So, Cummins decided to answer them before the first ODI against England. In a press conference, he said, “I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that. He says that I and others were the architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense. Usman is a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations.”