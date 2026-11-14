Harshal Patel Likely to Join Gujarat Titans in Major IPL Trade
Harshal Patel could be a part of a major IPL trade deal. Reports suggest that Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans are currently in talks regarding the bowler. He could be traded to Gujarat Titans through an all cash deal in the coming days.
The IPL trade deals have started to make a lot of buzz over the last few days. And recently, another trade deal has made the headlines with Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad being in talks for the same. It has been reported that GT has approached SRH for Harshal Patel.
Harshal Patel has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the last few seasons. But now the reports suggest that he could be transferred to Gujarat Titans ahead of the upcoming season. With the final date for retention being 16 November, the team might have to confirm their move as soon as possible.
Along with that, this might not be a swap deal, involving another player. Instead, reports have indicated that he would be traded to Gujarat Titans for a price of 4 crore, making it a cash deal for both teams.
Our Take
The move of Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans has still not been confirmed. But if this happens, Gujarat Titans will be able to strengthen its bowling line-up ahead of the upcoming season. The team already has players such as Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj available in their line-up. And with Harshal Patel also expected to join the team for the upcoming season, it will be a massive boost for them.