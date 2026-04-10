Virat Kohli News View all We invite you to find out all the latest information about the cricketer Virat Kohli, how he trains, which cricket matches he has already participated in, and which ones he plans to participate in. Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Alibaug Ahead of ODI Comeback Virat Kohli will be making his ODI comeback in the England series. His return would be the first since he played an iconic knock in the finals against Gujarat Titans. Kohli was spotted having a practice session at Alibaug, as fans have been kept excited for his return. Virat Kohli Rajkumar Sharma Shares His Excitement Over Virat Kohlis Return Against England Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Spotted Training with Sanjay Bangar Ahead of England ODIs Virat Kohli Novak Djokovic Praises Virat Kohli, Opens Up on Their Friendship Virat Kohli Mohammad Kaif Explains the Real Reason Behind Virat Kohlis Test Exit

International Career From the narrow lanes of Delhi to the expansive fields of international cricket, Virat Kohli's story is one of determination, resilience, and an undefeated mentality. Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India, he is the most celebrated Indian cricketer of the modern era and former captain of the Indian national team. Kohli is widely regarded as the ‘best in the business’ in modern cricket, especially when the question comes to the white ball. Known for his aggressive batting style, consistency, and leadership, he has achieved numerous records in all formats of the game. His career includes unbelievable records in ODIs, Tests, and T20Is, making him one of the most successful players in cricket history. His contributions to Indian cricket have earned him global recognition and numerous awards. Now, let’s explore some of the key international moments that have defined his illustrious career. From match-winning knocks to memorable milestones, these moments showcase his exceptional skills, leadership, and fairytale journey, making him one of the most influential figures in the world of cricket. August 18, 2008: In the India tour of Sri Lanka, Virat debuted in the ODI format at Dambulla. Coming as an opener, he failed to resist his nerves and was trapped by Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara when he was batting at 12. Sri Lanka won the match, and young Kohli was starving to prove his potential at ‘Men in Blue.’

In the India tour of Sri Lanka, Virat debuted in the ODI format at Dambulla. Coming as an opener, he failed to resist his nerves and was trapped by Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara when he was batting at 12. Sri Lanka won the match, and young Kohli was starving to prove his potential at ‘Men in Blue.’ December 24, 2009: He has smashed 50 hundred to date in the ODI format, which makes him the finest ODI batter of modern cricket. But in the 4th ODI of Sri Lanka's tour of India at Eden Gardens, he scored his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka. He scored 107 runs in 114 balls, consisting of 11 fours and 1 six. Depending upon the great partnership between him and Gautam Gambhir, India won by 7 wickets.

He has smashed 50 hundred to date in the ODI format, which makes him the finest ODI batter of modern cricket. But in the 4th ODI of Sri Lanka's tour of India at Eden Gardens, he scored his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka. He scored 107 runs in 114 balls, consisting of 11 fours and 1 six. Depending upon the great partnership between him and Gautam Gambhir, India won by 7 wickets. June 12, 2010: In the India tour of Zimbabwe, he debuted in the 1st T20I at Harare. While chasing the small target of 111, the Indian batting top order collapsed at first, but then he came out to bat and assured the victory with his unbeaten 26 runs knock, consisting of 3 fours and 1 six. Although it was a tiny knock, his undefeated mentality impressed the fans and the management.

In the India tour of Zimbabwe, he debuted in the 1st T20I at Harare. While chasing the small target of 111, the Indian batting top order collapsed at first, but then he came out to bat and assured the victory with his unbeaten 26 runs knock, consisting of 3 fours and 1 six. Although it was a tiny knock, his undefeated mentality impressed the fans and the management. June 20 - 23, 2011:In the 1st test of India's tour of the West Indies at Kingston, Kohli debuted in the Indian test jersey. In his debut test, he failed to poetry his capabilities and fell short of expectations in both the innings. He managed to score only 4 and 15 respectively.

Indian Premier League In the history of IPL, undoubtedly, Kohli has one of the most decorated careers. He has been a cornerstone for Royal Challengers Bangalore since his debut in 2008. Over the years, he has accumulated 8,004 runs in 252 IPL matches with a strike rate of 131.97, making him one of the highest run-scorers in the tournament's history. Known for his aggressive batting and consistency, he has played numerous match-winning innings, including a record-breaking 973 runs in the 2016 season, which remains the highest-ever run tally in a single IPL season. His leadership and exceptional batting skills have made him a central figure in the league. Let us go through his decade-long IPL career, from his debut to recent years. Year Information about participation in the tournament 2008 IPL In the inaugural season of the IPL, the rising Indian star Virat was picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in exchange for ₹12,00,000. In this season, he could not impress the franchise as he scored only 165 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 105.09. 2009 IPL RCB showed trust in the young blood and retained Kohli from the auction table. In this season, he scored 246 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 112.32. 2010 IPL Kohli was retained by RCB in 2010 as well and was becoming their regular face due to the potential he possessed. In this season, he scored 307 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 144.81. 2011 IPL RCB retained young Kohli with a whopping price of ₹8,28,00,000 as they projected him as their future leader of the team, seeing his growing popularity and leadership capabilities. In this season, his bat spoke hard and amassed 557 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 121.08. In the finals against CSK, Kohli was dismissed by Suresh Raina early, and it caused a batting collapse, which eventually cost them the trophy. 2012 IPL In this season, he started to get big scores, especially while chasing the targets. He scored a total of 364 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 111.65. 2013 IPL RCB management announced his name as the captain this year, which was nothing but the beginning of his era. In this season, he scored 634 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 138.73. In the 58th league match, Kohli got run out on 99 and missed his maiden IPL century by just 1 run. 2014 IPL In the 2014 auction, RCB retained Kohli with a jaw-dropping price of ₹12,50,00,000. In this season, he scored 359 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 122.10. 2015 IPL Kohli’s hunger for runs made him the finest player in the world. His sword was expanding day by day and was breaking multiple IPL records in those days. In this season, he scored 505 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 130.82. 2016 IPL Finally, the historic IPL season came when Kohli set his standards at such a level that records started to look unreal. In this season, he scored 973 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 152.03, which is still now the highest individual season total in the history of IPL. Not only that, Kohli posted a record-breaking stat of 4 centuries back-to-back in this single season. He guided the team to the finals and scored a brilliant half-century, but again, theory faced a heartbreak, and SRH won the title this year. 2017 IPL After his career-best season, he gave a very average performance with his bat in 2017 and managed to score 308 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 122.22. 2018 IPL RCB retained him with an amount of ₹17,00,00,000 in 2018. He batted according to his nature and smashed another fantastic season with 530 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 139.10. 2019 IPL This season, he failed to match his standards and fell short of good stats. However, it was a good number as he scored 464 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 141.46. 2020 IPL Due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, IPL was shifted to Dubai for the health reasons of the players, and in this overseas situation, Kohli managed to score 466 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 121.35. 2021 IPL After a long cricket break, it was a hard test for him to get back to his rhythm. Despite all the hardships, he scored 405 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 119.46. 2022 IPL Kohli suddenly stepped down from the captaincy of the team and handed it to his teammate Faf du Plessis. He pointed towards his workload management as the cause of this surprising decision. The franchise retained him with a price of ₹15,00,00,000. In this season, he scored 341 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 115.99. 2023 IPL Despite the trophy drought of RCB, Kohli’s bat continued to rule the tournament. In this season, he scored 639 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 139.82. 2024 IPL In 2024, Kohli returned to his old form, smashing another record-breaking season. This was his second highest individual total run In this season, he scored 741 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 154.70. 2025 IPL In the 2025 auction, RCB has paid Kohli ₹21,00,00,000 to retain from the auction table. Following his successful previous season and current form, fans are expecting another record-breaking year from ‘King Kohli.’ 2026 IPL Following the historic title win, Kohli has been retained by RCB for ₹21 crore for the 2026 season. Although he stepped aside from captaincy duties to let Rajat Patidar lead, he remains the team's batting mainstay and spiritual leader.

Domestic Career Kohli’s domestic career has been a roller-coaster ride with a lot of ups and downs, but he has always stood strong against all the odds. He made his List A debut on February 18, 2006, playing for Delhi against the Services team at Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. His debut match was not a mentionable one, but during the 2008 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kohli smashed his best batting score of 172 runs against Jharkhand, and this caught the eyes of the national selectors at that time. He has played 331 matches, scoring a humongous total of 15,405 runs with a strike rate of 93.56 in his List A career. In First-Class cricket, Kohli debuted at the age of 18 in a match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu from 23-26 November 2006, but he could score only 10 runs off 25 balls with a strike rate of 40.00 in the 1st innings of that match. A major highlight of his domestic career is when he played a match against Karnataka on the day after his father’s death and amassed 90 runs in that match, showcasing his mental strength and determination towards the sport. He has accumulated 11,485 runs, featuring in 156 matches with a strike rate of 55.95 in his First-Class cricket career.

Records and Achievements Believed to be the greatest cricketer of all time in today's world, Virat Kohli has upscaled his worth with all the achievements and milestones that he has conquered, beating the bars set by some great legends. He has won numerous awards and has set new records with his phenomenal batting abilities. Let’s climb up his huge awards and records lists:- Awards: Kohli has won some of the most honourable national and International awards, which is not a cup of tea for everyone. Some of his awards and accolades are mentioned below: For his excellent performances, he was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2013.

India’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna Award, was presented to him in 2018.

He received the Padma Shri Award in 2017.

He was conferred the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy twice for being the ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

He was the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade from 2011-2020.

He was named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

He was awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2019. Records: When it comes to weaving enchantment with a bat in hand, people recall Virat Kohli, as he is one of the most calculatingly aggressive batsmen on the field, which is the reason for his never-ending record list that enthusiasts should go through. He has scored the most double-hundreds in Test matches by an Indian player (7).

He holds the record with the most Centuries (80 centuries) among the active players.

He is the only Indian cricketer who held the number-one rank in ICC batsmen rankings in all three formats.

He is the first batsman to achieve 20,000 runs in a decade.

He has smashed the most ODI centuries (50).

He has scored the most fifties in T20Is (39).

He scored the most runs in a series in ODI (765).