India Seal 3-1 ODI Series Win Over New Zealand, Twitter Reacts
India has won the fifth ODI against New Zealand by 22 runs. With this win, the visitors have also sealed the ODI series by 3-1, preventing it from ending in a draw. Fans have been praising the performances of the bowling line-up in the same.
The ODI series between New Zealand and India has now come to an end. And it was a thrilling way to end the series, with the Indian team winning the same by 3-1. In the fifth and final ODI, India managed to post just 209 runs on the board before being all out.
The match was considered as already lost, but the Indian bowlers had something else in mind. With the pace attack leading the charge, New Zealand had no answers to the same. Arshdeep Singh took 3 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took 2 wickets each to ensure that India wins the game and series.
Eventually, New Zealand got all out at the score of 187, allowing the Indian team to win the series by 3-1.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
FaMIly Matter
Santner c Arshdeep b Naman faMIly matter 😂 #NZvIND— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 15, 2026
Mitchell Santner was caught by Arshdeep and bowled by Naman Dhir. This seems like a family matter for Mumbai Indians.
Vintage
@mufaddal_vohra This is what vintage.. old school Odi cricket looked like..defending 209 successfully portrayed a genuine contest between bat and ball..much needed breather from recent 350+ run fests!!— Homo-श्रीमद्-Sapiens (@Savagepkp) November 15, 2026
This wasn't just an ODI match for the cricket fans. It was a vintage old school game, where the total made was short but it ended up being defended.
Beautiful Weekend
@mufaddal_vohra Yesterday U19 and today senior team..what a beautiful weekend for ICT fans 😄— Vibe Coder (@CommonTechieHQ) November 15, 2026
It was a beautiful weekend for the cricket fans. Yesterday the Under-19 team won the Asia Cup final and today the senior team won the ODI series against New Zealand.
Big Challenge
@mufaddal_vohra India 🇮🇳 Tour of NZ T20 ✅ ODI✅ Test 🎯 big challenge but hopefully 🤞🏻— Yogesh Yewale (@IamYogi45) November 15, 2026
India has already won the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. Now they will be looking forward to the Test series as well, which seems to be a bigger challenge.