In a recent interview, he said, “I keep interacting with Vaibhav in terms of what he does outside the field, because everyone talks to him about cricket, and we know how talented and gifted as an individual he is. So, just to talk about his lifestyle outside, that interaction, knowing about his family, what he does, what not, that excites him more because he's more of himself when he talks about it. And a very silent guy, but on the field, is very destructive. So, that's like an irony when you look at him.”