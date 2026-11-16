Lucknow Super Giants Likely to Release This Player Ahead of IPL Auction
Lucknow Super Giants are about to make some big decisions before the retention deadline. It has been reported that Abdul Samad may be released by the team ahead of the upcoming season. Samad was unable to make a mark with the bat in the previous season.
In just a few hours, every team will have announced its retained and released players. But right before that, reports have come up for Lucknow Super Giants. It has been reported that the team could part ways with Abdul Samad ahead of the upcoming season.
Samad, who has been a key performer for Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic circuit, is expected to find himself in the auction pool, as LSG plans to release him. While his performances in the IPL have been great, he failed to deliver well for the team in the previous season.
After playing a total of 8 games, he managed to score just 116 runs for the team at a strike rate of just 131.81. Along with that, his performances for Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have also not been good till now, as he scored 9 and 29 runs respectively.
Our Take
Abdul Samad has not been able to perform consistently with the bat in the shortest format of the game. And since Lucknow Super Giants are looking forward to having its first title in the upcoming season, they have made some big changes, starting with the trade of Rishabh Pant. It remains to be seen whether Abdul Samad will be released by the team or not. Along with that, he could also attract bids from other teams, as they see him as an explosive batsman.