Surely Virat Kohli has been the most influential Test cricketer for the Indian team. All of the famous Test wins secured by the side in this century have come up under his captaincy. While he may not have been able to lead India to win ICC titles, his Test legacy still remains unmatched from the other legends. Fans do remember the time when he said, “For 60 overs, they should feel like hell out there,” as India went on to secure a famous win at Lord's.