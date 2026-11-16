Jay Shah Continues as ICC Chairman After Reappointment
Jay Shah has been reappointed as the Chairman of ICC. He will be continuing his term with the board once again, as he aims to deliver his best. Shah has been reappointed at this post being unopposed by the other members.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had its board meeting take place in Bali. In this meeting, discussions also took place on the reappointment of Jay Shah, as his tenure with the board is also about to come to an end. It has been confirmed that Shah has been appointed for his second tenure at this position.
In the meeting which took place in Bali, no member of the ICC opposed the idea of Jay Shah continuing as the Chairman. His leadership has helped the game to grow across various aspects, and being back at the helm also means a lot for both parties. Cricket is about to have some key events next, such as the World Cup 2027 and LA Olympics in 2028.
Following this, Jay Shah said, “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.”
Our Take
Jay Shah has been crucial for the ICC’s growth over the last few years. His commitment towards the game along with the support of other members while taking the key decisions have proven to be a key aspect. Now that cricket will be back in the Olympics after a long time, it will also be a huge achievement for the ICC, that the board was waiting for more than decades.