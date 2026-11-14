Gurnoor Brar's Test Call-Up Sparks Reactions on Twitter
Gurnoor Brar has been added to the Test side for the New Zealand series. He won't be a part of the team in the 5th ODI, as he joins the Test team for further preparations. Along with that, Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the team ahead of the series.
The BCCI has made a massive change in the Test team ahead of the crucial two match series against New Zealand. Right before the fifth game, the team released Kuldeep Yadav from the Test team and added Gurnoor Brar as a replacement for the same.
Brar, who has been phenomenal in the ODI series against New Zealand, will not be available for the fifth and most important game. Instead, he would be joining the Test team, which has already started its preparations for the big series.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Everyone in the List
@mufaddal_vohra GG trying to put everyone in the list except who deserve https://t.co/tCZC2I5OMS— 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘀𝗵🐦 (@rishikeshkt) November 14, 2026
Gautam Gambhir is absolutely trying his best to put everyone in the team list. Except the ones who truly deserve to be a part of the side.
Why not Nabi?
@mufaddal_vohra Auqib Nabi is better option since he is proper test bowler.— odd (@oddGuy07) November 14, 2026
The team must have chosen to go with Auqib Nabi. He has been a real option in the longest format of the game, since he is known for the same.
Kuldeep’s Confidence
@mufaddal_vohra Can't believe how the selectors treat a player as precious Kuldeep, it's like they're trying so hard to destroy his confidence and unsettle his mind.— Bihari_Google (@Bihari_Googly) November 14, 2026
The selectors have picked young talent Gurnoor Brar by dropping Kuldeep Yadav. This would be playing a negative role on Kuldeep, as he is a precious player to the line-up.
Arrogance Gets Selected
@mufaddal_vohra Aggressive send-offs that need Kohli to intervene plus a prior ICC demerit apparently count as Test-ready temperament now. Looks like arrogance is what gets you selected in tests.— Serious Puff (@Seriouspuff) November 14, 2026
It can be said that arrogance gets you selected in the Test team. He was arrogant against Seifert in such a way that even Virat Kohli had to step in to intervene.