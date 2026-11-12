Twitter Reacts as India U-19 Set Up a Place in the Asia Cup Final
India Under-19 have defeated Afghanistan Under-19 by 8 wickets to reach the finals of Asia Cup. Lakshya Raichandani smashed 93 runs in a 228-run chase, allowing India to win the game by 8 wickets. The team will now be facing Pakistan Under-19 once again in the finals.
The stage is set for the finals of the Under-19 Asia Cup, as it will be India going against Pakistan once again. The Indian team went against Afghanistan Under-19 in the semi-final clash, which turned out to be a one-sided encounter.
Batting first in this game, Afghanistan Under-19 only managed to post 227 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Ishan Sood was able to take 3 wickets as Aryan Savsani took 2. Following this, India Under-19 started a rampage when Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag stepped out for the chase.
The duo had an opening stand of 117 runs, as Aaryavir Sehwag got out after scoring 51. Lakshya Raichandani smashed 93, as VK Vineeth scored 57 runs, which helped the Indian team to win the game by 8 wickets.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Sehwag Show
70*(52) 22(40) 160(168) 51(57) in Semi final. ITS AARYAVIR SEHWAG SHOW IN U19 MEN'S ASIA CUP 🥶🔥 https://t.co/lC5b8lUTXr— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 12, 2026
The Under-19 Asia Cup will be remembered for the heroics of Aaryavir Sehwag. He has been able to show consistent performances for the team.
Sony Takes the Show
Senior Asia Cup final: IND vs PAK Asian Games final: IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup final: IND vs PAK Sony Sports network is getting all the massive finals with India vs Pakistan in last few years 😁🔥 https://t.co/5UvBX8UBfg— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 12, 2026
Over the last one year, the Sony Sports Network has been able to host three finals between India and Pakistan. Asia Cup, Asian Games, and now the Under-19 Asia Cup.
Last Time
Under-19 Asia Cup 🚨 -Pakistan won by 9 wickets. -India won by 8 wickets. Both into finals. Last time, India were beaten by Pakistan.— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 12, 2026
Last time when India and Pakistan faced each other in the Under-19 Asia Cup finals, India went on to lose the game.