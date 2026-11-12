IPL Expansion Rumours Put to Rest as BCCI Secretary Makes Big Statement
The Indian Premier League was reported to be expanded to 12 teams. Pune and Vadodara were claimed to be the new teams which would have been brought to the tournament. But the BCCI secretary has ruled out the rumours surrounding the immediate expansion.
Over the last few days, cricket fans were excited as reports suggested that the IPL will be expanded from 10 to 12 teams. Pune and Vadodara were emerging as the contenders of the new teams which were expected to be a part of the tournament from the 2028 season.
However, the rumours surrounding the same have now been put to rest by the BCCI Secretary, Devajit Saikia. When the media asked him about plans to expand the IPL from 10 to 12 teams, he ruled out an immediate expansion of the tournament.
This also means for the next few seasons, the tournament won't be expanded to 12 teams. With 10 teams being a part of the same, Devajit Saikia also didn't say that the tournament won't be expanded to 12 teams anytime soon. However, the plans of expansion might take place in the next few years.
Our Take
Cricket fans have been waiting for the IPL to be expanded from 10 to 12 teams. Over the last few months, various reports suggested that it would be expanded but none of them turned out to be true. Surely the IPL management and BCCI would be discussing the same in the long-term, as the plans for an expansion will remain in place. But the timeline when it would be expanded still remains in question.