team won just 5 of their 14 matches in the league stages and finished in 7th place. JP Duminy was the top run scorer for the team this season with 372 runs, and Lasith Malinga was the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

IPL 2010 Mumbai finally regained its form in the 2010 season, as they were able to reach the playoffs for the first time. The team secured wins in 10 games out of 14, finishing in the top spot in the league stages. They also defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first semifinal by 35 runs to reach the finals. But, in the finals, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 22 runs, missing out on their first title. Sachin Tendulkar was the top run scorer for the team this season with 618 runs, and Harbhajan Singh was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2011 Continuing its consistent performances in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians were able to reach the playoffs of the 2011 season. They finished in third spot in the league stages, with 9 wins in 14 matches. In the Eliminator match, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets but lost in the second qualifier against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 43 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was again the top run scorer for the team with 553 runs, and Lasith Malinga led the wicket-taking charts with 28 wickets.

IPL 2012 The Mumbai Indians once again made it to the IPL playoffs in the 2012 season. This time, the team finished at the 3rd spot in the league stages with 10 wins in 16 matches. However, they faced Chennai Super Kings in the Eliminator match, where they lost by 38 runs, missing out on another opportunity to win the title. Lasith Malinga was again the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets, and Rohit Sharma led the run-scoring charts with 433 runs.

IPL 2013 The first time the Mumbai Indians finally won the IPL title was during the 2013 season, under their new captain Rohit Sharma. With 11 wins in 16 matches, they finished in the 2nd spot in the league stages. After losing the first qualifier against Chennai Super Kings by 48 runs, Mumbai was able to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in the second qualifier to reach the finals. This time, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs, winning their first IPL title. Harbhajan Singh was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 24 wickets, and Rohit Sharma was the top run scorer with 538 runs.

IPL 2014 Entering the 2014 season as the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians pulled up an impressive comeback towards the end of the league stages to reach the playoffs. With 7 wins in 14 matches, the team finished in 4th spot in the league stages, just above the Rajasthan Royals. But in the Eliminator match, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets, ending their campaign. Lendl Simmons was the top run scorer for the team with 394 runs, and Lasith Malinga was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2015 Mumbai Indians continued their dominant run in the Indian Premier League, as they were able to win the 2nd title in the 2015 season. Having 8 wins in 14 matches, Mumbai finished the league stages in 2nd spot. In the first qualifier, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs to mark a spot in the finals. Facing Chennai once again in the finals, the Mumbai Indians dominated the game and won by 41 runs. Lendl Simmons was once again the top run scorer with 540 runs, and Lasith Malinga led the wicket-taking charts with 24 wickets.

IPL 2016 After a long run of consecutive seasons in the IPL playoffs, the Mumbai Indians missed reaching the same stage in the 2016 season. The team had 7 wins in 14 matches, allowing them to finish the season in 5th spot. Rohit Sharma was the top run scorer with 489 runs, and Mitchell McClenaghan was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2017 Following a minor setback, the Mumbai Indians returned to their dominance in the 2017 season. In the league stages, they were able to win 10 out of 14 matches and topped the table. Losing against Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier by 20 runs, the Mumbai Indians were able to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier by 6 wickets to reach the finals. In a close final match against Rising Pune Supergiant, the Mumbai Indians won by 1 run to get their third title. Parthiv Patel was the top run scorer for the team with 395 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2018 Even in the IPL 2018 season, the Mumbai Indians lost momentum as the team failed to reach the playoffs. In the league stages, they secured wins in just 6 games out of 14, ending the tournament in 5th place. Suryakumar Yadav was the top run scorer for the team in this season with 512 runs, and Hardik Pandya led the wicket-taking charts with 18 wickets.

IPL 2019 Once again, after a setback, the Mumbai Indians were able to mark an impressive comeback in the IPL, winning their 4th title in the 2019 season. Having secured 9 wins in 14 games, they finished the league stages in the top spot. Facing Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier, the Mumbai Indians defeated them by 6 wickets to reach the finals. Later in the finals, they also faced Chennai Super Kings, where Mumbai was able to win the last-ball thriller by 1 run, winning its fourth title. Quinton de Kock was the top run scorer for the team with 529 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2020 The IPL 2020 season saw the Mumbai Indians script history, as they became five-time IPL champions and also the only team with CSK to win consecutive IPL titles. This time, Mumbai also finished at the top in the league stages, with 9 wins in 14 matches. Defeating the Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier by 57 runs, Mumbai marked its spot in the final. They again faced the Delhi Capitals in the finals, and this time also won the game by 5 wickets to get their fifth IPL title. Quinton de Kock was again the top run scorer for the team with 503 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets.

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians saw a decline in their performance, as the team was not able to make it to the playoffs in the 2021 season. With wins in 7 out of 14 matches in the league stages, the team narrowly missed out on the same. Rohit Sharma was the top run scorer for the team this season with 381 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah led the wicket-taking charts with 21 wickets.

IPL 2022 The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League saw one of the worst performances by the Mumbai Indians. The team finished in last spot in the league stages with just 4 wins in 14 matches. Tilak Verma was the top run scorer for the team this season with 397 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians regained their performance in the IPL 2023 season, and they were once again able to make it to the playoffs. With just 8 wins in 14 matches, the team was able to reach the playoffs with ease. After winning the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs, the Mumbai Indians lost the second qualifier against the Gujarat Titans by 62 runs, missing out on the finals. Suryakumar Yadav once again finished as the top run scorer for the team with 605 runs, and Piyush Chawla was the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets.

IPL 2024 Following a captaincy change of the team, with Hardik Pandya being appointed as the new captain, the Mumbai Indians suffered a downward spiral in the 2024 season. They secured just 4 wins in 14 matches, ending the league stages in last spot. Rohit Sharma was again the top run scorer for the team with 417 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah led the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets.