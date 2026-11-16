Rajat Patidar Scripts History With Stunning Century in SMAT
Rajat Patidar has created history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Against Assam, he went on to smash 135 runs off 48 balls with 8 fours and 13 sixes. This also made him the first player from Madhya Pradesh to score a century in SMAT.
Rajat Patidar is using all the opportunities to score runs with his bat. Recently he was able to show some impressive performances for India A in the unofficial ODIs against Australia A. And now, he is back in the shortest format of the game as the captain of Madhya Pradesh.
Leading the team in its 2nd match against Assam, he went on to create history. In this game, with Madhya Pradesh batting first, he went on to smash an impressive century, scoring 135 runs off just 48 balls. This knock by Patidar had him scoring 8 fours and 13 sixes.
It was a historic knock for the Madhya Pradesh captain, as he became the first ever player from MP to have scored a ton in SMAT. Patidar will aim to continue his red hot form in this tournament in the upcoming matches, as he looks forward to ending it on a positive note.
Our Take
Rajat Patidar has been a key player for Madhya Pradesh over the last few years. He has not just performed for the team in the shortest format, he has been able to deliver constantly across all formats of the game. Lately he pulled out of the India A side in the Rising Stars tournament, as he has suffered with a few injuries lately, not being ready for the longer formats of the game. But his form in the T20 format still remains at its best.