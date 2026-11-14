Keeping that as a context, Warner wrote, “As far as I am aware, CA did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, or Nathan Lyon in their 2018 investigation. If that's correct, then how can CA push the idea that bowlers didn't know? It looks like they had decided who they wanted to blame from the very beginning, ran a shoddy investigation to serve the purpose and now they want to maintain the false narrative that the bowlers had no idea. That stinks of a cover up.”