Battle of the All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan vs Ben Stokes vs Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounders hold a unique and crucial role in cricket, capable of changing the game's momentum at any moment. Ben Stokes from England, Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh, and Ravindra Jadeja from India exemplify this versatility, having firmly established themselves as key players for their respective teams across all formats. Each has consistently delivered match-winning performances, making them indispensable in their national lineups. In this analysis, we will dive into the careers of these three exceptional all-rounders, comparing their achievements, impact, and consistency to determine who stands out as the best among them.

Who's the Better Batsman: Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, or Ravindra Jadeja?

Considering the batting, All-Rounders are often termed as reliable and efficient in the middle order who have the knack of taking the game on. Below, we have a detailed analysis of the batting statistics of all the three all-rounders in the Test, ODI and the T20 Format.

Ben Stokes

The boy from New Zealand who shifted to England to pursue his dream of cricket, Ben Stokes is rated as a player who knows how to handle pressure situations. The current Test captain of the England side made his debut for the team in 2011 and since then, he has been the main man for the England team in Knockout matches with the bat. His statistics as a batsman in all the three formats have been mentioned below:

Ravindra Jadeja

India has long faced a scarcity of quality all-rounders, but the emergence of Ravindra Jadeja has filled that void, making him an essential part of the team across all three formats. With 72 Test matches, 197 ODIs, and 74 T20s under his belt, Jadeja has consistently shown his prowess with the bat. His crucial knock in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final exemplified just how valuable he is to the Indian team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Termed as the “Greatest All-Rounder” of the current Generation, Shakib Al Hasan has been a player who has ruled the rankings for almost a decade with his performances. As evident from the 2019 ODI World Cup where he scored 606 runs from just 8 innings, his batting proved to be the difference for the Bangladesh team. Besides this, the experience of playing 69 test matches, 247 ODIs and 129 T20s has helped him to seal his position as a top player.

Best Bowler Among All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, or Ravindra Jadeja?

Delivering in tough situations and securing crucial breakthroughs are key responsibilities for all-rounders, and these three players have excelled in this role. Let’s take a closer look at their bowling performances across all three formats.

Ben Stokes

As a bowler, Ben Stokes has always bowled crucial overs for the England team in all formats of the game. Be it the 2016 T20 World Cup final over or bowling middle overs for the team in the 2019 ODI World Cup Finals, Ben Stokes has always stood up for the team. The same goes in the Test format where he has rolled his arm to pick the wickets of players like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma and many more in the crucial situations.

Ravindra Jadeja

India has got a dominant record in the test format at home and the main reason behind this is Ravindra Jadeja who has been brilliant with his bowling. Besides this, his ODI and T20 record in terms of bowling makes him one of the finest all-rounders for the Indian team. In the 72 test matches played, he has picked up 294 wickets while having an average of 24.13 with the ball.

Shakib Al Hasan

With the ball, the left-hander has been Bangladesh’s most successful player and has been quite evident in the way he performs for the team. Within just 69 test matches, he has picked up 242 wickets while in the ODI Format, he has picked up 317 wickets from just 247 matches played and averages 29.52 with the ball for the Bangladesh team.

ICC Best Rankings as All-Rounders

At the end of each International match, the International Cricket Council provides a ranking system where the players are rated based on their performances and hence are assigned a ranking. Let’s take a quick update on the highest ranking as All-Rounders that these players have got.

Ben Stokes

Ranked as the number 1 all-rounder in the Test Format with 497 ratings in 2020, Ben Stokes is one of the best players in the Test Format. In the ODI Format, he has also been ranked number 1 while in the T20 Format, he never came into the top 100 rankings of the All-Rounders.

Ravindra Jadeja

In his career, Ravindra Jadeja has been ranked as the number 1 test all-rounder because of the way he dismisses the batsmen with his spin and has the highest rating of 469 points. In the ODI Format, his highest rating is of 2nd position while his best rating in the T20 Format is 96.

Shakib Al Hasan

Dominating the Rankings with his brilliance, Shakib Al Hasan has been the player who has been ranked as the number 1 player in all formats as an All-Rounder. Be it Test, ODI or the T20 Format, Shakib Al Hasan has been the player who has touched the pinnacle at least once in his career.

Achievements and Records of the Top3 All-Rounders

Each of these three all-rounders has a career rich with achievements and record-breaking performances. Now, let's delve into the detailed accomplishments of Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shakib Al Hasan.

Ben Stokes

Known as the "Man of Clutch Moments," Ben Stokes has consistently risen to the occasion during England's most challenging cricketing moments. His unforgettable heroics in the 2019 ODI World Cup final, coupled with a match-winning half-century in the 2022 T20 World Cup, have secured vital victories for England. Additionally, his remarkable 135-run innings against Australia in the Ashes at Headingley further exemplifies his ability to perform under intense pressure. Some of his records and major achievements are listed below:

Ravindra Jadeja

India’s problem solver in the middle order, Ravindra Jadeja has been a full package for the team with his batting and bowling skills. He played a key role in the 201 Champions Trophy Finals, scoring 33 runs from 25 balls and then picking up 2 wickets for the team. Apart from that, his bowling heroics in the home ground and 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final knock allows him to register his name as one of India's best all-rounders in every format of the game. His achievements in the game of cricket are listed below:

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh’s biggest asset in terms of cricket and the all-rounder who has always shown up in the crunch moments of the game, Shakib Al Hasan was at the peak of his powers in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Besides this, his heroics in the early start of his career after becoming the captain in 2009 allowed him to earn multiple records and achievements which are listed below:

Final Thoughts

Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shakib Al Hasan have each built remarkable careers, showcasing their unique skills and making a significant impact on the game.

Stokes is known for delivering in the most critical moments, such as his unforgettable performances in the World Cup and Ashes.

Jadeja’s consistency with both bat and ball has made him a key player for India, contributing in all formats.

Shakib, with his incredible record across all formats, has been a cornerstone of Bangladesh cricket and one of the best all-rounders in the game.

Though they each shine in different areas, all three have proven how crucial all-rounders are in cricket.