Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

batsman

Full name:Virat Kohli
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):November 5, 1988 (36)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Delhi, India
Jersey Number:18
Social Media:X.com, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi

Durham

India

Mi New York

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches111281115143315374
Innings114813255545
Overs29.1106.525.2107.1117.376.4
Balls------
Maidens2101410
Runs84665204338726667
Wickets044348
Avg0166.2551112.66181.583.37
SR0160.2538214.33176.2557.5
Eco2.886.228.053.156.178.7
BB011212
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches111281115143315374
Innings187269107235302357
Not outs114131184468
Runs8676130834008109251452511965
Balls Faced1570813950290519611154868972
Avg49.2957.3852.7350.3456.2941.4
SR55.2393.78137.9655.793.79133.35
Fours9661226356127913901069
Fifties296637377491
Sixies2414211739166371
Highest254183122254183122
Hundreds2947136518

Virat Kohli Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

T20 Blast

ResultDurham vs Yorkshire

Durham vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

DUR

DUR

93

YOR

YOR

151

ResultNottinghamshire vs Durham

Nottinghamshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

157

DUR

DUR

156

ResultDurham vs Northamptonshire

Durham vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

138

NOR

NOR

145

ResultDurham vs Lancashire

Durham vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

128

LAN

LAN

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

ResultYorkshire vs Durham

Yorkshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

208

DUR

DUR

205

UpcomingDurham vs Nottinghamshire

Durham vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

NOT

NOT

Major League Cricket

ResultWashington Freedom vs Mi New York

Washington Freedom vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

245

NEW

NEW

215

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultMi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Mi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

144

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 53/1

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

165

NEW

NEW

168

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingMi New York vs Washington Freedom

Mi New York vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

WAS

WAS

Virat Kohli News

View all

We invite you to find out all the latest information about the cricketer Virat Kohli, how he trains, which cricket matches he has already participated in, and which ones he plans to participate in.

Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Alibaug Ahead of ODI Comeback

Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Alibaug Ahead of ODI Comeback

Virat Kohli will be making his ODI comeback in the England series. His return would be the first since he played an iconic knock in the finals against Gujarat Titans. Kohli was spotted having a practice session at Alibaug, as fans have been kept excited for his return.

Virat Kohli06:49 PM, 02 July, 2026

Rajkumar Sharma Shares His Excitement Over Virat Kohlis Return Against England

Virat Kohli05:48 PM, 02 July, 2026

Virat Kohli Spotted Training with Sanjay Bangar Ahead of England ODIs

Virat Kohli03:03 PM, 28 June, 2026

Novak Djokovic Praises Virat Kohli, Opens Up on Their Friendship

Virat Kohli02:50 PM, 27 June, 2026

Mohammad Kaif Explains the Real Reason Behind Virat Kohlis Test Exit

International Career

From the narrow lanes of Delhi to the expansive fields of international cricket, Virat Kohli's story is one of determination, resilience, and an undefeated mentality. Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India, he is the most celebrated Indian cricketer of the modern era and former captain of the Indian national team. Kohli is widely regarded as the ‘best in the business’ in modern cricket, especially when the question comes to the white ball. Known for his aggressive batting style, consistency, and leadership, he has achieved numerous records in all formats of the game. His career includes unbelievable records in ODIs, Tests, and T20Is, making him one of the most successful players in cricket history. His contributions to Indian cricket have earned him global recognition and numerous awards.

Now, let’s explore some of the key international moments that have defined his illustrious career. From match-winning knocks to memorable milestones, these moments showcase his exceptional skills, leadership, and fairytale journey, making him one of the most influential figures in the world of cricket.

  • August 18, 2008:In the India tour of Sri Lanka, Virat debuted in the ODI format at Dambulla. Coming as an opener, he failed to resist his nerves and was trapped by Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara when he was batting at 12. Sri Lanka won the match, and young Kohli was starving to prove his potential at ‘Men in Blue.’
  • December 24, 2009:He has smashed 50 hundred to date in the ODI format, which makes him the finest ODI batter of modern cricket. But in the 4th ODI of Sri Lanka's tour of India at Eden Gardens, he scored his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka. He scored 107 runs in 114 balls, consisting of 11 fours and 1 six. Depending upon the great partnership between him and Gautam Gambhir, India won by 7 wickets.
  • June 12, 2010:In the India tour of Zimbabwe, he debuted in the 1st T20I at Harare. While chasing the small target of 111, the Indian batting top order collapsed at first, but then he came out to bat and assured the victory with his unbeaten 26 runs knock, consisting of 3 fours and 1 six. Although it was a tiny knock, his undefeated mentality impressed the fans and the management.
  • June 20 - 23, 2011:In the 1st test of India's tour of the West Indies at Kingston, Kohli debuted in the Indian test jersey. In his debut test, he failed to poetry his capabilities and fell short of expectations in both the innings. He managed to score only 4 and 15 respectively.

Indian Premier League

In the history of IPL, undoubtedly, Kohli has one of the most decorated careers. He has been a cornerstone for Royal Challengers Bangalore since his debut in 2008. Over the years, he has accumulated 8,004 runs in 252 IPL matches with a strike rate of 131.97, making him one of the highest run-scorers in the tournament's history. Known for his aggressive batting and consistency, he has played numerous match-winning innings, including a record-breaking 973 runs in the 2016 season, which remains the highest-ever run tally in a single IPL season. His leadership and exceptional batting skills have made him a central figure in the league. Let us go through his decade-long IPL career, from his debut to recent years.

Year

Information about participation in the tournament

2008 IPL

In the inaugural season of the IPL, the rising Indian star Virat was picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in exchange for ₹12,00,000. In this season, he could not impress the franchise as he scored only 165 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 105.09.

2009 IPL

RCB showed trust in the young blood and retained Kohli from the auction table. In this season, he scored 246 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 112.32.

2010 IPL

Kohli was retained by RCB in 2010 as well and was becoming their regular face due to the potential he possessed. In this season, he scored 307 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 144.81.

2011 IPL

RCB retained young Kohli with a whopping price of ₹8,28,00,000 as they projected him as their future leader of the team, seeing his growing popularity and leadership capabilities. In this season, his bat spoke hard and amassed 557 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 121.08. In the finals against CSK, Kohli was dismissed by Suresh Raina early, and it caused a batting collapse, which eventually cost them the trophy.

2012 IPL

In this season, he started to get big scores, especially while chasing the targets. He scored a total of 364 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 111.65.

2013 IPL

RCB management announced his name as the captain this year, which was nothing but the beginning of his era. In this season, he scored 634 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 138.73. In the 58th league match, Kohli got run out on 99 and missed his maiden IPL century by just 1 run.

2014 IPL

In the 2014 auction, RCB retained Kohli with a jaw-dropping price of ₹12,50,00,000. In this season, he scored 359 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 122.10.

2015 IPL

Kohli’s hunger for runs made him the finest player in the world. His sword was expanding day by day and was breaking multiple IPL records in those days. In this season, he scored 505 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 130.82.

2016 IPL

Finally, the historic IPL season came when Kohli set his standards at such a level that records started to look unreal. In this season, he scored 973 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 152.03, which is still now the highest individual season total in the history of IPL. Not only that, Kohli posted a record-breaking stat of 4 centuries back-to-back in this single season. He guided the team to the finals and scored a brilliant half-century, but again, theory faced a heartbreak, and SRH won the title this year.

2017 IPL

After his career-best season, he gave a very average performance with his bat in 2017 and managed to score 308 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 122.22.

2018 IPL

RCB retained him with an amount of ₹17,00,00,000 in 2018. He batted according to his nature and smashed another fantastic season with 530 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 139.10.

2019 IPL

This season, he failed to match his standards and fell short of good stats. However, it was a good number as he scored 464 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 141.46.

2020 IPL

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, IPL was shifted to Dubai for the health reasons of the players, and in this overseas situation, Kohli managed to score 466 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 121.35.

2021 IPL

After a long cricket break, it was a hard test for him to get back to his rhythm. Despite all the hardships, he scored 405 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 119.46.

2022 IPL

Kohli suddenly stepped down from the captaincy of the team and handed it to his teammate Faf du Plessis. He pointed towards his workload management as the cause of this surprising decision. The franchise retained him with a price of ₹15,00,00,000. In this season, he scored 341 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 115.99.

2023 IPL

Despite the trophy drought of RCB, Kohli’s bat continued to rule the tournament. In this season, he scored 639 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 139.82.

2024 IPL

In 2024, Kohli returned to his old form, smashing another record-breaking season. This was his second highest individual total run In this season, he scored 741 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 154.70.

2025 IPL

In the 2025 auction, RCB has paid Kohli ₹21,00,00,000 to retain from the auction table. Following his successful previous season and current form, fans are expecting another record-breaking year from ‘King Kohli.’

2026 IPL

Following the historic title win, Kohli has been retained by RCB for ₹21 crore for the 2026 season. Although he stepped aside from captaincy duties to let Rajat Patidar lead, he remains the team's batting mainstay and spiritual leader.

Domestic Career

Kohli’s domestic career has been a roller-coaster ride with a lot of ups and downs, but he has always stood strong against all the odds. He made his List A debut on February 18, 2006, playing for Delhi against the Services team at Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. His debut match was not a mentionable one, but during the 2008 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kohli smashed his best batting score of 172 runs against Jharkhand, and this caught the eyes of the national selectors at that time. He has played 331 matches, scoring a humongous total of 15,405 runs with a strike rate of 93.56 in his List A career.

In First-Class cricket, Kohli debuted at the age of 18 in a match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu from 23-26 November 2006, but he could score only 10 runs off 25 balls with a strike rate of 40.00 in the 1st innings of that match. A major highlight of his domestic career is when he played a match against Karnataka on the day after his father’s death and amassed 90 runs in that match, showcasing his mental strength and determination towards the sport. He has accumulated 11,485 runs, featuring in 156 matches with a strike rate of 55.95 in his First-Class cricket career.

Records and Achievements

Believed to be the greatest cricketer of all time in today's world, Virat Kohli has upscaled his worth with all the achievements and milestones that he has conquered, beating the bars set by some great legends. He has won numerous awards and has set new records with his phenomenal batting abilities. Let’s climb up his huge awards and records lists:-

Awards:

Kohli has won some of the most honourable national and International awards, which is not a cup of tea for everyone. Some of his awards and accolades are mentioned below:

  • For his excellent performances, he was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2013.
  • India’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna Award, was presented to him in 2018.
  • He received the Padma Shri Award in 2017.
  • He was conferred the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy twice for being the ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2017 and 2018.
  • He was the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade from 2011-2020.
  • He was named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
  • He was awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2019.

Records:

When it comes to weaving enchantment with a bat in hand, people recall Virat Kohli, as he is one of the most calculatingly aggressive batsmen on the field, which is the reason for his never-ending record list that enthusiasts should go through.

  • He has scored the most double-hundreds in Test matches by an Indian player (7).
  • He holds the record with the most Centuries (80 centuries) among the active players.
  • He is the only Indian cricketer who held the number-one rank in ICC batsmen rankings in all three formats.
  • He is the first batsman to achieve 20,000 runs in a decade.
  • He has smashed the most ODI centuries (50).
  • He has scored the most fifties in T20Is (39).
  • He scored the most runs in a series in ODI (765).

Personal Life

‘The GOAT,’ Virat Kohli, was born into a Punjabi family on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India, renowned for his lion-like attitude on the field and his unmatchable expertise in cricket, he is the finest batsman across the world as his achievements and milestones scream. He, in his early life, went to Vishal Bharti School till 8th standard and then transferred to Saviour Convent School in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, where he completed his schooling years. His father was his greatest admirer, and he managed to admit him to the West Delhi Cricket Academy (WDCA) on 30 May 1998 under coach Rajkumar Sharma, who played an essential role in carving his early career.

Family Life

Virat comes from a Punjabi family but was born and brought up in Delhi, which, obviously, has an essential role in his character development. Prem Nath Kohli, his late loved father, was a criminal lawyer, and he tragically passed away due to a cerebral attack on December 28, 2006. His mother, Saroj Kohli, is a housewife, and she was his whole support system in his hard times, being the closest to him. Kohli was partnered and cared for by his elder brother, Vikas Kohli, and elder sister, Bhawna Kohli.

The couple ‘Virushka’ was in the headlines in 2013 when Kohli was spotted with Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress, at events and occasions. The star couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy. They had their first child on 11 January 2021, a daughter whose name is Vamika, and they had their second child, a son, on 15 February 2024, and he was named Akaay.

Financial Standing

Virat Kohli is a brand of his own; he is one of the highest cricketers in the world and amongst the top 5 richest cricketers in the world, and he has the highest brand value in India. His scope of income is nearly infinite, he earns almost INR 7 crore from his central contract with BCCI, earns match fees from all the matches, and has already earned over INR 200 crore from his IPL salaries, endorsements, investments, business ventures, etc.

His net worth is beyond imagination, with a whopping amount of USD 127 million or INR 1,050 crores, which includes his earnings from his restaurant chains, sports investments, fashion stores, and more. Various brands are behind him for his face and brand value all over the world; he is in association with some leading brands like Audi, Tissot, Puma, Myntra, MRF, Manyavar, Noise, Blue Tribe, HSBC, Amaze India, and many more.

Cars and Houses

Not much is to be exaggerated about Kohli’s love for cars, his top-end luxurious and sports car collection consists of some of these beasts: the Lamborghini Huracan V10 (which costs INR 3.22 crore), Bentley Continental GT (worth INR 4.04 crore), the Bentley Flying Spur (worth INR 3.8 crore), a Porsche 911 (costs around 3.5 crore), an Audi R8 V10 plus (worth 2.72 crore), an Audi R8 LMX (worth almost INR 3 crore) and a Range Rover Vogue (worth INR 2.11 crore).

Virat owns several houses with his wife, Anushka Sharma, in different cities in India, the most expensive Bungalow in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, is worth INR 80 crores with all the amenities that he enjoys and likes. He also owns a 7000 sq.ft. Apartment in Omkar 1973 Towers in Worli, Mumbai, that is worth around INR 34 crores. His holiday farmhouse in Alibaug, Maharashtra, is a 10000 square feet luxurious villa that was designed by SAOTA Company and is worth INR 32 crores (the land cost INR 19 crore in 2022, and the villa is worth INR 13 crores).

Scandals

Being one of the most decorated players in the world, Kohli has never been indulged in any sort of scandal but was part of some major controversies that went viral everywhere. Here are some incidents that led to controversies:

  • Shoulder charge incident:In December 2024, during the Boxing Day Test match against Australia, Sam Konstas was aggressively shoulder charged by Kohli, which was criticized by many as Konstas was just a 19-year-old boy, and following this controversy, he was fined 20% of his match fees and was imposed a demerit point for this act.
  • Abusing a journalist:In 2015, during a practice session, he verbally abused a journalist, which was not entertained by any, and he faced immense backlash for his behaviour, but eventually, he apologized for his mistake later.

Fan Following

Virat Kohli is an obsession for every cricket enthusiast alive on this planet; he is a personality who has the most die-hard cult fans across India who would go through anything just to have a glimpse of him. He has earned this love from his style of living and, not surprisingly, his cricket. ‘King Kohli’ is the most followed Asian on Instagram with 269 million followers, he has a fan base of over 50 million on Facebook and is tracked by 66 million people around the world on X (Twitter).

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