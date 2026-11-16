Litton Das Gets Emotional After Completing a Brilliant Ton Against South Africa
Litton Das was able to complete yet another Test century against South Africa. Rescuing the team from a collapse, he went on to score 120 runs off just 179 balls. After completing his century, he showed a note wishing a happy birthday to his daughter.
Even after a rough start in the first Test match against South Africa, Bangladesh has gained an upper hand in this game. And it was mainly possible due to the contributions given by Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das. With both of them smashing tons, the team got all out at the score of 400.
Litton Das went on to dominate the Proteas bowlers like no one else. The most wholesome moment of the game happened when he had completed his century. When everyone thought he had celebrated his ton, he took out a note from his pocket and showed it towards the fans.
In the note, he wished a happy birthday to his daughter and this ton was a gift to her from her dad. This was one of the most impressive moments of the game, as fans have been calling him out for the level of sportsmanship he showed.
Our Take
Litton Das has now been a key performer for Bangladesh in the longest format of the game. Over the last few months, Bangladesh has also been able to improve its form in Test cricket, as they managed to defeat Australia in Australia a few weeks back. And now they have managed to recover from a collapse against South Africa, and posting a total which seems a lot good compared to the average scores at this venue.