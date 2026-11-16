Twitter Reacts as Jay Shah Gets Reappointed as ICC Chairman
Jay Shah has been appointed as the ICC Chairman once again. With him retaining the post, it is a massive boost for the ICC and the fans as well. Cricket Twitter has been filled with some amazing reactions after the announcement.
The tenure of Jay Shah as the Chairman of the ICC was about to come to an end soon. So, the board members of the ICC decided to do a meeting to take a look at his reappointment. This meeting was conducted in Bali, as he got elected once again being unopposed.
Jay Shah will now be holding the position of the Chairman in the ICC till 2030, coming as a major boost for the board. It remains to be seen what actions he takes further to ensure the growth of the game at a global level.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Haunt PCB
@mufaddal_vohra This smile will haunt Pakistan for 2 more years. ICC=BCCI Paijaan Hamare sath Julm hua hai Paijaan— VJ Speaks (@vinayjha7) November 16, 2026
The smile of Jay Shah would be one which haunts PCB for a few more years. With him being at the helm, it is just like the ICC is the BCCI.
Tell me Rohit
@mufaddal_vohra Jay shah to Rohit Sharma : Kitni ICC trophy chhaiye bol https://t.co/OECA2Aap6u— Vijay 🇮🇳 (@bijjuu11) November 16, 2026
Now Jay Shah would be making a phone call to Rohit Sharma. He would straightaway ask how many ICC trophies does the Hitman want before he retires from the game.
No Naqvi
@mufaddal_vohra Padosiyon ko lag raha tha Naqvi banega 😭😭— Prof Nothing (@ProfNothingg) November 16, 2026
Pakistan would have been thinking that Mohsin Naqvi would take this post. But they didn't know it was Jay Shah sitting there comfortably.
Script Song
@mufaddal_vohra Whenever i see his face, That song plays in background ''yaar ki gel chale, kaafila yaaran da'' 😅— Rao Jodha (@TweetlyYoursX) November 16, 2026
Whenever fans see Jay Shah, they just remember his theme song. It went viral a few years back, as fans started to know him as the best script writer in the history of the game.