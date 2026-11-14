David Warner Makes Explosive Remark on Australian Bowlers and Sandpapergate
David Warner has opened up on the sandpaper scandal once again. With Pat Cummins denying the statements made by Usman Khawaja, Warner decided to talk about the same. He claims that the CA has pushed the bowlers to the idea that they didn't know about the sandpaper being used.
The sandpapergate is back on the headlines, and this time it is the Aussies fighting each other once again. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are standing on one side, while the remaining players are standing on the other side. Yesterday, Pat Cummins even said that the team or other bowlers didn't know about the same.
But now, David Warner has come up with yet another explosive statement on this matter. He made a post on his Instagram, where he recalled all what happened. After the incident took place, only the suspended players (Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, and Steve Smith) were interviewed.
Keeping that as a context, Warner wrote, “As far as I am aware, CA did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, or Nathan Lyon in their 2018 investigation. If that's correct, then how can CA push the idea that bowlers didn't know? It looks like they had decided who they wanted to blame from the very beginning, ran a shoddy investigation to serve the purpose and now they want to maintain the false narrative that the bowlers had no idea. That stinks of a cover up.”
Our Take
The statements made by David Warner do make some sense. If the sandpaper was being used to make the ball better, it would have been the bowlers who knew that the ball had been tampered with. But with none of the bowlers agreeing to the same, it will be challenging for both Usman and Warner to ensure that the truth gets revealed.