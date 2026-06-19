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Sportscafe give you the latest news about David Warner, keeping you up-to-date with his performances, milestones, and career highlights. Stay informed with David Warner news today and explore every major update about the cricket icon who continues to dominate on the world stage.

David Warner Pays Emotional Tribute Following Kane Williamson's Retirement

David Warner Pays Emotional Tribute Following Kane Williamson's Retirement

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  • cricket
David Warner's Comment on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Trophy Post Goes Viral

David Warner's Comment on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Trophy Post Goes Viral

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  • cricket
Did Sunrisers Hyderabad Really Block David Warner?

Did Sunrisers Hyderabad Really Block David Warner?

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  • cricket
Watch the Toss Drama That Has PSL Fans Laughing Out Loud

Watch the Toss Drama That Has PSL Fans Laughing Out Loud

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David Warner Calls Current SRH Captain the Better Leader

David Warner Calls Current SRH Captain the Better Leader

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  • cricket
Cricket Star David Warner in Trouble Over Drink & Drive Case

Cricket Star David Warner in Trouble Over Drink & Drive Case

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  • cricket
Tensions Rise as David Warner and Moeen Ali Get Into On-Field Argument

Tensions Rise as David Warner and Moeen Ali Get Into On-Field Argument

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BBL | Sydney Thunder’s woes continue to spiral with fifth straight defeat in Brisbane

BBL | Sydney Thunder’s woes continue to spiral with fifth straight defeat in Brisbane

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  • cricket
BBL | Adelaide Strikers knock Sydney Thunder out after condemning them to their sixth defeat in seven games

BBL | Adelaide Strikers knock Sydney Thunder out after condemning them to their sixth defeat in seven games

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter reacts as Prestwidge turns gully cricketer in Sydney to search for bizarrely lost ball

BBL | Twitter reacts as Prestwidge turns gully cricketer in Sydney to search for bizarrely lost ball

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter gets nostalgic as David Warner rolls back years with stunning six off Beardman

BBL | Twitter gets nostalgic as David Warner rolls back years with stunning six off Beardman

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  • cricket
Is Alyssa Healy Having the Same Story as David Warner in IPL?

Is Alyssa Healy Having the Same Story as David Warner in IPL?

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  • cricket
The Viral Chat Between David Warner and Virat Kohli Is Finally Out!

The Viral Chat Between David Warner and Virat Kohli Is Finally Out!

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  • cricket
David Warner and Stuart Broad start the 2025 Ashes with a Verbal Spat

David Warner and Stuart Broad start the 2025 Ashes with a Verbal Spat

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  • cricket
Is BBL 2025/26 About to Become the Most Exciting Edition Yet?

Is BBL 2025/26 About to Become the Most Exciting Edition Yet?

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  • cricket
Is This the End of Classic India vs Australia Encounters?

Is This the End of Classic India vs Australia Encounters?

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  • cricket
Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, The Hundred | London Spirit beat Northern Superchargers by five wickets in high-scoring thriller at Lord's

AI Simulation, The Hundred | London Spirit beat Northern Superchargers by five wickets in high-scoring thriller at Lord's

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AI Simulation, BP vs LS | Birminghm Phoenix keep their winning streak against London Spirit alive after dramatic win at Edgbaston

AI Simulation, BP vs LS | Birminghm Phoenix keep their winning streak against London Spirit alive after dramatic win at Edgbaston

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BP vs LS, Preview | Battle of Legends to take place in Birmingham as Phoenix take on Spirit at Edgbaston

BP vs LS, Preview | Battle of Legends to take place in Birmingham as Phoenix take on Spirit at Edgbaston

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, The Hundred | London Spirit halt Trent Rockets' unbeaten run with six-wicket win

AI Simulation, The Hundred | London Spirit halt Trent Rockets' unbeaten run with six-wicket win

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MO vs LS, Review | Manchester Originals open their account in tournament after 10-run win against London Spirit

MO vs LS, Review | Manchester Originals open their account in tournament after 10-run win against London Spirit

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WF vs LS, Review | David Warner shines with unbeaten 70 as London Spirit edge past Welsh Fire

WF vs LS, Review | David Warner shines with unbeaten 70 as London Spirit edge past Welsh Fire

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, WF vs LS | Welsh Fire edge out three-run win against London Spirit in Cardiff

AI Simulation, WF vs LS | Welsh Fire edge out three-run win against London Spirit in Cardiff

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  • cricket
‌WATCH, BBL | Ellis draws first blood by outsmarting on-song Warner and Gilkes 

‌WATCH, BBL | Ellis draws first blood by outsmarting on-song Warner and Gilkes 

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WATCH, BBL | Warner inadvertently smacks himself on head courtesy of broken flailing bat

WATCH, BBL | Warner inadvertently smacks himself on head courtesy of broken flailing bat

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  • cricket
‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Warner's practice run to pavilion before umpire's call delivers reality-check

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Warner's practice run to pavilion before umpire's call delivers reality-check

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  • cricket

Thank you for visiting the David Warner news section on Sportscafe! We aim to bring you the most relevant and up-to-date David Warner breaking news. From match highlights to his current news and off-field developments, our coverage ensures you never miss an important moment.