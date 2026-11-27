Sure Bet of the Day, November 29! Australia vs England: A Solid Bet of 1.78

Parimatch Best Odds England 1.78 Place a bet

Why is England Still Well Backed?

England will enter this contest with confidence after winning four of their last five matches. Harry Brook has been their standout batter, scoring 474 runs in 10 matches at an outstanding average of 94.80 and a strike rate of 213.51. Phil Salt has also provided attacking contributions, collecting 193 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 151.96. Their bowling attack features Sam Curran, who has taken 10 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 8.06, while Adil Rashid has claimed 10 wickets in 10 matches.

Australia have shown good recent form, winning four of their last five matches, and will be eager to build momentum on home soil. Mitchell Marsh has scored 264 runs in eight matches at an average of 37.71 and an impressive strike rate of 160. Nikhil Chaudhary has also contributed 137 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 148.91. With the ball, Adam Zampa has claimed 15 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.28.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the fourth T20I takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the pitch is expected to offer a good contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score in T20Is is around 170, while teams batting first have won 10 of the 17 decided matches. Batters can enjoy the conditions once settled, but spinners and pacers may find opportunities to take wickets. England have the edge here.