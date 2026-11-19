Pat Cummins Faces Captaincy Crisis as Sandpaper Scandal Resurfaces
Pat Cummins captaincy has been under threat amidst the sandpaper scandal being resurfaced. Reports suggest that his captaincy will now be decided on public opinion. Cummins remained against the statements of Khawaja, where he said that everyone knew about the sandpaper.
Australian cricket might be having another hard time, and this is yet again due to the sandpaper scandal. With the allegations now being put up on the bowlers, the captaincy future of Pat Cummins is also standing in threat. Reports suggest that his future as a captain will be decided via public opinion.
When Usman Khawaja released his book, he wrote that everyone in the team knew about the sandpaper being used. A few days after that, Cummins stepped out for a press conference in Sydney, where he said that the bowlers weren't aware of it.
But a major twist in the story came when Cameron Bancroft, the primary suspect in the case opened up. He said that he took inputs from the bowlers including Cummins, whether the ball was reverse swinging enough or not. As Cummins has not replied to any of these allegations, his captaincy future still remains a question.
Our Take
The Australian cricket team might not have expected that a single book could have caused so much trouble to them lately. Pat Cummins was also asked about the statements made by Bancroft to which he said that he wants to focus on the practices. While his record as a captain has been a lot strong, it remains to be seen what the public decides for the skipper in the coming days.