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Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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On this page, you’ll find the latest Lucknow Super Giants news, with a focus on breaking stories, key updates, and highlights of the team's IPL journey. From Lucknow Super Giants news today to in-depth analyses of their matches, Sportscafe keeps you connected with every significant moment in the team's campaign.

Major Shake-Up at LSG as Rishabh Pant Relinquishes Captaincy

Major Shake-Up at LSG as Rishabh Pant Relinquishes Captaincy

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  • cricket
Twitter Cant Keep Calm After Punjab Kings Break Losing Streak

Twitter Cant Keep Calm After Punjab Kings Break Losing Streak

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AI Simulation, LSG vs PBKS | Mayank Yadav’s fiery spell seals tense Lucknow win

AI Simulation, LSG vs PBKS | Mayank Yadav’s fiery spell seals tense Lucknow win

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi Explains Viral Celebration Against LSG

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Explains Viral Celebration Against LSG

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  • cricket
What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained

What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained

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Twitter Explodes as RR Make Playoffs Race Even Tighter

Twitter Explodes as RR Make Playoffs Race Even Tighter

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LSG’s Savage Post After Beating CSK Goes Viral

LSG’s Savage Post After Beating CSK Goes Viral

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Rishabh Pant Penalised Heavily Even After Victory Against CSK

Rishabh Pant Penalised Heavily Even After Victory Against CSK

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  • cricket
Did You Notice the Note Akash Singh Showed During the CSK Match?

Did You Notice the Note Akash Singh Showed During the CSK Match?

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Twitter Explodes as LSG Dominate CSK in Must-Win Encounter

Twitter Explodes as LSG Dominate CSK in Must-Win Encounter

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AI Simulation, LSG vs CSK | Samson and Dube steer Chennai through tense Lucknow chase

AI Simulation, LSG vs CSK | Samson and Dube steer Chennai through tense Lucknow chase

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Could MS Dhoni Make His Comeback in the LSG Match?

Could MS Dhoni Make His Comeback in the LSG Match?

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Was Choosing CSK the Turning Point in Urvil Patel’s Career?

Was Choosing CSK the Turning Point in Urvil Patel’s Career?

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  • cricket
Ashwin Drops Epic Tweet After Fans Spot Anshul Kamboj at Oath Ceremony

Ashwin Drops Epic Tweet After Fans Spot Anshul Kamboj at Oath Ceremony

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AI Simulation, LSG vs RCB | Kohlis masterclass anchors Bengalurus clinical chase

AI Simulation, LSG vs RCB | Kohlis masterclass anchors Bengalurus clinical chase

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Kris Srikkanth Questions LSGs Decision on Ayush Badoni Selection

Kris Srikkanth Questions LSGs Decision on Ayush Badoni Selection

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Twitter Reacts as Rohit Sharma Scores 84 in IPL Comeback

Twitter Reacts as Rohit Sharma Scores 84 in IPL Comeback

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Rohit Sharmas Availability Clarified Ahead of LSG Match

Rohit Sharmas Availability Clarified Ahead of LSG Match

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Mark Wood Reveals Untold Private Jet Experience During IPL

Mark Wood Reveals Untold Private Jet Experience During IPL

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AI Simulation, MI vs LSG | Suryakumars masterclass and Bumrahs strikes seal Mumbai win

AI Simulation, MI vs LSG | Suryakumars masterclass and Bumrahs strikes seal Mumbai win

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Is KL Rahul Really Unlucky or Just Not Built for T20 Cricket?

Is KL Rahul Really Unlucky or Just Not Built for T20 Cricket?

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Rishabh Pant Opens Up to Fan After Defeat Against KKR

Rishabh Pant Opens Up to Fan After Defeat Against KKR

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Why Kartik Tyagi Continued Bowling Despite Two Beamer No-Balls

Why Kartik Tyagi Continued Bowling Despite Two Beamer No-Balls

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Controversy or Correct Call? Angkrish Raghuvanshis Dismissal Decoded

Controversy or Correct Call? Angkrish Raghuvanshis Dismissal Decoded

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A Special Father-Son Moment as Arjun Tendulkar Wishes Sachin on His Birthday

A Special Father-Son Moment as Arjun Tendulkar Wishes Sachin on His Birthday

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Twitter Erupts as Kane Williamson Meets Rising Star Yashasvi Jaiswal

Twitter Erupts as Kane Williamson Meets Rising Star Yashasvi Jaiswal

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AI Simulation, LSG vs RR | Marshs all-round brilliance anchors Lucknows composed chase

AI Simulation, LSG vs RR | Marshs all-round brilliance anchors Lucknows composed chase

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Stay ahead of the game with our coverage on Lucknow Super Giants team news. With detailed reports on Lucknow Super Giants latest news, match insights, and exclusive stories, you can rely on us for all things related to LSG. Keep visiting for more news about Lucknow Super Giants and all the updates you need to stay informed.