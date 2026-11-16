Abdul Samad has not been able to perform consistently with the bat in the shortest format of the game. And since Lucknow Super Giants are looking forward to having its first title in the upcoming season, they have made some big changes, starting with the trade of Rishabh Pant. It remains to be seen whether Abdul Samad will be released by the team or not. Along with that, he could also attract bids from other teams, as they see him as an explosive batsman.