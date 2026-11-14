The move of Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans has still not been confirmed. But if this happens, Gujarat Titans will be able to strengthen its bowling line-up ahead of the upcoming season. The team already has players such as Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj available in their line-up. And with Harshal Patel also expected to join the team for the upcoming season, it will be a massive boost for them.