Big Relief for IPL! Tournament to Retain Its Original Window
The ICC has announced its cricket calendar till 2035, revealing the timelines for the major events to take place. With the board revealing the dates, a relief has been given to the Indian Premier League. The tournament has retained its March, April, May window till 2035.
The ICC has recently announced its future calendar, covering the timelines for the World Cup and T20 World Cup till 2035. And when the announcement regarding the same was being made, the IPL window from March to May was a major concern.
But it seems that the IPL window has not been affected at all due to the ICC events. Across all the events which have been announced till 2035, none of them clashes with the window in which the IPL will be conducted. There are various events which have been announced, but none of them clash with the IPL.
In its announcement, the ICC has given a window for four editions of the T20 World Cup, three editions of World Cup, two editions of Champions Trophy, and three World Test Championship finals.
Our Take
The Indian Premier League retaining its March to May window seems interesting and challenging at the same time. In the latest edition of the tournament, fans saw how the players were facing issues while playing matches in scorching heat, as this is also the time when India experiences peak summer. Some reports also said that the board will be looking forward to make changes to the IPL schedule but that doesn't seem possible now, with the ICC releasing its schedule till 2035.