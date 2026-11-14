Gurnoor Brar Joins India's Test Squad, Set to Skip 5th ODI
Gurnoor Brar has been added up to the Test side ahead of the fifth ODI. He will now be missing out on the final and series decider clash, as India prepares for the Test series. Brar remains the leading wicket-taker for India in the ODI series.
The BCCI is still making changes to the Indian team ahead of the fifth ODI. In a major move, Gurnoor Brar is now set to miss the fifth and final ODI of the series, as he is set to be a part of the Test side.
This change was announced by the BCCI on 14 November, as Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the Test side with Gurnoor Brar coming in. Brar has been able to dominate for the team in the ODI series against New Zealand, as he managed to be the leading wicket-taker in the same after playing 3 games.
On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has not been able to do much well across formats lately. The inclusion of Gurnoor Brar has strengthened India's pace bowling attack, which already includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, and Prasidh Krishna.
Our Take
For the performances which Gurnoor Brar has been able to show up for the team, he deserves to be a part of the Test side. It remains to be seen how he is able to deliver with the red ball in this tour, noting the fact that his performances with the white ball have been phenomenal. India is having a lethal pace attack for the upcoming series, as the team aims to win the same and keep the WTC final hopes alive.