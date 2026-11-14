Gurnoor Brar's Test Call-Up Sparks Reactions on Twitter

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor 13

Gurnoor Brar has been added to the Test side for the New Zealand series. He won't be a part of the team in the 5th ODI, as he joins the Test team for further preparations. Along with that, Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the team ahead of the series.