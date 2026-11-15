Big Venue Change! Wankhede Stadium Replaces Brabourne for WPL 2027
The WPL 2027 was also having Brabourne Stadium featuring some games of the tournament. But due to some reasons, Wankhede Stadium has replaced Brabourne to host the Mumbai leg of the tournament. The tournament will commence in January 2027.
The Mumbai leg of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in place of Brabourne Stadium. The iconic stadium, which has seen some of the most important matches of Indian cricket history, will be a bigger platform for the tournament in Mumbai.
While not an obvious surprise, the move really would be a pivotal moment for the WPL as the series grows in popularity and quality. Wankhede Stadium's larger capacity and rich cricketing history could help attract more fans and create an exciting atmosphere for the players.
Brabourne Stadium has also earlier been an important venue for women's cricket games as well as WPLs. The move to Wankhede, however, means the Mumbai leg has a new home on a stage that is itself a hot-spot in the tournament. Now it's fans' turn to watch the world's best women's cricketers on one of the most decorated cricket grounds.
Our Take
It is a massive boost for Mumbai Indians too, ahead of the upcoming edition of the WPL. The team will now be looking forward to the next season as a chance to bring down its 3rd title and become the most successful team in the tournament. Moreover, the shift to Wankhede Stadium also shows the growing craze of the tournament, as it is now set to be played again at India's most popular venue.