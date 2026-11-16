Rajat Patidar's Beast Mode Knock Against Assam Leaves Twitter Buzzing
Rajat Patidar has dominated the shortest format of the game once again. In the match against Assam, he went on to score 135 runs for the team off just 48 balls. This knock has sparked reactions on Twitter, with fans also calling for his T20I call.
Rajat Patidar has been a player who is constantly knocking on the doors of the BCCI to be a part of the Indian team once again. In the shortest format of the game, he has been in sublime form, as he leads Madhya Pradesh in a fine way in the SMAT.
He played dominantly well in the 2nd match for Madhya Pradesh against Assam. With the team batting first, he went on to smash 135 runs off just 48 balls, leading them from the front. Eventually, Patidar became the first player from MP to score a ton in SMAT and he also helped the team to its highest total.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to his vital knock:
A Glimpse
Sir Rajat Patidar gave glimpse just before retention list of what's coming for every IPL team, be aware be very aware. https://t.co/BMtLoXXNOO— Kevin (@imkevin149) November 16, 2026
All the IPL teams would be announcing their retentions shortly. And before that, Patidar gave them a glimpse of what they will be witnessing next season.
Absolute Chad
>Wins Trophies >Carries Ind-A on tough tracks >Rejects BCCI >Toys with bowlers in t20s Sir Rajat Manohar Patidar, Absolute Chad🦁 https://t.co/xNoOyo9nJx— mutual.stark (@mutualstark) November 16, 2026
Rajat Patidar could be an absolute Chad right now. He wins trophies for his team, scores for India A on tough tracks, and even smashes bowlers for fun in SMAT.