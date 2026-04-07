Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Men
Name of the Team:Mumbai Indians
Owner of the Team:Reliance Industries
CEO of the Company:Mukesh Ambani
Manager of the Team:Prashant Jangam
Captain of the Team:Hardik Pandya
Coach of the Team:Mark Boucher

Players

2026 Players

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar

Afghanistan

Arjun Sachin Tendulkar

India

Ashwani Kumar

India

Atharva Vinod Ankolekar

India

Bevon Jacobs

New Zealand

Corbin Bosch

South Africa

Danish Vishnu Malewar

India

Deepak Lokandersingh Chahar

India

Hardik Himanshu Pandya

India

Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah

India

Jonathan Marc Bairstow

England

Kariyawasam Indipalage Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka

Karn Vinod Sharma

India

KL Shrijith

India

Krish Bhagat

India

Lizaad Williams

South Africa

Mayank Markande

India

Mayank Rawat

Mitchell Josef Santner

New Zealand

Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran

Afghanistan

Naman Dhir

India

Namboori Thakur Tilak Varma

India

Quinton de Kock

South Africa

Raghu Shivam Sharma

India

Raj Angad Bawa

India

Reece James William Topley

England

Richard James Gleeson

England

Robin Minz

India

Rohit Gurunath Sharma

India

Ryan Rickelton

South Africa

Satyanarayana Raju P V

India

Shardul Narendra Thakur

India

Sherfane Rutherford

Guyana

Suryakumar Ashok Yadav

India

Trent Alexander Boult

New Zealand

Vignesh Puthur

India

William George Jacks

England

Statistics

Indian Premier League 2026

Matches Played14
Won4
Drawn0
Lost10
No result0

Mumbai Indians Team Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

Mumbai Indians News

View all

Meet the Mumbai Indians, be the first to learn about the players on this cricket team, how they prepare for upcoming matches, and what lies behind their victories and defeats on and off the cricket field.

Hardik Pandya Trade Deal Back on the Table, CSK Join the Race

Hardik Pandya Trade Deal Back on the Table, CSK Join the Race

The trade deal involving Hardik Pandya is now back on the table. Seven teams have shown interest in having Hardik Pandya on their side, as RCB and SRH watch the game. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders seem to be the key contenders.

Mumbai Indians02:42 PM, 24 June, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders Explore Major Trade Move with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians05:06 PM, 30 May, 2026

Dressing Room Privacy Under Spotlight as MI Battle Team Chatter Leaks

Mumbai Indians06:21 PM, 29 May, 2026

Did Hardik Pandya Have Dressing Room Tensions with Senior Players at Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians02:09 PM, 29 May, 2026

Mumbai Indians Eye New Captain After Another Disappointing Season Under Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians showed improvement in IPL 2025 compared to the previous season, finishing with 8 wins in 14 matches. The team stayed in contention for playoff qualification but faced strong competition in the standings.

Batting performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma played an important role, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult led the bowling attack. However, a few close losses affected their final position.

Throughout the Years

Mumbai Indians has established itself as one of the most dominant teams in the Indian Premier League, with five title wins and also ending once as the runners-up. Although their performances have not been good in recent seasons, they still can't overshadow their dominance in the IPL.

By IPL 2026, the Mumbai Indians continues to be one of the strongest franchises, with a history of consistent success and a squad filled with experienced players.

Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2008

Playing its first IPL season in 2008, the Mumbai Indians narrowly missed out on the playoffs, as the team secured wins in 7 out of 14 games in the league stages. Due to this reason, they finished in the 5th spot, just missing the playoffs. Sanath Jayasuriya was the top run scorer for the team this season with 514 runs, and Ashish Nehra was the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets.

IPL 2009

Mumbai Indians' performances dropped even more in the IPL 2009 season, as they struggled to secure wins. As a result, the team won just 5 of their 14 matches in the league stages and finished in 7th place. JP Duminy was the top run scorer for the team this season with 372 runs, and Lasith Malinga was the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

IPL 2010

Mumbai finally regained its form in the 2010 season, as they were able to reach the playoffs for the first time. The team secured wins in 10 games out of 14, finishing in the top spot in the league stages. They also defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first semifinal by 35 runs to reach the finals. But, in the finals, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 22 runs, missing out on their first title. Sachin Tendulkar was the top run scorer for the team this season with 618 runs, and Harbhajan Singh was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2011

Continuing its consistent performances in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians were able to reach the playoffs of the 2011 season. They finished in third spot in the league stages, with 9 wins in 14 matches. In the Eliminator match, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets but lost in the second qualifier against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 43 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was again the top run scorer for the team with 553 runs, and Lasith Malinga led the wicket-taking charts with 28 wickets.

IPL 2012

The Mumbai Indians once again made it to the IPL playoffs in the 2012 season. This time, the team finished at the 3rd spot in the league stages with 10 wins in 16 matches. However, they faced Chennai Super Kings in the Eliminator match, where they lost by 38 runs, missing out on another opportunity to win the title. Lasith Malinga was again the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets, and Rohit Sharma led the run-scoring charts with 433 runs.

IPL 2013

The first time the Mumbai Indians finally won the IPL title was during the 2013 season, under their new captain Rohit Sharma. With 11 wins in 16 matches, they finished in the 2nd spot in the league stages. After losing the first qualifier against Chennai Super Kings by 48 runs, Mumbai was able to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in the second qualifier to reach the finals. This time, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs, winning their first IPL title. Harbhajan Singh was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 24 wickets, and Rohit Sharma was the top run scorer with 538 runs.

IPL 2014

Entering the 2014 season as the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians pulled up an impressive comeback towards the end of the league stages to reach the playoffs. With 7 wins in 14 matches, the team finished in 4th spot in the league stages, just above the Rajasthan Royals. But in the Eliminator match, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets, ending their campaign. Lendl Simmons was the top run scorer for the team with 394 runs, and Lasith Malinga was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2015

Mumbai Indians continued their dominant run in the Indian Premier League, as they were able to win the 2nd title in the 2015 season. Having 8 wins in 14 matches, Mumbai finished the league stages in 2nd spot. In the first qualifier, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs to mark a spot in the finals. Facing Chennai once again in the finals, the Mumbai Indians dominated the game and won by 41 runs. Lendl Simmons was once again the top run scorer with 540 runs, and Lasith Malinga led the wicket-taking charts with 24 wickets.

IPL 2016

After a long run of consecutive seasons in the IPL playoffs, the Mumbai Indians missed reaching the same stage in the 2016 season. The team had 7 wins in 14 matches, allowing them to finish the season in 5th spot. Rohit Sharma was the top run scorer with 489 runs, and Mitchell McClenaghan was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2017

Following a minor setback, the Mumbai Indians returned to their dominance in the 2017 season. In the league stages, they were able to win 10 out of 14 matches and topped the table. Losing against Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier by 20 runs, the Mumbai Indians were able to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier by 6 wickets to reach the finals. In a close final match against Rising Pune Supergiant, the Mumbai Indians won by 1 run to get their third title. Parthiv Patel was the top run scorer for the team with 395 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2018

Even in the IPL 2018 season, the Mumbai Indians lost momentum as the team failed to reach the playoffs. In the league stages, they secured wins in just 6 games out of 14, ending the tournament in 5th place. Suryakumar Yadav was the top run scorer for the team in this season with 512 runs, and Hardik Pandya led the wicket-taking charts with 18 wickets.

IPL 2019

Once again, after a setback, the Mumbai Indians were able to mark an impressive comeback in the IPL, winning their 4th title in the 2019 season. Having secured 9 wins in 14 games, they finished the league stages in the top spot. Facing Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier, the Mumbai Indians defeated them by 6 wickets to reach the finals. Later in the finals, they also faced Chennai Super Kings, where Mumbai was able to win the last-ball thriller by 1 run, winning its fourth title. Quinton de Kock was the top run scorer for the team with 529 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season saw the Mumbai Indians script history, as they became five-time IPL champions and also the only team with CSK to win consecutive IPL titles. This time, Mumbai also finished at the top in the league stages, with 9 wins in 14 matches. Defeating the Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier by 57 runs, Mumbai marked its spot in the final. They again faced the Delhi Capitals in the finals, and this time also won the game by 5 wickets to get their fifth IPL title. Quinton de Kock was again the top run scorer for the team with 503 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets.

IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians saw a decline in their performance, as the team was not able to make it to the playoffs in the 2021 season. With wins in 7 out of 14 matches in the league stages, the team narrowly missed out on the same. Rohit Sharma was the top run scorer for the team this season with 381 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah led the wicket-taking charts with 21 wickets.

IPL 2022

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League saw one of the worst performances by the Mumbai Indians. The team finished in last spot in the league stages with just 4 wins in 14 matches. Tilak Verma was the top run scorer for the team this season with 397 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians regained their performance in the IPL 2023 season, and they were once again able to make it to the playoffs. With just 8 wins in 14 matches, the team was able to reach the playoffs with ease. After winning the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs, the Mumbai Indians lost the second qualifier against the Gujarat Titans by 62 runs, missing out on the finals. Suryakumar Yadav once again finished as the top run scorer for the team with 605 runs, and Piyush Chawla was the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets.

IPL 2024

Following a captaincy change of the team, with Hardik Pandya being appointed as the new captain, the Mumbai Indians suffered a downward spiral in the 2024 season. They secured just 4 wins in 14 matches, ending the league stages in last spot. Rohit Sharma was again the top run scorer for the team with 417 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah led the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets.

IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians entered IPL 2025 aiming to recover after a difficult 2024 season. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, the team showed better performances and secured 8 wins in 14 matches. The team remained competitive throughout the league stage, with strong contributions from both batting and bowling units. However, inconsistency in a few key matches prevented them from securing a higher position in the table. Despite not dominating the standings, the season showed improvement and gave the team a stronger base heading into IPL 2026.

Can the Mumbai Indians Win the 6th Title in IPL 2026?

With a poor performance in the previous season, the Mumbai Indians aims to regain their momentum and clinch their 6th title in the IPL 2025 season. The IPL team MI 2025 is filled with star players such as Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, who are known as the match winners in both T20 Leagues and international games. Even if we take a look at the IPL team 2025 players list, MI has notable inclusions such as Trent Boult, Will Jacks, etc., who could help the team lift its sixth IPL title.

After IPL 2025, the Mumbai Indians moves into the 2026 season with a more stable lineup under Hardik Pandya. The squad includes experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, along with key overseas names such as Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner.

The batting unit has depth, while the bowling attack combines pace and spin options.

Mumbai’s chances of winning a 6th title in IPL 2026 depend on consistency across matches and strong performances in crucial moments. A solid start to the season can help the team push toward playoff qualification and compete for the trophy.

Another teams

South Coast Sapphires

South Coast Sapphires

Glamorgan

Glamorgan

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

Spirit

Spirit

Derbyshire

Derbyshire

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

Worcestershire

Worcestershire

Falcons

Falcons

Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals