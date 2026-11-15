David Warner Reopens Sandpaper Saga, Questions Cricket Australia Once Again
The sandpapergate doesn't seem to come to an end. David Warner has questioned Cricket Australia once again about the statements made by the bowlers. He recalled the time when he was forced to take decisions which ultimately led to his darkest phase in career.
The Australian team is having the sandpapergate scandal on the headlines once again. A chapter which started in 2018 has been reopened with the help of a book which was written by Usman Khawaja. He wrote some statements in his book and even got the support from David Warner.
Since then, Warner has been actively making comments on the issue, calling it out in the public with the help of his Instagram posts. Across all the statements which were made by the bowlers in this incident, one thing remained common. The majority of them said, “As far as I am aware,” and continued their statement.
Recently, Warner has made yet another post on his Instagram, as he wrote, “Just to clarify “As far as I am aware” was the POINT. I was never told the bowlers were interviewed or provided statements. That information would've been pretty useful when I was forced to make decisions back in 2018. Why weren't we all given the evidence by CA?”
Our Take
The controversy around the sandpapergate has still not come to an end. Cricket Australia has said it earlier that they won't be starting the investigation on this matter once again. But the statements are repeatedly being made from the side of David Warner. Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith, the other two players who were mainly involved in this incident have not said anything even after the book was released by Usman Khawaja.