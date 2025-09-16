Asia Cup Squad 2025

The Asia Cup brings together leading cricketers from the continent, and squad news always creates interest. Fans look at how the teams balance batting, bowling, and all-round roles. Selection depends on form, injuries, and plans for the conditions. In this part, we introduce the squads, point out important names, and note why depth in both ODI and T20 matters.

Teams at a Glance

Each side arrives with its own history and key strengths. Some have lifted the trophy many times, while others are chasing a first success. The table below gives a snapshot of wins, finals, star players, and squad highlights.

India

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Afghanistan once again carries the tag of being the tournament’s “dark horse”. Rashid Khan leads a squad capable of altering games through his bowling alone. The batting core features Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Darwish Rasooli, while Mohammad Nabi adds valuable experience. The spin trio of Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad is among the strongest units in the competition. Combining fearless batting and world-class spinners, Afghanistan can challenge any opponent. Though they have not yet won the Asia Cup, their regular Super Four appearances show their growing strength. Rashid Khan remains their star, one of cricket’s finest leg-spinners who also provides dangerous lower-order runs.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh enters under the captaincy of Litton Das. The squad includes Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, and Mustafizur Rahman, with Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan making a return after three years. The lineup blends ambitious young talent with experienced figures. Mustafizur and Taskin Ahmed spearhead the bowling, while Litton and Hridoy steady the batting. Bangladesh has played in three Asia Cup finals but has yet to claim a title. Mustafizur Rahman, famed for sharp cutters and key wickets under pressure, is the standout name.

Sri Lanka

Oman

Oman’s debut in the Asia Cup 2025 is a landmark moment. Led by Jatinder Singh, the team combines homegrown players with those carrying international exposure. While seen as underdogs, debutant sides often spring surprises. Players like Hammad Mirza and Aamir Kaleem have the skill to challenge more vigorous opponents. Oman had previously competed in qualifiers but never reached the main draw until now. Their main hope lies in Jatinder Singh, a consistent batter and respected leader.

UAE

Hosts UAE, guided by Muhammad Waseem, approach the competition with ambition. The squad features Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, and Aryansh Sharma, alongside seasoned names such as Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah. Though they lack big global stars, they will count on unity and strong local support in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In past qualifiers, the UAE has troubled bigger teams, and they now aim to leave a mark on the main stage. Their standout player is Muhammad Waseem, an explosive opener who can score rapid fifties against any bowling attack.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong, led by Yasir Murtaza, enters as an outsider but carries its own style. The team includes Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, and Kinchit Shah, who bring experience and creativity. Known for its diverse mix of players, the squad reflects the region’s unique identity. Hong Kong has played in four Asia Cups, nearly stunning India in 2018. Their main hope is Babar Hayat, a forceful batter who often drives the team’s scoring almost single-handedly.

Conclusion

The Asia Cup 2025 squads reflect both tradition and change. Giants like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka look to extend their records, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh hope to break new ground. Debutants Oman join hosts UAE and returning Hong Kong, adding fresh storylines to the tournament. With experienced stars and rising talents, the stage is set for unpredictable contests and memorable performances. The blend of established champions and ambitious challengers ensures that every match will carry weight in the race for continental glory.