Ravi Ashwin Makes Big Statement on Virat Kohli's Test Cricket Legacy
Ravichandran Ashwin talked about the influence of Virat Kohli in the Test team. Ashwin shared the field with Kohli for various games, as India ruled at the top of the ICC rankings. But he felt his absence in the England series, when Kohli took a paternity leave.
The Indian Test team is not having its key players around, as the majority of them have retired from the game. As the team goes through its transition phase, even the former players have started to talk about the most influential one in the team.
Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin talked about the same. While he has played with various greats for the Indian team, he claimed that Virat Kohli was the most influential player around. It should also be noted that Kohli is also the most successful captain for the Indian team in Tests, having secured 40 wins in 68 Tests.
Ashwin said, “Virat Kohli has been the most influential Test cricketer since I started playing cricket. I missed his presence in the field & I realised this when Virat went to paternity leave for England series. Then I realised and missing him in that series, because of the intensity he brought to the game.”
Our Take
Surely Virat Kohli has been the most influential Test cricketer for the Indian team. All of the famous Test wins secured by the side in this century have come up under his captaincy. While he may not have been able to lead India to win ICC titles, his Test legacy still remains unmatched from the other legends. Fans do remember the time when he said, “For 60 overs, they should feel like hell out there,” as India went on to secure a famous win at Lord's.