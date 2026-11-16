Rajat Patidar has been a key player for Madhya Pradesh over the last few years. He has not just performed for the team in the shortest format, he has been able to deliver constantly across all formats of the game. Lately he pulled out of the India A side in the Rising Stars tournament, as he has suffered with a few injuries lately, not being ready for the longer formats of the game. But his form in the T20 format still remains at its best.