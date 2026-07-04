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Welcome to Sportscafe, your one-stop destination for all Virat Kohli news. Stay tuned for the latest news about Virat Kohli, from career milestones to on-field achievements and personal highlights.

Rajkumar Sharma Shares His Excitement Over Virat Kohlis Return Against England

Rajkumar Sharma Shares His Excitement Over Virat Kohlis Return Against England

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Virat Kohli Spotted Training with Sanjay Bangar Ahead of England ODIs

Virat Kohli Spotted Training with Sanjay Bangar Ahead of England ODIs

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Novak Djokovic Praises Virat Kohli, Opens Up on Their Friendship

Novak Djokovic Praises Virat Kohli, Opens Up on Their Friendship

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Mohammad Kaif Explains the Real Reason Behind Virat Kohlis Test Exit

Mohammad Kaif Explains the Real Reason Behind Virat Kohlis Test Exit

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Team Indias Top Order Takes Over ICC ODI Rankings

Team Indias Top Order Takes Over ICC ODI Rankings

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Virat Kohlis One8 Launch Set New Benchmarks in Sports Retail

Virat Kohlis One8 Launch Set New Benchmarks in Sports Retail

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Twitter Celebrates Virat Kohlis Successful Fitness Test Ahead of England Challenge

Twitter Celebrates Virat Kohlis Successful Fitness Test Ahead of England Challenge

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Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Australian Stars Mimic RoKo Celebration

Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Australian Stars Mimic RoKo Celebration

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Sanju Samson Reveals Crickets Versions of Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer

Sanju Samson Reveals Crickets Versions of Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer

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Not Kohli or ABD! Jofra Archer Names His Toughest IPL Opponent

Not Kohli or ABD! Jofra Archer Names His Toughest IPL Opponent

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The Non-Opening Batter Who Defied IPL History to Win the Orange Cap

The Non-Opening Batter Who Defied IPL History to Win the Orange Cap

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Twitter Celebrates News of Virat Kohli's England Series Comeback

Twitter Celebrates News of Virat Kohli's England Series Comeback

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Why Missing the Afghanistan Series Won't Stop Virat Kohli's 100-Ton Dream

Why Missing the Afghanistan Series Won't Stop Virat Kohli's 100-Ton Dream

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RCB CEO Makes Big Statement on Virat Kohli's IPL Future

RCB CEO Makes Big Statement on Virat Kohli's IPL Future

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Virat Kohli Set to Don the Blue Jersey Again in England ODIs

Virat Kohli Set to Don the Blue Jersey Again in England ODIs

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Kris Srikkanth Backs Virat Kohlis Chances Ahead of the 2027 World Cup

Kris Srikkanth Backs Virat Kohlis Chances Ahead of the 2027 World Cup

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English Star Catches Up with Virat Kohli Ahead of New Zealand Test

English Star Catches Up with Virat Kohli Ahead of New Zealand Test

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Jonty Rhodes Settles the Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli Debate

Jonty Rhodes Settles the Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli Debate

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Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Outing with Son Akaay in London Goes Viral

Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Outing with Son Akaay in London Goes Viral

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Prabhsimran Singhs IPL Picks Become a Talking Point Among Fans

Prabhsimran Singhs IPL Picks Become a Talking Point Among Fans

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Brett Lee Reveals Which Indian Player Australia Would Have Loved to Have

Brett Lee Reveals Which Indian Player Australia Would Have Loved to Have

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India's ODI Selection for England Tour Expected in Coming Days

India's ODI Selection for England Tour Expected in Coming Days

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Virat Kohli Shares Untold Story of His First Meeting with Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli Shares Untold Story of His First Meeting with Ravi Shastri

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How Number 18 Has Become Pakistan's Biggest Nightmare in T20 World Cups?

How Number 18 Has Become Pakistan's Biggest Nightmare in T20 World Cups?

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India's Search for a New Number Three Continues in Afghanistan Series

India's Search for a New Number Three Continues in Afghanistan Series

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How Kane Williamsons Retirement Feels Like the End of an Era

How Kane Williamsons Retirement Feels Like the End of an Era

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Suresh Raina Discusses What Gives Shubman Gill an Edge as India Captain

Suresh Raina Discusses What Gives Shubman Gill an Edge as India Captain

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