Mitchell Starc vs Shaheen Afridi vs Jasprit Bumrah: Who is the Best Pacer of Our Generation?

With larger bats, shorter boundaries, batting-friendly pitches, and the use of two balls, bowling in cricket has become more challenging than ever. Bowlers are often reduced to mere boundary fodder. However, when it comes to raw skill, whether it’s swing, lethal yorkers, or precision, only three names stand tall in the minds of cricket fans: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, and Shaheen Afridi. These pacers have dominated the bowling charts in recent years. In this article, we’ll break down who truly deserves the title of the best fast bowler of this generation.

Who Reigns Supreme in the Test Arena: Starc, Afridi, or Bumrah?

Test cricket, the most challenging format of the game, demands exceptional strength, skill, endurance, and patience. It’s in this arena that Starc, Afridi, and Bumrah have truly excelled. Let’s dive into their statistics and analyze their performances to see how they measure up.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc made an astonishing debut in the test format on 1st December 2011 against New Zealand and since then, he has played 89 test matches and taken up 358 wickets for the team. Bowling with a speed of more than 1405 kmph consistently, Mitchell Starc is considered one of the most impactful bowlers for the Australian team.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's distinctive bowling action, coupled with his ability to anticipate the batsman's intentions, has been a key factor in India's dominance in overseas conditions. In just 36 Test matches, Bumrah has taken 159 wickets at an impressive average of 20.7.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi, known for his lethal inswingers and pinpoint yorkers, has become Pakistan's reliable bowler in Test cricket. His precision with the new ball is remarkable, and in just 30 Test matches, he has claimed 115 wickets at an average of 27.09.

Comparing the Best ODI Bowlers: Starc, Afridi, or Bumrah?

Coming to the 50-over format, bilateral series have seen these three bowlers giving their best performances and allowing their teams to come out at the top. Let’s have a look at their records in the ODI Format.

Mitchell Starc

The ODI Format saw the first instance of Mitchell Starc in October 2010 against India and since then, there has been no looking back in his ODI career. In just 121 matches played, Mitchell Starc has managed to pick up 236 wickets while having an average of just 22.96 with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah

Coming to the ODI Format in 2016 against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah is a valuable asset for the Indian team in the format and has already established his name as one of the Greats after 149 wickets from just 89 matches played. His economy rate of 4.59 shows how good he has been for the team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan's bowling attack got one of their finest bowlers on 21st September 2018 when Shaheen Afridi made his debut for the team. Within just 53 matches, he managed to pick up 104 wickets while maintaining an average of 23.94 for the team.

Who is the Best T20 Bowler: Starc, Afridi, or Bumrah?

With the T20 Format combined with providing an advantage to the batsmen, bowlers have to be at their best to compete here. With these 3 bowlers proving to be the best of this generation, let’s look at their statistics first.

Mitchell Starc

In the T20 Format, Mitchell Starc has been one of the best bowlers because of the extra pace he brings. After debuting in the T20 Format in 2012, he has played 65 matches and has picked 79 wickets while having an economy rate of 7.74 for the Australian team.

Jasprit Bumrah

Termed as one of the most skilful bowlers of the T20 Format, Jasprit Bumrah has made his mark in this format since 2016. With 70 matches in his career, he has picked up 89 wickets and has got an economy rate of 6.27 which shows how good he is.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi made a name for himself in T20 cricket with his memorable spell against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. His first over in any T20 match is always a spectacle that fans eagerly anticipate. With 96 wickets in just 70 matches and an impressive average of 20.39, his talent is undeniable.

Performance in ICC Tournaments: Starc, Bumrah and Afridi

ICC tournaments have always been the ultimate benchmark for a player's success, and these three players have consistently delivered outstanding performances on this stage. We will be focusing on their achievements in the ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups, and World Test Championship matches.

Mitchell Starc

Australia is one of the best teams when it comes to the ICC Tournaments and Mitchell Starc has been the reason why they have dominated in recent times. He had a streak of 23 matches in the Cricket World Cups of picking a wicket in every match played. His combined record in the ICC Tournaments is as follows:

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has consistently showcased his best in ICC tournaments, and his performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup solidified his status as a top bowler for India. His brilliance in these events has now earned him an ICC event trophy.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan’s standout bowler may be relatively new to ICC tournaments, but he was a key factor in Pakistan reaching the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and the finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. His ICC tournament records are as follows:

Major Achievements and Records of the Top 3 Bowlers

With the careers of all the three bowlers being more than 5 years old, they have registered their names in multiple records and will be looking to break some more. Let’s have a quick look at these records.

Mitchell Starc

Being the winner of the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups, 2021 T20 World Cup and 2023 World Test Championship, Mitchell Starc has been an ace bowler for the Australian team and has shattered a number of records.

Jasprit Bumrah

Man of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah is an integral part of India's bowling lineup. Some of his key records have been mentioned below in the list given in the article.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Despite being relatively new to cricket, Shaheen Afridi has fiercely competed with some of the best in the game. Let's take a look at the records he's already made his mark on in International Cricket.

Final Thoughts

Each of these three bowlers began their careers in different years, yet all have risen to dominate the bowling charts today.

Mitchell Starc has been a crucial asset for Australia, playing a pivotal role in securing four ICC trophies for his team.

Jasprit Bumrah has also made his mark, earning the Man of the Tournament award and leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.