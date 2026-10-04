Does Ravichandran Smaran Have What India Needs in Test Cricket?
Ravichandran Smaran is making a strong case for the Indian team in Test format. As the team aims to bring down a batsman who can score runs when the top order fails, Smaran has been doing it in domestic cricket. He even scored 68 and 135 runs in the Irani Cup clash.
As the Indian team is going through its transition phase in the Test format, there are batsmen who are making their statement for the selectors to notice. And this time, it is the Karnataka batsman, Ravichandran Smaran, who is willing to make it to the team as soon as possible.
At the age of 23, he has managed to average more than 70 in first class cricket, after playing a total of 20 games. In the Irani Cup match against Jammu and Kashmir, he finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Smaran scored 68 and 135 runs respectively, which helped Rest of India to secure a win.
With his experience being top notch in the number of games he has played, he is making a case to be there for the Indian team. Since the top order is already occupied with star players, Smaran will be able to pave his way to the middle order, where the Indian team is in search for some stability.
Our Take
Each and every game played by Ravichandran Smaran is a chance that he uses to prove his game in front of the selectors. And till now, he has been able to use all the opportunities at his very best. Since the selectors will now be focusing on the test series against New Zealand, it will be crucial for them to look at the talents who have been proving their worth in the domestic circuit.