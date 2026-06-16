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Players
Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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Stay tuned for the latest Gujarat Titans news, where we bring you detailed updates, player insights, and match results. Whether it's Gujarat Titans news today or crucial team developments, we ensure you're always up-to-date with everything related to the team.

IPL 2026 Final Creates History with Massive Audience Across Platforms

IPL 2026 Final Creates History with Massive Audience Across Platforms

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Flooded with Memes and Emotions After RCBs Title Defence

Twitter Flooded with Memes and Emotions After RCBs Title Defence

  • news
  • cricket
GT Team Bus Suffers Fire Breakout Post-Final, No Major Injuries Reported

GT Team Bus Suffers Fire Breakout Post-Final, No Major Injuries Reported

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Can’t Keep Calm as RCB Face GT in IPL 2026 Final

Twitter Can’t Keep Calm as RCB Face GT in IPL 2026 Final

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, IPL 2026 Final | Virat Kohli powers RCB to historic IPL title against Gujarat Titans

AI Simulation, IPL 2026 Final | Virat Kohli powers RCB to historic IPL title against Gujarat Titans

  • news
  • cricket
IPL Final Fever Hits Bengaluru, But Celebrations Put on Hold

IPL Final Fever Hits Bengaluru, But Celebrations Put on Hold

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Stands with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Tough Knockout Night

Twitter Stands with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Tough Knockout Night

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Divided Ahead of GT and RRs Crucial Qualifier 2 Battle

Twitter Divided Ahead of GT and RRs Crucial Qualifier 2 Battle

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, Qualifier 2 | Shubman Gill steers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 Final after thriller vs RR

AI Simulation, Qualifier 2 | Shubman Gill steers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 Final after thriller vs RR

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Goes Crazy as RCB Continue Their Dream Run in IPL 2026

Twitter Goes Crazy as RCB Continue Their Dream Run in IPL 2026

  • news
  • cricket
What Happened When RCB Last Faced a Gujarat Team in Qualifier 1?

What Happened When RCB Last Faced a Gujarat Team in Qualifier 1?

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  • cricket
Rajat Patidar Gives Big Update on Phil Salt Ahead of Qualifier 1

Rajat Patidar Gives Big Update on Phil Salt Ahead of Qualifier 1

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  • cricket
Twitter Buzzes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Gear Up for Qualifier 1

Twitter Buzzes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Gear Up for Qualifier 1

  • news
  • cricket
Tim David Steals the Show with Funny Comment on Phil Salt

Tim David Steals the Show with Funny Comment on Phil Salt

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Explodes After GT End CSKs Campaign

Twitter Explodes After GT End CSKs Campaign

  • news
  • cricket
Hanuma Vihari Breaks Silence on SRH vs GT Controversy

Hanuma Vihari Breaks Silence on SRH vs GT Controversy

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, GT vs CSK | Shivam Dube’s late six-hitting stuns Gujarat in Ahmedabad thriller

AI Simulation, GT vs CSK | Shivam Dube’s late six-hitting stuns Gujarat in Ahmedabad thriller

  • news
  • cricket
Big Concern for CSK as MS Dhoni Heads Back to Ranchi

Big Concern for CSK as MS Dhoni Heads Back to Ranchi

  • news
  • cricket
Big Update on MS Dhonis Availability for Gujarat Titans Clash

Big Update on MS Dhonis Availability for Gujarat Titans Clash

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as KKR End GT’s Dominance Thanks to Finn Allen Masterclass

Twitter Reacts as KKR End GT’s Dominance Thanks to Finn Allen Masterclass

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, KKR vs GT | Gill’s unbeaten masterclass silences Eden Gardens

AI Simulation, KKR vs GT | Gill’s unbeaten masterclass silences Eden Gardens

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  • cricket
Is This Why Shubman Gill Posted That Caption After Beating SRH?

Is This Why Shubman Gill Posted That Caption After Beating SRH?

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  • cricket
Is IPL 2026 Secretly Turning Into Another 2016 Season?

Is IPL 2026 Secretly Turning Into Another 2016 Season?

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  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as Gujarat Titans Continue Dream Run With Fifth Straight Victory

Twitter Reacts as Gujarat Titans Continue Dream Run With Fifth Straight Victory

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, GT vs SRH | Gill’s masterclass outshines Hyderabad’s explosive chase

AI Simulation, GT vs SRH | Gill’s masterclass outshines Hyderabad’s explosive chase

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, RR vs GT | Bishnois spin brilliance seals Rajasthans gritty win

AI Simulation, RR vs GT | Bishnois spin brilliance seals Rajasthans gritty win

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  • cricket
Gujarat Titans Surpass MI and CSK in Major IPL Record

Gujarat Titans Surpass MI and CSK in Major IPL Record

  • news
  • cricket

Keep up with the latest Gujarat Titans latest news through our platform, where we bring you expert analyses and breaking stories. Whether you're looking for updates on Gujarat Titans team news or keeping track of their season’s progress, we ensure you're informed on every major development.