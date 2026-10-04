Shreyas Iyer Opens Up on Conversations With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Shreyas Iyer has talked about the time he has spent with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young sensation just keeps on impressing the fans and players worldwide with his exceptional talent. And Iyer revealed the side of him off the field, which no one knows.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in the headlines for a long time. And for a talent like him, it is a pleasure even for the Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer to have by his side. Yesterday, he became the youngest gold medalist in the history of the Asian Games.
But we all know Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a player who is destructive for all the bowlers on the field. Rarely someone talks about the behavior of the 15 year old off the field as well.
However, this has been done by Shreyas Iyer.
In a recent interview, he said, “I keep interacting with Vaibhav in terms of what he does outside the field, because everyone talks to him about cricket, and we know how talented and gifted as an individual he is. So, just to talk about his lifestyle outside, that interaction, knowing about his family, what he does, what not, that excites him more because he's more of himself when he talks about it. And a very silent guy, but on the field, is very destructive. So, that's like an irony when you look at him.”
Our Take
Shreyas Iyer has revealed a side of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi which no one knew that ever existed. Moreover, he has made some big predictions regarding his career too, that when his time actually comes, he will be dominating in the Indian cricket. It now remains to be seen how Vaibhav performs in the upcoming series against West Indies.